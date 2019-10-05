Buying a House in Pakistan – here are the best cities to live in

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Purchasing a residence is the best way to know that you have invested your assets smartly. Buying a house abroad can be even a better idea. Depending on the amount of money you have at your disposal, and of course, your personal preference, you can buy a house anywhere you want. In the following text, we are going to tell you why you should get home in Pakistan and also which cities you should consider.

Whatever your reasons are for moving to Pakistan, one thing is for sure – you are going to be mesmerized by a mix of traditional and modern lifestyle, breath-taking landscapes, and colorful culture. In recent years, this country has become a popular destination for foreigners who want to live and work abroad.

When it comes to job hunting, remember that references and networking are most important and once you have met enough people from different professions, you will find your dream job without any trouble. It is always a good thing if you are proficient in Urdu, but, if you have just moved and do not speak the language, you will be able to get a job at any of the numerous multi-national companies. Furthermore, Pakistan is the third cheapest country in the world, so it goes without saying that you will be able to build a great life for yourself here, especially if you have an expat salary.

So which cities to consider? As you can imagine, finding a reliable and trustworthy real estate company like Sabz Property is of crucial importance. Since you probably won’t be able to go and see every house by yourself, you need someone whose top priority is your contentment.

Due to the fact that it is one of the most dynamic cities in Pakistan, Karachi is also called the “City of Lights” and “The Bride of the Cities”. It is a perfect combination of history and modern vibes. There are multiple stylish bars, restaurants, and clubs where you can have a lot of fun. On the other hand, it is home to hundred-year-old tombs located in the Chowkandi graveyard, buildings from the Raj era, and The National Academy of Performing Arts meaning that you will have to opportunity to learn a lot about this country’s history and culture.

Another city that is a fascinating mix of the Western and Eastern worlds is Lahore. Since one of the country’s top 10 universities is located here, Lahore is also known as the educational capital of Pakistan. If you have children, your first concern is probably the school system, and in this city, there are many international schools, so your child will get the best education.

We cannot conclude this text without mentioning Pakistan’s capital city, Islamabad. If you are a culture lover, then this city is perfect for you because there are Faisal Mosque and the Pakistan Monument Museum, but there are also multiple malls like The Centaurus Mall where you can spend your free time shopping and engage in numerous fun activities.

All in all, in this article, we have only scratched the surface when it comes to moving to Pakistan. As you can see, you have many options and things you have to consider, but the most essential things it to choose the right real estate agency that will facilitate this entire process of buying a home and moving.