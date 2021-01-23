Why are RPG Games so Popular on Xbox One?

Role-playing games, or RPGs, are one of the most popular genres of our time. Not only that, the history of gaming remembers a plethora of titles of this genre that have managed to reach cult status in the world of gaming. There are a lot of gamers who are just waiting for a new title to arrive in stores or steam in order for them to start a new adventure.

Not only that, there are a lot of different interesting storylines for you to choose from. What makes these games so interesting? More than any other genre, RPGs are providing players with a chance to create their own characters, with their own perks and virtues. At the same time, chances are that you will not be able to be the hero all the time.

These options for character creation are probably the main thing that makes these so popular. Many people make the mistake of thinking that RPGs are only popular among PC gamers. In fact, we can take a look at Xbox users and how interested they are in playing this genre. Just take a look at this list, and see how many of them there are. We cannot but ask ourselves, why?

The Connection Between Xbox and RPGs

It needs to be said that the connection between the RPG genre and the Xbox one is not a new thing. We can see that there are a lot of legendary titles that were released for this console at the same time as they were released for desktop PC. We are talking about titles like The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Fable, Jade Empire, and Lost Odyssey.

At the same time, some newer titles have managed to expand this connection further like Dragon Age: Origins, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, Borderlands 2, Final Fantasy 15, and The Witcher 3. The latest one was Destiny 2. Without a doubt, we can expect this trend to continue in the future. Now, let’s take a look at some of the reasons why the RPG genre is so popular on Xbox One.

High-Quality Graphics

It’s needless to say that graphics are not necessary for a great video game. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t enjoy high-quality graphics when you are playing a certain title. What does it have to do with Xbox? Well, we are talking about a pretty powerful console that can run the newest titles in the highest of details and resolution.

At the same time, we can see that developers pay attention to making as beautiful graphics as possible. Just take a look at some of the titles released in the last couple of years, and you will know what we are talking about.

Perfect Adaptation to the Console

When you take a look at titles released in the last couple of years, you will see that almost all of them are released for a couple of platforms. What you probably don’t know is that different consoles require different approaches when you play RPGs.

For example, you don’t have a mouse when you play on PS4 and Xbox, right? So, the gameplay is adapted to the things you have. At the same time, we can say that these changes don’t really damage the overall gaming experience. In fact, not mentioning that some factors make it even better would be a mistake.

The Xbox Microsoft Store

We can see that the concept of DLCs is now more popular than it ever was. Even though almost all genres made the most out of it, due to the nature of the genre, RPGs are taking the prime spot. How does it relate to Xbox One? Surely you are perfectly aware of the fact that today’s consoles are connected to the internet through a Wi-Fi connection.

Xbox One’s system offers the perfect chance for players to buy and download DLCs in the shortest amount of time possible. Not only that, it provides a lot of different additional content to the players. As you probably know, more and more games have taken this approach due to its popularity.

A Great Option for Co-Op

One of the most important virtues of consoles is that you can play games with your friend. This is what separates them from desktop PC, right? Even though now we have the option of playing multiplayer, you will certainly agree that nothing beats co-op with your friend. At the same time, a lot of RPGs now have this concept made an integral part of the game. Surely, Xbox One can provide you with a chance to do so.

Just imagine you completing a game together with your friend. From the main storyline and all the side quests. We know this is a slightly different concept than playing some sports, fighting, and racing games against your friend. Instead of playing against your friend, you have direct cooperation with your friend and you have the same goal, to complete the whole game. It’s exciting to play these games like that, right? Surely, Xbox One can provide you with a chance to play these games this way.

Will This Trend Continue?

According to what we can see on the market, all the movements say that the trend of having the best RPG titles on this console will surely continue. Not only that, chances are that the whole experience will be enhanced in the future. In 2021, we can expect to see many new technologies presented in numerous fairs all over the US, Japan, Australia, Germany, and the UK. Surely, RPG will be the focus of Xbox One game developers for quite a lot of years to come.

The Bottom Line

Different from many people’s opinions and expectations, we can see that the connection between Xbox One and RPGs is much greater than it could be excepted. This connection has managed to stand the test of time and we still have it in front of us. Thankfully, the interest of Xbox One owners for this genre hasn’t declined over the years, and a lot of new titles will be released for it. You can be sure of that.