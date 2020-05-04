Oster Classic 76 vs Model 10: Which Hair Clipper is Better?

Some people just hate going to the hairdresser or barber. For many, it isn’t necessary, particularly if you have your own set of hair clippers. There is no waiting, no fuss, and professional results if you have one of the Oster hair clippers. Today, we will be taking a closer look at the Oster Classic 76 vs Model 10 to see how they are different. You will be able to discover what is included in the box, how easy they are to use, and the result you are left with.

To clear up some confusion, the Oster Model 10 is available with one blade, or there is the option to buy the bonus pack with an extra blade. In this article, we will be considering the one blade pack.

Both the Oster Model 10 and the Oster Classic 76 are handheld clippers with detachable blades. The blades are metal. You can buy additional blades and comb sets from Oster.

They are powerful clippers that are designed for heavy use. The materials are of high quality. The Oster Model 10 is “impact-resistant”, while the Oster Classic 76 is “break-resistant”.

The last similarity to mention is the ease of use. Both have a compact design that fits in any hand size, making them easy to maneuver. At the end of the handle, there is a toggle on/off switch allowing you to operate it with one hand. There is also an extra-large hanging bale so you can store it in a safe place yet easy to assess.

Below is a comparison chart of the two clipper sets. It will show you all of the relevant information for a quick overview.

Size: 14 x 4 x 8 inches

Weight: 2lbs

Hair types: All types and styles

Blades: 000

Durability: Impact resistant-compact housing

Storage: XL hanging bale

On/off switch: One-handed toggle

Power cord: 10ft

Extras: Blade guard, mobile app access

Warranty: 1-year

Weight: 2.1 lbs

Hair types: All types and styles, wet & dry

Blades: 000 and 1

Durability: Ultra-durable, break-resistant housing

Storage: XL hanging bale

On/off switch: One-handed toggle

Power cord: 9ft

Extras: Blade guard, lubricating oil, cleaning brush, clipper grease

Warranty: 1-year

Let’s go over how the Oster Model 10and the Oster Classic 76 differ.

Oster Classic 76 vs Model 10: Appearance

A good hair clipper set will be made of materials other than plastic. While you will get clippers that weigh as little as one pound, you can’t guarantee the quality of the product.

Oster Model 10

It is 14 x 4 x 8 inches, so it quite long. It weighs 2lbs, probably due to the powerful motor. The model 10 comes in black.

Oster Classic 76

Compared with the Oster Model 10, this clipper set is tiny! It is 7.5 x 2 x 2 inches. It weighs 2.1lbs, but again, probably due to the motor. We like that the 76 comes in a range of 16 colors.

The winner is- The Oster Classic 76

Oster Classic 76 vs Model 10: Hair types

If you are using this for personal use it is almost irrelevant as your hair type is unlikely to change. Professionals have to make sure their hair clippers are ready to be used on all types of hair.

Oster Model 10

This set can be used on all hair types. You can create any type of cut with any style.

Oster Classic 76

As with the model 10, you can use it on all hair types for all styles. It is ok to use the 76 on wet and dry hair.

The winner is- The Oster Classic 76

Oster Classic 76 vs Model 10: The blades

Clipper blades are labeled with numbers. The shortest blade cut is a 00000, cutting hair to 1/125 of an inch (0.2mm). The longest cut is a 3 3/4, cutting to ½ inch (13mm). For additional lengths, there are clipper combs that can be attached.

Oster model 10

The Oster Model 10 comes with a 000 blade, cutting at 1/50 inch (0.5mm). This model is also compatible with the Classic 76 blades.

Oster Classic 76

As well as the 000 blades, you will receive a 1 blade, cutting at 3/32 inch (1.6mm).

The winner is- A tie

What is included?

The more you receive in the box, the more value for money you feel like you are getting.

Oster Model 10

Along with the machine and the blade, there is a blade guard. You also have free access to the Oster mobile app.

Oster Classic 76

You will receive the machine, two blades (000 and 1), a blade guard, lubricating oil, a cleaning brush, and clipper grease.

The winner is- The Oster Classic 76

Pros and Cons

Next, you will find our final verdict. However, before that, we will cover a few pros and cons of the Oster Model 10 and the Oster Classic 76.

Oster Model 10 Pros: You are left with an incredibly smooth cut with one pass

Easy to use on your own hair

Easy to use on your own hair

Great value for money, especially for professional use Cons: The set gets warm after a few minutes, you might need to let them cool down for a few seconds

This set has been known to help reduce red bumps, itchy skin, and folliculitis

Excellent heavy-duty materials Cons: It is a little on the heavy side Check Price on Amazon