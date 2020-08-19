What Are the 7 Rules of Logistics?

When it comes to delivering products and transporting goods from one place to another, logistics companies play an important role in doing so. Logistics are the backbone of the economy as they transfer stuff to the most remote places also. Essential items, as we know, are quite important and, if not delivered on time, can be very strenuous for the customers. The process of logistics may look simple from the outside but is quite intricate. A small miss can lead to a huge loss, and the customer may be left devoid of their item. In the following article, we will discuss the same in detail.

Everyone has heard about the seven rules of logistics. It’s not a secret and can benefit you in the longer run, once you get a grip of its rules. The organization as a whole needs preciseness, quality, and hard work, and to do that, the key that it requires is a good discipline. These rules that we will talk about in this article are the solution to that problem.

1. Right Product

What worse than not having the right product? This R is the most important out of all the 7; It’s the strongest link that connected the whole chain. When you have a clear picture of the right product, everything will fall into place—the transportation, the treatment, and the approach towards the customers as well. Everything is on point as long as the right product steps on the scene. Imagine receiving the wrong product that you did not order. The customer will be in a panic state and will be worried about the item he or she requested. It becomes essential to deliver the correct item as the whole form’s integrity lies in this single aspect. Proper channelization will result in the delivery of the right product without fail.

2. Right Price

Another very important aspect, especially towards the audience and the customers, is having the right product’s right price (what we mentioned above). This R is crucial for companies around the world who need the products that we talk about, and according to the quality of the product, the price should be reasonable as well. The potential buyers will not pay extra for an item if it is overpriced. If a customer is getting a lower price for the same item, then he or she will definitely go for that option as everyone is willing to save money. The price must always be appropriate as per the features of the item. Even a slight difference in the cost of the product can lead to the loss of loyal customers.

3. Right Time

The product’s duration plays another yet very crucial situation when it comes to the product that the customer requests. Because the customer’s satisfaction lies in small things like this that don’t seem as important at the beginning, it can make or break the whole situation. Also, when we are at the right time, the delivery is very important. Anything that has to go with the timing needs to be sharp and on time. A slight delay in the delivery will cause discomfort and a lack of trust among the customers. Keep yourself in the customer’s place and imagine waiting for weeks in order to receive a delivery. Quick delivery means that the customer will be satisfied with the services and is willing to purchase more. One must always strive to deliver the item at the right time as no one wants a delayed delivery, and slow service is a mark of inefficiency.

4. Right Place

Location is a much more important aspect than you think it is. No matter what the product is or the situation in general, the location is among the most important aspects when it comes to logistics and products sale. If the product gets delivered to the wrong address by chance, the person receiving the item will be in confusion. The person who has been waiting for the delivery will have to wait for more, and thus, the breach of trust happens yet again. Nobody should go through incorrect delivery of their product as it might contain an essential item like medicine. If not delivered on time, it may cause inconvenience to the buyer.

5. Right Customer

Customers, as you all know, are the literal cornerstone of the whole logistic philosophy. They are the center of this world, and of course, they need to be satisfied no matter what. If the selling is going well, for example, that’s all for the customers. The delivery must be made to the correct customer. As we have read above, incorrect delivery to a wrong location can cause inconvenience. Deliver to the right customer, and it will save time for the logistics company as well.

6. Right Condition

The product, of course, needs to be in its most perfect condition. There is no doubt in this one. And after all, it’s the most logical thing as well. The consistency and duration of the products are what make the product sell and satisfy the customers. Without customers, what are logistics? If a damaged product is delivered to the buyer, it will yet again breach the customer’s trust with the seller. There have been various instances where the incorrect or damaged product has been delivered to the customer. One must always avoid such practices and evaluate the workflow.

7. Right Quantity

The right amount of goods is perfect every time, especially in logistics. When this rule is in its place, then everything else falls into place. The care, the duration, and the proper selling without any rush is everything you need, trust me. The product must not be lesser or more than the desired quantity. The main goal is to deliver the item while keeping the customer’s trust intact.

In the end, logistics have and will continue to make lives easier across the globe. With efficient services and following the seven golden rules, every logistics company can thrive. The goal should be to provide customer satisfaction with great services. The presence of loyal and recurring customers states that the logistics company is getting the job done perfectly.