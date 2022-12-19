4 Popular Sad Movies on Netflix to Watch and Download

Netflix has now made a genuine commitment to bringing you all the best and the saddest movies for you to enjoy watching. Do you want to download sad movies from Netflix? With the Netflix Downloader, you can watch your favorite TV shows, series, and other videos on Netflix while leisurely relaxing both online and offline.

Best 4 Sad Movies on Netflix

If you are searching for or wondering which sad movies on Netflix to watch and download, look no further, for we have prepared a list of really sad movies that are available on Netflix Downloader that are still worth watching:

1. Tick, tick… BOOM

Jonathan Larson’s major musical project came just before renting; anybody can enjoy this film involving ten characters, fourteen songs, including LCD Readout, three actors, and a brand.

It is an autobiographical musical and one of the sad movies on Netflix, written by Steven Levenson from tick, tick …BOOM. It stars Andrew Garfield (Larson) and presents the viewer with intriguing melodies and an exclusive blend of musical theatre styles such as pop and rock, and you can also relate to the need to hold onto your dreams.

2. The Notebook (2004)

This is one of the most beloved sad movies on Netflix and will bring you to the brink of tears. It is one of the best and most classic sad romance movies on Netflix, and it tells the tale of a young couple from South Carolina in the 1940s. Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Racheal McAdams), a rich girl.

Both are madly in love with one another, but Allie’s parents disapprove of the relationship. Their love seems to be over when Noah departs to serve in World War II and Allie falls for another man (James Marsden). All appears to be lost when Noah returns to their country-town years later.

3. Pieces of a Woman (2022)

Pieces of a Woman is a drama and a respected entry in our list of the best sad movies on Netflix that you would not want to miss watching. It illustrates the heartbreaking anguish experienced by Martha (Vanessa Kirby), a woman whose baby dies minutes after a home birth.

It entails the aftermath: a subsequent court case against the midwife, Eva (Parker), whom Elizabeth accuses (Burstyn) of causing the baby’s death, and how all these occurrences impact her relationships with her family and partner.

4. Beasts of No Nation (2015)

If you have read the novel Beasts of No Nation, you may have an overview of what this somber movie on Netflix entails. The film is an American war drama co-produced by Cary Joji Fukunaga. It follows a young African boy, Agu, who is forced to fight in the civil war that breaks out in his village within a buffer zone enforced by ECOMOG. Many people are forced to flee from the community to the country’s capital for safety after the government falls and rebel troops invade the village.

Films such as tick, tick… Some great sad movies on Netflix will have you weeping your eyes out, while there are those tragic anime movies on Netflix that will leave you with a bleak sense of desolation inside. BOOM, The Notebook, and Beasts of No Nation present fans with all these emotions.

Films such as tick, tick… Some great sad movies on Netflix will have you weeping your eyes out, while there are those tragic anime movies on Netflix that will leave you with a bleak sense of desolation inside. BOOM, The Notebook, and Beasts of No Nation present fans with all these emotions.