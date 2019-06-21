SAP SuccessFactors: AI enabled Human Capital Management (HCM) technology

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

SAP SuccessFactors is one of the significant cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) providers in the world. SAP SuccessFactors has more than 120 million users and is present in over 200 countries and territories. SuccessFactors was an individual company which was established in 2001 in San Francisco and Lars Dalgaard founded it. But in the year 2012, the company joined the SAP family and came to know as SAP SuccessFactors. Few years after joining with the SAP family, the company has grown into one of the largest cloud HCM providers in the world.In the cloud-based

Human Capital Management (HCM) suite AI-based technology and machine learning is used for harnessing the best talent. Every business owner wants to hire the best skills that are available in the market. Human Capital Management (HCM) suite also helps in overall workforce data as well as keeping records. Human Capital Management (HCM) technology deals with the business that goes beyond any kind of bias. This HCM technology of SAP SuccessFactors helps the business owner in leading and managing every member of the workforce, starting from the hiring process to the promotion.

It is said that business excellence, diverse talent as well as inclusive culture are the three main pillars of diversity and inclusion. It is the technology that helps the company to go beyond any kind of bias and ensures that all the best talent that is available in the market with some specific condition are hired. The HCM technology of SAP SuccessFactors is enhanced with machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) interrupts various essential strategies and talent decisions that are mainly made by the HR executives, Line managers, and all the workforce members. Hence it enables the company to harness the best talent.

How Human Capital Management (HCM) Technology of SAP SuccessFactors highlight unconscious bias in decision making?

The success of every business depends on its reputation in the market and its ability to find the best talent who will ultimately be responsible for representing your brand, customer and mission. The SAP SuccessFactors makes everything very easy. The manager does not always get time to read thousands of fax and emails. With the help of SAP SuccessFactors, most of the time managers can understand what is there in the Fax just by seeing the fax cover sheet (which you can find on BestLettertemplate.com, they have the Professional fax cover sheets). Apart from that, the SAP SuccessFactors comes up with an innovation Human Capital Manager (HCM) technology that helps the company to provide the following essential decision points:

Structuring of the business: HCM helps in configuring the name, address, country and other details of the employee in the specific fields in order to ensure that the correct data is inserted in the database of the company and display those only as per the requirement of the company. This data ultimately helps in making the HR process such as at the time of recruiting as well as performance management.

Training the managers: Online learning courses are provided to the managers with SAP SuccessFactors learning solution for teaching how to work beyond unconscious bias. It helps the managers to mentor everyone in the company in an unbiased way. It only focuses on the skills and competencies for promoting the best employees.

Recognizing and rewarding: The HCM technology also comes up with SAP SuccessFactors Compensation solution which encourages the managers as well as the employees of the company to have an effective discussion over the issue of payment. With the help of this technology, it becomes possible to reduce the impact of pay inequities in the company. It also helps in highlighting team compensation-ratio overviews. Apart from that, it also allows an increase in compensation based on absolute values.

Promoting the business: SAP SuccessFactors Performance and goals helps the company in preventing bias by enabling photoless calibration capabilities. By visualizing the gender diversity it can also highlight all the probable bias for observing how various genders are rated in the company. SAP SuccessFactors comes up with talent search capabilities which help in determining qualified talent in the company.

Encouraging Social collaboration: SAP SuccessFactors also come up with SAP Jam collaboration platform which helps the company in promoting cross-organizational social collaboration. Apart from that, it also helps in enabling the members of the workforce to contribute who actually belonged to various backgrounds.

Measuring and tracking the process: SAP SuccessFactors has recently come up with SAP SuccessFactors Workforce Analytics solution. With the help of this Workforce Analytics solution, it becomes possible for the company to establish comprehensive diversity metrics. In addition to that, the Workforce Analytics solution also helps in the analyzing process with the help of investigating tool. SAP SuccessFactors Workforce Analytics solution comes up with standard report templates which mainly concentrates on the essential diversity analytics. Moreover, SAP SuccessFactors Workforce Analytics solution also helps in leveraging benchmarking tools for comparing the result of the company with that of the industry percentiles.

This is how the Human Capital Manager (HCM) technology of SAP SuccessFactors can put an impact on today’s competitive business. That is the reason why it is very essential for all the companies and HR organization to adapt to the changing workforce demographics as soon as possible.