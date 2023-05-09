Your Guide To Seamlessly Incorporate Eyelash Serums In Daily Routine

Are you looking for a way to accentuate your beauty routine? Eyelash serums can be a great option to adopt. With the growing trend of skincare and haircare regimes, eyes might get overlooked.

But healthy and luscious lashes can change the whole way you look. Eyelash serums can help you get fuller and longer lashes, and natural growth can also help you get rid of falsies and mascara.

Whether a beauty enthusiast or a low-maintenance minimalist, an eyelash serum can become your new go-to product for attractive lashes. There are many popular serums available on the market. Bimatoprost is the go-to choice of many.

But, if you have a set and effective daily routine, it can be tough to find a way to incorporate eyelash serums into your daily routine. This article will guide you through a seamless way of adding and leveling your beauty game with lash serums.

Contents







What are Eyelash serums?

Eyelash serums promote eyelash length, thickness, and attractiveness. Generally, these serums are applied daily to the base of the eyelashes like eyeliner.

These serums’ peptides, vitamins, and plant extracts nourish the lashes. This strengthens the lashes and stimulates growth.

The active chemicals in eyelash serums vary by type and purpose. Eyelash serums like Bimatoprost typically contain the following:

Peptides: Chains of amino acids that promote keratin, the protein in your lashes, can aid hair growth.

Biotin: It is a B vitamin that promotes hair growth and lash health.

Panthenol: A vitamin B5 derivative, moisturizes and conditions lashes to prevent dryness and brittleness.

Plant extracts: Ginseng, green tea, and pumpkin seed extracts in eyelash serums nourish and preserve lashes.

Hyaluronic acid: This hydrating component can make your lashes healthier and fuller.

Prostaglandins: Hormones that lengthen lash development can assist hair growth. Choose a clinically tested and approved prostaglandin to avoid side effects like eye irritation.

Eyelash serums can enhance lashes in weeks or months, although outcomes vary. The effectiveness also depends on the lash serums and how it works for you. Hence it is always necessary to consult a specialist before using any product.

How to use lash serums in daily routine

Here is a guide of how to use eyelash serums (Bimatoprost):

• Clean your eyes

Before administering an eyelash serum, ensure your lashes are free of makeup, sebum, and dirt. Wash your face with a cleanser and tepid water, and pat dry with a cloth.

Before using an eyelash serum, contact lens wearers must remove their lenses to prevent irritation.

• Open the bottle

Carefully remove the applicator stick from the bottle and open the eyelash serum. Remove any surplus serum from the applicator to avoid overusing the product.

• Apply to the base of your lashes

Beginning with your upper lashes, use the applicator wand to apply a fine line of serum to the base of your lashes, similar to how eyeliner is applied.

Avoid having serum in your eyes at all costs. After applying serum to the upper lashes of one eye, repeat the procedure on the lower lashes.

• Let it dry

Allow the serum to dry completely before adding cosmetics or facial products. This typically takes one to two minutes.

• Use daily

Use the eyelash serum daily for optimal results, per the manufacturer’s instructions. Most serums are intended to be applied once a day before bed, but some may be used twice daily.

•Have patience

Seeing visible results from an eyelash serum may take weeks or even months, so be patient and consistent with your application. If irritation or discomfort occurs, discontinue use and consult your physician or dermatologist.

The effectiveness of the serum also depends on the brand you use. Two popular options are Lumigan and Latisse.

Do compare all the products before adopting one, and talk to your doctor about which works best for you.

Should you use it during the morning or night?

Most people apply the lash serum at night so it may function without makeup or other skincare items.

Sleeping naturally refuels and repairs the body, enhancing the serum’s benefits.

In addition, most people apply the lash serum before night since it fits their skincare routine. Applying lash serum in the morning may be less effective than at night.

Pros and Cons

Pros of using eyelash serum during the day Cons of using eyelash serum during the day Applying eyelash serum during the day can help protect and nourish your lashes throughout the day, preventing them from becoming dry. Some eyelash serums may contain ingredients that can cause smudging or flaking when applied under makeup, which can be inconvenient or unappealing. Using an eyelash serum before applying mascara can help enhance the volume and length of your lashes, resulting in a more dramatic look. If you have sensitive eyes or are prone to allergies, applying an eyelash serum during the day may increase the risk of irritation or discomfort. Applying eyelash serum during the day can be a convenient way to incorporate it into your daily routine, especially if you don’t have time to apply it at night. Sun exposure can damage your lashes and cause them to become dry or brittle, so using an eyelash serum during the day may not be as effective as using it at night.

Pros of using eyelash serum at night Cons of using eyelash serum at night Applying eyelash serum at night can help the ingredients penetrate deeper into the lash follicles, resulting in better absorption and more effective results. Applying eyelash serum at night can be time-consuming and may interfere with your bedtime routine. Using an eyelash serum at night can help protect your lashes from damage caused by environmental factors such as pollution and dry air. Some eyelash serums may cause irritation or discomfort when used at night, especially if you tend to rub your eyes in your sleep. Applying eyelash serum at night can help nourish and condition your lashes while you sleep, resulting in healthier, fuller lashes over time. If you wear contact lenses, using an eyelash serum at night may be inconvenient or uncomfortable.

Conclusion

Finally, daily eyelash serum can give you fuller, healthier lashes. Biotin and peptides can help your lashes develop and resist damage that environmental factors may cause. Be patient and consistent while using an eyelash serum day or night for the most excellent results. Add this step to your makeup routine and confidently bat those gorgeous lashes!