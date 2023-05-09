Gel blasters are all the rage nowadays for various reasons. They’re super fun to use, and the novelty will keep kids entertained for hours on end. However, with so many options on the market, which one is the best?
- 【Get Ready to Have a Blast with 2 Model】Kolable 2-in-1 gel ball blaster is available in two models. Use it as a normal splatter ball blaster...
- 【Shoots Far & Last Long】More powerful and fires an average of 8 water beads per second with a range of up to 65 feet, this gel ball blaster gives...
- 【Safe & No Mess】Splat ball blaster is an orby gun that can shoot out easy clean, biodegradable gel balls instead of darts. These gel balls will...
- 【What a Great Gift 】Have you been racking your brains to give a gift to your friend, child, or grandson? If so, Kolable gel guns are a good...
- 【Much Fun & Well Made】We are committed to producing quality products and bringing you much fun. If for any questions or concerns about our gel...
- EPIC BATTLES: The rechargeable Gel Blaster SURGE shoots water based beads or “Gellets” that burst on impact. Think airsoft but with no pain, stain...
- NO MESS & ECO FRIENDLY: Soak our Gellets in water for just 2 hours and watch your ammo grow! Unlike other water beads which can leave plastic bits in...
- SEMI TO FULL AUTO ACTION: Features 2 “Blast Modes” for enhanced combat strategy. Choose between semi automatic (1 Gellet per trigger pull) or Full...
- ADJUSTABLE VELOCITY: You’re in control of the power! If you’re battling a newbie and want less sting you can drop the velocity to as low as 90...
- BATTLE READY KIT: This kit contains everything you need for your first epic battle! 1 SURGE gel blaster, 1 fast charger which supports up to 4 hours...
- Feel On Spot - Single & Auto mode for Up to 65-80 feet range. In full auto mode, it shoots up to 8 rounds per second, allowing for a more nice sounds...
- Keep Child Away From iPAD - Gel ball blaster is the best cue to sparks child's interest, it recreates a scene for them to sport in backyard and...
- Novel design - It's a cool rechargeable water bead blaster with 16.5" in length, can rely on body stabilization and aiming device for accurate...
- Easy Operating - Just soak the water gel balls about 4-6 hours to 7-8mm, flick the switch key to get shooting after full charging. Ideal for party and...
- Gel Ball Blaster Kit - 1 bottle, 10,000 water balls, 1 LED Light, 1 Red Light, 1 goggles and 1 USB charging cable(charger is not included, which...
- World’s First 4-in-1 Gel Ball Blaster: Buy ONE UnlocX blaster, enjoy FOUR different experiences-rifle mode, blaster mode, assault mode, pistol mode.
- Long Range & High Muzzle Velocity: UnlocX gel ball blaster gun shoots up to 11 gel balls per second, the fastest ever velocity of 200 feet per second.
- Fully Automatic: UnlocX electric blaster could continually send gel ammo downrange by pulling the trigger. Select FULL-AUTO switch option then enjoy...
- Non-toxic & Eco-friendly Gel Ammo: UnlocX gel ball blaster comes with 7000 certified high speed 7.5mm gel beads bursting on contact. No Mess, No...
- Full Automatic Mode - 10 rounds per second fully auto fire rate and the range about 65 feet.
- Designed to Last - Gel ball blaster processed with high quality ABS and Nylon composite body, better quality and more durable.spring driven
- More Configuration - Gel ball blaster is equipped with 35,000 water gel ball(30000 multicolor,5000 blue), 1 x water bead gel ball blaster,1x...
- Cleaning and Safety - Gel Ball made from a special absorbent gel polymer that sucks up water, non-toxic, non-irritating.It will break at once after...
- Best Outdoor Game & Gifts - Gel ball blasters can make you feel unlimited shooting fun in ordinary team tactics and single-player courtyard sniper.Gel...
- Fun Outdoor Games: The GARYE gel blaster is perfect for games when gathering with friends and family. Enjoy an exciting gel ball target-blasting...
- Makes a Great Gift: The splatter ball toy is an ideal gift for a birthday, a day at a theme park or carnival, a holiday surprise, Easter, Halloween,...
- Upgraded Lithium Batteries: Equipped with 2 newly upgraded built-in lithium batteries, which can be quickly and easily removed and charged. Battery...
- Unlimited Eco-Friendly Gel Balls: Each gel blaster is equipped with 60,000 gel balls so you can experience virtually unlimited fun. You’ll never...
- Easy to Use: Easy to set up and simple to operate. The gel blaster shoots far (range is 60 to 80 feet) and shoots fast and accurately. Water beads...
- Gel ball blasters is a launcher toy that can launch fragile Gel balls as projectiles. Therefore, when the Water gel ball is ejected, it will explode...
- Once dry, they will disappear completely. They do not stain their clothes. Just like our common water gun, NERF, suction cup launcher, it is a safe...
- Have you been racking your brains to give a gift to your child, grandson, niece or nephew? If so, these interesting gel ball blasters are a good...
- They are perfect for birthdays, holidays, etc!Gel ball blasters is a new and interesting toy. There are many praises about them on YouTube.
- Gel ball blasters have been assembled, just install the battery and gel ball bullets (completely soaked for 3-4 hours), turn the switch to "on", you...
- 【2 in 1 Auto-Manual Gel Ball Blaster】 Veliyaka Gel Ball Blaster has 2 shooting modes: automatic bursts fire, and manual fire. Press the switch and...
- 【Large Capacity Mag】 You've got a lightning rate of replacement mag. Per mag of this shooting toy gun can hold about 1000 water beads each time....
- 【50000 Water Beads】 Comes with 5*10000 water balls, water balls are made of eco-friendly material, soak them in water for 3 hours before use until...
- 【DIY Toy Blaster】 Equipped with many accessories. The electric gel ball blaster gun is easy to assemble, and the accessories make your shooting...
- 【Ideal Gift for Child】New look will be the Ideal choice For 6 7 8 9 10 years old boys and girls. Highly recommended for kids age 6+. you will...
- NEW LONG-RANGE BLASTER: Surge XL is the next generation of blasters from Gel Blaster and the most powerful blaster in our lineup. Designed to shoot...
- THREE WAYS TO BLAST: Features three adjustable blasting modes including single, triple burst and fully automatic. Our first ever triple burst fire...
- NEVER RUN OUT OF GELLETS: The extra-large hopper holds over 1,000 Gellets so you don’t run out quickly while you’re occupied on the battlefield....
- LIGHTING FAST CHARGING: Don't worry if your battery gets low, the heads-up battery display will let you know when know when it’s time to tap out and...
- BATTLE READY KIT: This kit contains everything you need for your first epic battle! 1 Surge XL with removable stock, 1 XL hopper, 1 ultra-fast USB-C...
- BURST INTO BATTLE WITH NERF PRO GELFIRE BLASTERS: The blasters fire hydrated rounds that burst on impact and deliver high-performance blasting to...
- NERF PRO GELFIRE SPRING ACTION LEGION BLASTER: Has spring action priming, no batteries needed! Has slam fire action to pour out the rounds in a...
- 5,000 NERF PRO GELFIRE DEHYDRATED ROUNDS: Add water to hydrate the soft super absorbent polymer projectiles. They fire at a high velocity and burst...
- 130-ROUND CAPACITY HOPPER: The Legion blaster has a 130-round capacity, quick-swap hopper to unleash battle overload in intense, highly competitive...
- PROTECTIVE EYEWEAR AND TRIGGER LOCK: Nerf Pro Gelfire Legion blaster includes protective eyewear and trigger lock. Fires up to 10 rounds per second!...
- NERF PRO GELFIRE BLASTERS: They fire hydrated rounds that burst on impact and deliver high-performance blasting to ignite your competitive advantage....
- NERF PRO GELFIRE X MR BEAST BLASTER: Takes its inspiration from Mr Beast aka Jimmy Donaldson, an American digital creator who has amassed over 100...
- 20,000 NERF PRO GELFIRE DEHYDRATED ROUNDS: Add water to hydrate the soft super absorbent polymer projectiles. They fire at a high velocity and burst...
- NERF PRO GELFIRE FULLY AUTOMATIC NERF PRO GELFIRE X MRBEAST BLASTER: Fires up to 10 rounds per second.* Has full auto and semi auto modes,...
- INCLUDES EXTENDABLE STOCK, REMOVABLE BARREL ATTACHMENT, PROTECTIVE EYEWEAR, TRIGGER LOCK, AND TACTICAL RAILS: Includes universal USB-A to USB-C fast...
- [Never Get Jammed Gel Ball Blaster]: Upgraded auto gel ball blaster, shooting index can reach 30m/s, 100FPS, 75Ft. New cooler appearance, much more...
- [2 Modes Splat Gel Ball Blaster]: This splatter gel ball blaster features Manual and Automatic modes. And equiped with a larger drum and a longer...
- [Safety and Eco Friendly Water Beads Blaster]: Our Water Beads Blaster comes with 30,000 gel balls, soak the water beads in enough water for at least...
- [Perfect Gift pack for Kids]: Our gel ball blaster comes with: 1* gel bal blaster toy, 30,000 gel water beads, 1* magazine, 1* drum, 1* protector...
- [Long Period Warranty]: We promise to provide 90 days of free return or exchange for each gel ball blaster toy with NO HASSLES. Any questions, quality...
- SAFE and GREEN - Gel Ball Blaster is a fun outdoor toy. Safe for children. Shatters and evaporates automatically after impact, no need to clean, no...
- FULL AUTO GEL BALL BLASTER - Gel Ball Shockwave shoots very fast. An internal spring pulls the cylinder apart, creating a compressed air drive that...
- IDEAL GIFT - Have you been racking your brains to give a gift to your child, grandson, niece, or nephew? If so, these interesting Gel ball Blaster are...
- BEST OUTDOOR GAME CHOICE - Gel ball blaster can be a great toy for children and also for adults. backyards, jungles, hills, and flat ground. Some safe...
- HIGH-QUALITY AFTER-SALES SERVICE - We serve every sincere customer with the best service attitude and the best product quality. Please wear goggles...
Contents
What is a Gel Blaster?
Gel Blasters are a type of airsoft gun that shoots a type of foam called “gel.” They are considered to be more reliable and accurate than airsoft pistols because they use harder foam instead of plastic pellets, as Orbeez guns do.
If you are looking for a fun toy to add to your child’s summer arsenal, a gel blaster is a great option.
This toy is often used for recreational purposes, such as playing in the rain or in the snow. Many people also use it for entertainment, such as shooting targets or other objects.
However, be aware of the safety precautions that need to be taken before using the toy and be sure to supervise children when they are using the blaster.
There are many different types of gel blasters. Some are designed for adults, while others are specifically for children. Some models have automatic safety features, such as shut-off mechanisms if the air pressure gets too high.
If you’re interested in what are they made from, we have a perfect article for you.
Types of Gel Blasters
There are a few different types of gel blasters, each with its own advantages and disadvantages.
The traditional one uses a squirt gun design to shoot the gel at high velocity. These guns can be used for both personal uses and as part of a team game. They are easy to operate and usually have a range of about 30 feet.
Another type of gel blaster uses a dispenser that shoots out small pellets. They usually have a range of about 10 feet and require less pressure to fire than the traditional type.
The final type is the microgel blaster. These guns use microscopic pellets that are much smaller than traditional pellets. They have a much shorter range than traditional blasters, typically only reaching 2-5 feet.
Whichever type you choose, be sure to read the instructions carefully before using it.
How to Choose the Best One For Your Needs?
There are many different types on the market, and it can be difficult to choose the best one for your needs. Here are some tips to help you choose the best gel blaster for your needs:
First, consider what you will use the gel blaster for. If you will be using it mainly for cosmetic purposes, a smaller blaster gun that is easy to carry around is ideal. If you plan on using it for more serious purposes, such as painting or repairing small items, a larger gel blaster may be better.
Also, consider the type of gel blaster. Some blasters use CO2 cartridges while others use pressure-sensitive nozzles. If you plan on using the blaster frequently, it may be easier to choose a model that uses CO2 cartridges.
However, if you only plan on using it occasionally, a model that uses pressure-sensitive nozzles may be better because it is less messy.
Finally, consider how much money you want to spend on the gel blaster. Not all blasters are equal in terms of price. Some models are much more expensive than others. Be sure to research each model before making a purchase decision.
Factors To Consider Before Buying Gel Blaster Gun
Gel blasters are a fun and easy way to get your party started, but they can be dangerous if not used correctly. Before you buy it, be sure to consider the following factors:
1. Type
There are two main types: air and water. Air gel blasters use CO2 or air pressure to propel the gel. Water gel blasters use pressurized water to shoot the gel.
2. Capacity
The capacity of a gel blaster is the amount of gel it can shoot at once. Most of them have a capacity of about 2 ounces.
3. Safety Features
Many guns come with tools for damage reduction, such as safety triggers that prevent accidental firing. Some also come with safety guards that protect users’ hands from getting shot by the gun.
How to Improve Your Accuracy with a Gel Blaster
Improving your accuracy with a gel blaster involves practice and understanding the mechanics of the blaster. Here are some tips:
- Practice Regularly: The most effective way to improve your accuracy is regular practice. Set up a target and practice hitting it from different distances and angles.
- Understand Your Blaster: Each gel blaster behaves differently. Understanding your blaster’s range, speed, and how it reacts to different weights of gel balls can help improve your accuracy.
- Use Quality Ammo: The quality of gel balls you use can significantly impact your accuracy. Low-quality gel balls can break easily and may not shoot straight.
- Adjust Your Stance: Your stance can greatly affect your accuracy. Stand with one foot slightly in front of the other, hold the blaster firmly with both hands, aim with your dominant eye, and smoothly squeeze the trigger.
- Breathing Techniques: Just like in traditional marksmanship, proper breathing techniques can help steady your aim. Inhale deeply, then exhale and pause your breath as you pull the trigger.
Popular Games and Activities
Gel blasters provide a variety of fun games and activities for individuals and groups. Here are some popular games:
- Target Practice: This is a straightforward activity where you set up targets at various distances and try to hit them. This can be done individually or as a competition between multiple participants.
- Capture the Flag: In this classic game, two teams each have a flag at their base. The goal is to capture the opposing team’s flag and bring it back to your base while protecting your own flag.
- Gel Blaster Skirmish: Similar to paintball, participants are divided into teams, and the objective is to ‘tag’ the opposing team’s players using your gel blaster. Once a player is ‘tagged,’ they are out of the game.
- Obstacle Course: Set up an obstacle course with targets placed at different points. Participants must navigate the course and hit as many targets as possible within a set time limit.
- King of the Hill: In this game, one player or team starts on the ‘hill’ (a designated area), and the other players or teams try to ‘tag’ them out using their gel blasters. The player or team who stays on the hill the longest is the winner.
Remember, safety should always be the first priority when participating in any gel blaster activities. Always wear appropriate protective gear, such as safety goggles and padded clothing, to prevent injuries.
FAQs
How Does a Gell Ball Blaster Work?
It uses a small motor and a reservoir of bouncy gel to shoot the balls. When you pull the trigger, the motor launches the balls at high speed through the air. The balls travel about 20 feet per second, so they can be very dangerous if they hit someone in the face.
Are they safe?
Gel Blasters are not safe for children under age 8 or adults without proper training. They can easily become projectiles if not handled correctly, and they can cause serious injuries if they hit someone in the face. If you plan to buy a Gel Blaster, be sure to read the safety instructions carefully before using it.
How do I store my Gel Blaster?
Store your Gel Blaster gun in a safe place out of reach of children. If you plan to use it in a supervised setting, keep it stored in a locked cabinet.
Is there a way to stop the Gel Blaster from shooting?
There is no way to stop it from shooting. If you don’t want the balls to shoot, you need to hold the trigger down until the gun is idle.
How do I play with Gel Blaster?
To play Gel Blaster, you will need some basic supplies: a ball marker, gel blaster gun, and ammunition. To start, choose a target and mark it with your ball marker. Shoot the ball at the target to make it wet. Then wait for your opponent to shoot at the target. If they hit the ball before you do, the ball is yours!
How often should I clean my gel blaster?
It’s recommended to clean your gel blaster after each use to ensure optimal performance and longevity. Regular cleaning helps to prevent any leftover gel balls or dirt from causing damage.
What kind of lubricant should I use for my gel blaster?
Silicone lubricant is usually the best choice for lubricating the moving parts of a gel blaster. However, always check the manufacturer’s instructions for specific recommendations.
Can the type of gel balls I use impact my shooting accuracy?
Yes, the quality of gel balls can significantly impact your accuracy. High-quality gel balls are less likely to break and more likely to shoot straight, improving your overall accuracy.
What are some popular games I can play with my gel blaster?
Some popular games include target practice, capture the flag, gel blaster skirmish, running an obstacle course, and king of the hill. Always remember to play safely and use appropriate protective gear.
Are there specific training exercises I can do to improve my skills?
Yes, there are several exercises you can do, including target switching, movement drills, precision drills, reaction drills, and timed drills. These can help improve various skills like accuracy, reaction times, and decision-making under pressure.
