So you want to sell your used car and you are wondering how long you will have to wait before you get the cash? There is no straight answer to this question. That’s because it depends on many factors, the key of which is the means you have decided to sell it. Talking of methods, there are several ways to dispose of your secondhand car. You can decide to sell it privately. That means you do the advertising and all the active searching for a client. The advantage of this is that you can get good money for your car. Secondly, you get to keep all the money with no commission payouts involved. You can also opt for selling it to a car dealer. A more popular method of selling cars lately is to online car buying sites like Homecar24. These offer you money for your car within 24 hours.

In this article, we will mainly talk about the length of time it can take you to sell your used car if you choose to dispose of it privately.

So, How Long Does it Take to Sell Your Car Privately?

The time taken to sell your car by yourself can range from a couple of hours to even never, and countless factors influence the length of time the process takes. However, if you price your car right and put the car in the best condition, you could be done selling in an average of 60 days.

Stumbling Blocks to Selling Your Car

Many factors affect the time you will require to sell your vehicle privately. One of these is if you have an undesirable car. It can affect how fast you sell it because you have an unpopular model. If the vehicle has high fuel consumption, expensive parts, or high miles, it will not be appealing to many buyers, even if it’s in the greatest condition.

Another thing that’s sure to discourage potential buyers is the incorrect pricing of your car. If you put the price too high, potential buyers are likely to back off. When selling your car, you need to price it realistically. We know that everyone loves their car and think it’s the best. But if you have this mentality, you may price it too high.

Additionally, if your car still has a loan pending, buyers will shy off from discussing its sale. That is because no one wants to be involved in loan payment before they can finally get a title. Buyers will just canter off and consider other options.

Lastly, there are cars that people don’t just want. It’s more about the makes and models. For example, Saturn vehicles are many on the road. However, the maker quit the business in 2010. This means that parts are only going to be scarcer and scarcer. Recently, I read about one Saturn car owner saying he needed to replace his Saturn Aura fuse box. Unsurprisingly, not even one deal had it in the entire US. The part wasn’t even available in the GM warehouse! It took him one whole month to find the part from salvage.

What to do To Sell Your Car Fast?

Set the Price Right

To price your car most accurately, it’s best to consider checking out online car price guides. These offer useful and accurate price info about all used car models. You can use the price range given from the trade-in figure to the private party as your starting point. Popular car models with low miles tend to be priced above private party prices and allow potential buyers to come, take a look, and negotiate. The more accurately the pricing is set, the more chances it will attract calls and views. It increases the possibility of you getting your money in your pockets fast.

Spread the Word

Another trick to selling your car quickly is to get the word out about the car you are selling. If you have a popular car model in good condition, you just need to put For Sale signs containing the phone number through which you can be reached on the windows. This will draw a lot of car buyers and soon you will start receiving calls.

You also need to go the extra mile and put online ads with fantastic pictures of the car complete with an accurate description for your automobile. If you haven’t started receiving calls within one-day o two days about your car, you probably missed something in the way you wrote the description for it. Another thing could also be that you priced it too high. If you market your car correctly, it should sell in a few weeks. Otherwise, it might not sell at all, unless you correct your description or pricing.

Improve the Desirability of the Car

While there is nothing you can do about the miles on your car or its model, you sure can perform a few simple tricks to enable you to sell your vehicle quickly. One of the things you can do is to highlight the good things about your car, for instance, having been previously owned by one person only, having replaced high-cost components, or comprehensive maintenance records. Also, have the car washed clean and the junk removed from the glove box and other areas like the junk and beneath the seat. You want the buyer to see the car as an easy purchase that offers dependable transportation.

What is the Best Way to Sell Your Car?

The most appropriate way to sell your car and not miss the best price is to sell it online through car-buying sites. Reputable ones like Homecar24 have a massive network of car buyers, which increases the chances of disposing of your car fast. Also, the process for selling your car is pretty easy:

You only need to provide the vehicle information, which includes its VIN, mileage, and photos.

Get an offer and see if you can consider it or not

Receive the money for your car in your bank account within one day.

Verdict: You Can Sell Your Vehicle Online Fast

The answer to the question about the time it can take to sell your car is simple. It depends on the method you choose. From experience, we would advise selling it through online car-buying sites like Homecar24. Not only will you receive the money in your account within 24 hours, but you also get a fair price for it.