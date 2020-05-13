6 Benefits of Selling Your Home to a Professional Home Buyer in 2020

Sometimes moving out is a difficult thing to do, especially if you have to sell your old home. However, it’s a thing that some people have to face at least once in their lives, and if it has to be done, it’s better to think of the positives instead of the sad side of it. In many cases when a person decides to change their living location, it’s often because of a good thing. Whether that’s a new, well-paying job or the love of their life, if it’s for the better, you have our support.

The difficult thing comes when you have to complete the actual transaction, and that’s because people nowadays don’t know what the best option for selling their home is. There are just so many offers on the market, and they all make you want to think that you’re making the best choice, which is in fact, not true.

Today we’re talking about something that has a lot of advantages when compared to some other methods, and that’s selling your home to a professional home buyer. If you are currently in the process of doing something like this, or you’re just interested in learning some more, you’re more than welcome to keep on reading until the end. Let’s take a look at what you need to know.

1. Professional approach

They’re called this for a reason, and one of the first and biggest advantages that you notice when working with such a person is the level of professionalism they have. Everything just goes a lot smoother than if you were to work with let’s say a regular “cash buyer”.

They usually have a person that’s hired to help them with communications, meaning that you’ll most likely talk to them if you want to use a different language, or simply to get the required information. Homebuyers of this kind are also called investors.

2. The cost-covering factor

According to a lot of people who worked with regular cash-buyers before, most of the expenses such as the escrow costs were not covered by the person purchasing your property. However, when you’re working with a professional home buyer, things tend to be a little bit different.

Investors will almost always cover all of the expenses because they’re collaborating with trustworthy escrow companies, and they’re doing the same thing for every transaction. You won’t have to “dive” into the unknown waters and try to find a trusted escrow service in last-minute while you have other more important things to do.

This might not seem like much, but it’s a huge benefit and an advantage that you should grab while you can.

3. No extra fees needed

Spending some time to make research is very important, simply because there are a lot of services out there which allow you to complete the transaction and sell your home without any extra fees. These fees usually come in the form of realtor fees or the money that you have to spend to perform certain repairs on your home.

If this sounds appealing, and you want to engage in such a fast and easy process without any extra added fees, you can always feel free to visit veryfasthomebuyers.com and see what they have to offer as a possible solution for you.

4. More value out of the transaction

Here’s something that confuses a lot of people that we think is worth explaining. When somebody offers you a “good price” for your property, but then asks for you to make all kinds of repairs, that’s not a good price, let alone a good offer.

The thing is, you’ll have to do all of those repairs by yourself, so not only that you’re spending your money, but you’re also wasting your time that you could be using on other more important things.

Now with professional home buyers, this is different. They might offer you a “lower” than the average market price, but they will do all of those repairs themselves. It’s the same, since you were going to give that money yourself anyway, and they’re just cutting that amount from the offer to do all the repairs on their side. So, what you end up with is a fair offer and zero wasted time, meaning better value for you.

5. No agents required

So a regular cash buyer has to hire an agent to find the person that’s selling at the moment, which is you, and you have to work with another agent to find the person that’s buying. This means that both parties are getting cut on the full price, but let’s say that we don’t care about the other party.

You as a seller are going to lose about five to ten percent, depending on how expensive your agent it. However, professional home buyers do not require any agents, and they do this so frequently that they have the entire process well-practiced, so they’re purchasing directly. Another reason why you’re getting better profit when going with a professional buyer.

6. They’re reputable and easy to check

Last but not least, whenever you’re doing something that involves a large sum of money being transferred, it’s common sense to do a background check and some research beforehand. You must know who you’re working with because getting scammed for so much money is not a pleasant thing to experience.

Thankfully, we have the internet, and we have user-review websites and services that can help us get a good and accurate background check on the home buyer you want to work with. Since professional home buyers are doing this non-stop, it means that they’ve had a lot of previous customers, and at least some of them would want to say something about their experience.

You can most likely find this information on the internet, and easily get informed. This way you’ll know what to expect, and if your time and money are going into the right hands. A very important safety factor that you shouldn’t neglect.