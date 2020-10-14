5 Ways a Couples Sensual Massage Improve Your Relationship

Our everyday life has been becoming more tough and stressful with increasing competition. Everyone is striving to get their dream job and life. As a result of this competition, we have neglected our close relations. The problem of time is a separate thing; all of the work-related stress is itself a big issue.

Mental health changes our attitude towards our partners as well. Therefore, there is a strong need to learn a few things that will relax our mind and body too. And what is the thing that everyone can do?

“Massage”. Yes, this is a great move to show your sincerity towards someone. It will show that you care for the other person and are concerned with their well-being. Furthermore, if it is about your partner, a good sensual massage will help you make them feel loved. Just imagine, having a good massage from your partner after a long and tiring day. Both your mind and body will be relaxed.

But wait,

What does a sensual massage do?

A good sensual massage does a lot than you are thinking. You and your partner can enjoy a good massage while letting go of your stress. So, here is a list of some of the ways that will improve your relationship with your partner through massage.

1. Increase positivity

Stressful working hours take away your positivity. Therefore, it is highly important to work on your mental health. So, when you are giving a massage to your partner, both of you will forget about your worries. There will only be you and your partner; there won’t be any room for worries between both of you.

Massage gives a positive and relaxing aura that ease your mind and body. Thus, you can talk about other things and not just work-related responsibilities. So, you will have enough time and mood to talk to each other. When you spend a good time with your partner, your coming days also get better. You will feel more at ease and relaxed. Thus, emitting positive energy with a refreshed mood.

Going out for date seems a bit hectic thing, especially when you are stressed out from work-related problems. On the other hand, massage is a complete opposite of that. You won’t have to make much of an effort.

For instance, you have come back home and your wife has prepared an amazing dinner for you. You will spend some time with your children and make them go to bed. Afterwards, there will only be you and your wife. She gives you a good massage in the scented room that has been enlightened with the candles. Lights have been turned off. How amazing it sounds, right? It is better in practice than just imagining.

Therefore, if you are reading this, you can work on that all by yourself. If you have been having some problems in your married life because you could not make time for her, this is a great chance to revitalize your relationship. You can give a surprise to your wife and spend some alone time with her in your home. You won’t have to spend money on expensive dinner and flower bouquet. She will feel really special with all these preparations. Besides, it will send a gesture of goodwill towards her that will make her feel special.

3. Helps improve your communication

With all the work-related problems, you get a busy schedule, which affects your relationship with your partner. When you have a bundle of problems to deal with, you cannot make time to talk about other things. Furthermore, your mood gets stingy and your mutual life gets affected by it. You don’t have much to talk to each other. Both of the partners will be worried about their work problems. Therefore, the best solution to deal with is his amazing sensual massage.

As mentioned above, massage greatly improves your mood. The feeling of relaxation is because of the relaxed body. Your attention gets diverted towards positive things and you forget about your problems. In addition, you feel more refresh. Afterward, you can deal with the problems in a batter way. Therefore, it will not only improve your communication with your partner but will also improve your efficiency.

4. Boosts oxytocin levels

Oxytocin is a natural hormone that is produced when you feel happy and relaxed. With an increased oxytocin production, your mood gets better and this also positively impacts your relationship. Among couples, cuddling and romantic time together results in increasing the oxytocin production. Thus, you feel better and have a happy time together.

Furthermore, several research studies also showed that the couples that had higher oxytocin production had a better relationship. Therefore, if you are having problems with your partner, you can easily deal with it. Even if your partner is not in a good mood, a sensual massage will increase oxytocin production. As a result of it, he/ she will feel happier and will feel grateful towards you.

5. Increases intimacy

With increased oxytocin production, intimacy also increases. With improved mood and happy feelings, you get attracted to your partner who has given you such pleasure. Therefore, for couples who have been suffering from problems in their relationship because of time management, this is a great way to deal with it.

Physical discomforts, depression, anxiety and stress disorders greatly get minimized after a good massage. And when it is your partner giving you a sensual massage, you will have a much happier time. In addition to this, it is not just oxytocin that increases, but the cortisol levels also decrease. Thus, as a result of hormonal changes, the sex drive also increases. You get rid of your physical discomforts. Moreover, with a sensual touch from the partner, it is only natural to feel more loved. Thus, the drive to intimate with your partner also increases.

So if you want to have a better relationship, do learn some sensual massage tips and tricks.