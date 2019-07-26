Serviced Apartments Gaining Momentum Among Green Activists

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

While serviced apartments are gaining momentum among business professionals who have neither the time nor the desire to care for a property, it appears that green activists are especially keen on them. Whether seeking a serviced apartment in Barcelona, Belfast, Amsterdam or Paris, there is much that appeals to those who have an eye on the environment. Here are some of the reasons why.

A Sharing Economy

While serviced apartments are not marketed as being a part of the sharing economy, in almost every sense of the word they are. Tenants share such things as a central concierge, security, building maintenance and so forth. In the strictest sense, a shared economy generally means that those collaborating make a profit off sharing their time and talents, money isn’t exactly ‘made’ but rather saved when living arrangements like these are made. Tenants save in services they would otherwise have to hire individually. With green activists embracing the sharing economy because of the resources being shared, they are likewise appreciative of the sharing aspect of services apartments.

Centrally Located

If you were to check out sites like https://dreamapartments.co.uk/serviced-apartments-belfast, you’d see that the apartments are located centrally and in chic areas of the city. There is much to do and see in these neighborhoods and with every convenience within a short distance, sometimes it is not necessary to drive or take public transport. From shops to entertainment, locations are chosen with accessibility in mind. Of course, there are serviced apartments and self-catering cottages in more rural areas, but the bulk of those green activists dwell in are in urban areas for the reasons mentioned above.

Pet-Friendly Accommodations

Many times you will find that those people concerned with the environment are also animal rights activists as well. A great percentage of environmentally conscientious consumers do their part by rescuing abandoned and/or unwanted animals from shelters. One environmentalist, Stephanie Feldstein, even wrote a book on why and how animals matter. The book, entitled The Animal Lover’s Guide to Changing the World, discusses how literally every decision we make in life affects the animals around us – their ecosphere. From waste to greenhouse gases, animals are affected as much, if not more, than humans. It is rare to find a green activist who isn’t also an animal rights activist!

Community Lifestyle

All of the above makes for a modern interpretation of community living. With several shared resources, centrally located dwellings and apartments which are pet-friendly, it’s easy to see how a spirit of community can thrive. With many of these locations being quite near greens and city parks, there is always someplace nearby to stroll on a sunny day and enjoy a virtual oasis in the midst of a sizeable city. Environmentalists understand the need to enjoy nature and with the proximity of some lovely parks, they can have everything they need to sustain their lifestyle, sharing it with others of a like mind.

Belfast is just one of several cities where you can find serviced apartments, but as an activist, you’ll find this is a great alternative to traditional city dwelling.