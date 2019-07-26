How to Personalize A Baby Nursery

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Pregnancy is one of the most exciting things that can occur in a family. If you are the one who is expecting, your excitement quickly spills over to the rest of your family and friends. Everywhere you turn, people want to know about your baby. Second only to wanting to see your sonogram images is everyone’s burning desire to hear how you plan to decorate your baby’s room. Everyone wants to get in on the decorating action or buy personalized baby shower gifts that blend seamlessly into your nursery’s decorating plan.

Before you can set up baby gift registries and let your excited friends in on the action, you must decide how you want to decorate the room. There are infinite possibilities, but the one thing most baby nurseries have in common is that they are full of personal touches. You have probably walked into a friend’s house and seen a baby’s room decorated with interesting items like name trains or a name puzzle. Personalized items are the foundation for any nursery. They make it unique and interesting.

Why Personalizing A Baby’s Room is Important

There are a lot of ways to personalize a baby’s room, but you may wonder why you need to. After all, your new baby can’t read, right? That is true, but there are so many other reasons to give the baby’s room a personal touch. For instance, in the early days, you can show it off to your loved ones. Everyone loves walking in and seeing the baby’s name on clear display.

There is more to decorating a nursery with personal items than fun. Functional nursery items are important. For example, a step stool is an item that serves as a decoration when the baby is young. As he or she gets older, the step stool becomes a tool to help encourage motor skills and independence. A personalized name puzzle and other personal nursery items can also help your child eventually learn his or her own name and recognize letters, shapes, and colors.

Figuring Out How to Personalize

One way to personalize the nursery quickly and inexpensively is to enlist all those excited to help. Ask them to select unique baby shower gifts. Personalized baby shower gifts can be a source of inspiration when you feel creatively blocked. You can often use those unique baby shower gifts as a basis to create a custom theme for the nursery. For example, if someone gives your child a stuffed elephant with his or her name on it, a zoo theme might suddenly spring to mind. Similarly, if you receive toy name trains, you may opt to create a nursery with a railroad, travel, or vehicle theme.

There are many categories to think about when deciding which types of gifts to requests or picking nursery decorations yourself. You can create a cozy, warm room for the baby that is also exciting, fun, and colorful by focusing on each of those categories. Here is a list of five types of items to add to any baby’s room to get you started.

1. Room Colors

The first step when decorating your nursery is picking a couple of colors to use on the walls. Those colors can make or break how the ambiance of the baby’s room. For example, a small room needs light colors to help it feel larger and brighter while in a larger nursery, darker shades are more acceptable. However, science has proven that, in any size nursery, lighter or pastel shades of certain colors are most likely to keep your baby calm. Popular choices include:

If you don’t want to paint, try using easy-peel wallpaper or decals to decorate the walls. That way you can personalize the nursery. Yet, you can easily change the wall décor when you need to.

2. Personalized Nursery Blankets and Clothes

Early on, your baby obviously cannot read. However, learning to recognize his or her own initials and name is an important part of the growth process. By having his or her name on clothes and blankets, you can eventually encourage early name recognition. In the meantime, you can enjoy seeing your child’s name on those items yourself, and guests will also enjoy seeing it.

3. Personalized Toys

Toys are great learning tools. They are also a lot of fun. There are many personalized toys available today. They can create a wonderland of fun in the baby’s room. You can also easily swap them for more age-appropriate toys as your child grows up. For example, name trains featuring building blocks with letters offer hours of fun and can make your child feel special because they are so personal.

Another option is a name puzzle. A name puzzle is great fun. Solving it helps your child develop physically and cognitively. You can get a personalized name puzzle as a stand-alone item. Monogrammed stuffed animals are also popular items. They are cute and cuddly, so your child will love them. They can also serve as nursery décor when he or she is not busy playing with them.

4. Personalized Wall Décor

Wall décor looks great in any nursery. You can also change it easily as your child grows. Personalized decorations are fun and sometimes functional. For example, a coat rack with your child’s name in bright primary colors brightens up space and serves a purpose. You can also decorate the walls with family photos as your child grows.

5. Personalized Furniture

Every nursery needs furniture. You at least require a crib, changing table and dresser. To make the baby’s room brighter and more fun, customize them. Add some bright paint or decals featuring your child’s name and other images that fit your nursery theme. Little touches like those are easy, but they have a big impact on the finished look of the space.

Or you can get your baby a personalized step stool or a rocking chair. There is a wide variety of them available, but the best ones are ones that combine functionality and education with teaching your child something. In this case, how to spell out his or her own name. These stools or chairs have your child’s name as a puzzle that young kids love to solve.

For more choices on personalized baby, gifts visit alphabet-trains.com