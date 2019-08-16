Setting Sail: 3 Real Reasons Why You Should Go on a Cruise

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Take a look through history, and you’ll find that some of us are drawn to the sea. Even in the modern era, some people would still instead take a boat ride than a flight. The modern answer to the seafaring adventurer, or people who want a unique vacation, is the cruise ship. Over 20 million people are expected to take a cruise by the end of this year.

There are many different things about a cruise that make it so appealing, and you can experience them, too. We’ll tell you more about why you should go on a cruise in the paragraphs below.

1. Affordability

Believe it or not, cruises are one of the most affordable options out there when it comes to luxury vacations. For instance, the ship is often packed with a host of activities that come free with the cruise. Even more fun can be had if you decide to go on the excursions. You’ll get to see different cultures, and maybe learn more about them. You might even get a chance to sight-see, all as part of your itinerary.

Many cruise lines even offer discounts, and sometimes even free rides, to children under a certain age. Do you have a flexible schedule? Explore the possibilities of last-minute cruises. There are sometimes deep discounts for cruises right around the corner.

2. Some are All-Inclusive

What does all-inclusive mean? It means that aside from alcohol, certain specialty services and anything you decide to do on excursions, everything is included in the basic cost of the cruise.

So, if you don’t drink, you save money. If you use excursions more for sight-seeing rather than specialty activities, you save money. Also, if you’re satisfied with the host of activities included in the package you purchased and don’t feel the need to do anything extra, you save money.

Keep in mind that not all cruises are all-inclusive, but some are, and that makes for an incredible vacation.

3. Activities

There’s no limit to the number of activities a cruise ship might offer. Some of the activities offered on cruise ships include obstacle courses that largely focus on ropes. Some even have a zip line built-in. There’s also the occasional waterpark and plenty of watersports. You may also be able to scuba dive.

There are also pools, gyms, movies, libraries, and even live shows. There is about a year’s worth of activities to fill a week-long vacation, meaning that there should never be a dull moment when you go on a cruise.

Why You Should Go on a Cruise

There are plenty of reasons to go on a cruise. Cruises are often affordable, and they might even be all-inclusive. Plus, there’s enough onboard to keep you entertained. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Between the exotic locations you may visit, the often amazing food, and the things to do onshore, there’s so much more to explore. We encourage you to do more research on your own if you’re interested.

