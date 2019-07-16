This Sexual Act Kills Hundreds of Men Every Year

Everyone has something a little weird that they do to help spice things up in the bedroom. Some are silly, some are degrading, and some are just plain dangerous. Most of the time, there’s no harm in trying to keep things interesting, but be careful how you do it. Maybe pass on this one sexual act that’s killing hundreds of men every year. Watch what you do in the bedroom.
The Act in Question
Autoerotic asphyxiation is killing hundreds of men a year, as they try to spice things up in the bedroom.
Some people swear by it, but at the end of the day, it’s impossible to do it safely. Here are the facts.
Instances of Death
Death by autoerotic asphyxiation has been recorded numerous times, but the numbers may be even higher than records show, because it’s difficult to know the circumstances surrounding an asphyxiation.
It’s taken the lives of some big names. Actor David Carradine was found dead with a shoelace tied around his neck and genitals in 2009. INXS singer was found dead, kneeling with a belt around his neck in 1997. Even Chris Cornell’s recent death is under speculation of involving autoerotic asphyxiation.
How it Works
For starters, the majority of people who practice autoerotic asphyxiation are men. The biggest demographic who participate in the act are white males between 12 and 25. (For some reason, a lot of them also wear women’s panties while they do it.)
It essentially includes cutting off air supply by strangulation, using a rope-like object or a bag, while getting off.
The Benefits…
“Gaspers,” or men who use autoerotic asphyxiation to get off, say that it greatly intensifies their orgasms. Maybe it’s something about the headrush caused by the lack of air supply, or maybe it’s something else entirely, but cutting off air supply seems to augment sexual experiences.
That said…
… And the Risks that Outweigh Them
Is there a safe way to strangle yourself? No. Therefore, it is impossible to use autoerotic asphyxiation safely.
In many cases of death, the lack of air supply made gaspers pass out, leaving them unable to remove the bag or rope from their necks, resulting in their deaths.
And even if you don’t die…
Lasting Effects
Autoerotic asphyxiation can have lasting effects for those who don’t die.
When you cut off air and blood supply from your brain, you can inflict permanent tissue damage. You can also scar or bruise your neck, trachea, and esophagus.
Not Worth The Risk
All said and done, autoerotic asphyxiation is probably just not worth the risk.
Original by Sunny