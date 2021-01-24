Shea Butter for Skin Lightening – 2021 Guide

[amazon table=”132782″] How many times have you heard about shea butter as an active component of many cosmetic products? It’s one of the favorite elements cosmetic manufacturers use in their skin products. A specific fusion of vitamins and minerals in shea butter makes hair and skin softer, stronger and helps it recover. Also, it has been scientifically confirmed that shea butter is especially effective for skin lightening.

This cosmetic product includes a combination of nutrients that improve skin texture and quality and make it look healthier and younger, according to the American Journal of Life Sciences. The studies have shown that shea butter, rich in vitamin A, vitamin E and vitamin F, has a calming effect on sore skin and acne inflammation, repairing the dark spots and scars.

Vitamin A is very helpful in dealing with different kinds of skin conditions – acne, psoriasis, eczema. It can boost circulation in blood vessels and improve exfoliation of the upper skin layers. Peeling removes dead cells and makes room for young and lighter ones, which refreshes and evens the skin tone on the surface.

One of the greatest weapons for fighting hyperpigmentation is vitamin E. This vitamin improves regeneration of the cells and speeds up skin recovery. It helps to reduce different types of skin imperfections, making skin tone lighter, healthy and fresh.

A lot of skin conditions, such as acne or pimples appear because of excessive skin sebum. Together with linoleic and oleic acid found in shea butter, vitamin F helps in reducing the sebum and makes skin optimally hydrated and moist. Rich in vitamin F, omega 3 and omega 6 unsaturated fats, shea butter is one of the healthiest natural skin remedies.

Before we move on to recipes for homemade skin lightening balsams, we should say something about a very popular combination of shea butter and essential oils. Herbal essential oils are used for aesthetic and therapeutic purposes. The rising trend for natural food and cosmetics has led to an expansion of essential oil production, due to increased demand on the market. A few essential oils are known to be beneficial for healthy skin, and if mixed with shea butter, they can create a balsam which rejuvenates the skin, reduces imperfections and makes skin tone balanced and bright.

We present a few selected homemade recipes to use Shea Butter for skin lightening.

Mix half a cup of shea butter and half a cup of cocoa butter with 10 drops of Almond oil. Use this balsam on a daily basis to balance your skin tone and revitalize skin cells.

6-12 drops of lemongrass oil, along with sandalwood and turmeric oil, can be mixed with one ounce of shea butter for a great skin balsam full of nutrients.

Put shea butter (3 tablespoons) with coconut oil and baking soda (2 tablespoons each) in a pan and heat the mixture. When it blends, cool it off and add half a lemon juice. It’s a wonderful home remedy for sore, dry and problematic skin.

You can also warm half a cup of shea butter and add olive oil (two tablespoons) and vitamin E oil (three tablespoons). When it mixes, put in 10 drops of Chamomile. When it cools off, you will get an antibacterial mixture that cleanses and calms the skin.

In an initial blend of shea butter and olive oil from above, you can add 10 drops of carrot seed oil and green tea extract (three tablespoons). This mixture nourishes damaged skin, heals it and balances the skin tone.

