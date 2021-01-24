Top 10 Best Granite Cleaners 2021 – Reviews

Are you always on the hunt to find the perfect granite cleaner that would make your kitchen countertop sparkle?

Well, your quest has come to an end because, in this post, we have compiled a list of best granite cleaners 2021. It offers 10 different options for you to pick from, including the best priced and highest rated ones.

Don’t forget to check out our top pick, which is the most suitable one for granite cleaning purposes amongst the hundreds advertised on Amazon.

1. JAWS Granite Cleaner & Polish Bottle

The JAWS Granite Cleaner and Polish bottle is everyone’s favorite on Amazon. Many people have tested it, and are highly satisfied with its cleaning capabilities, which is evident from its 5-star rating. Let’s have a look at what makes this granite cleaner stand out from the others.

Pros:

The package includes two refill pods.

It is environmental-friendly because you can reuse the bottle by filling it with water and adding the extra cleaner and polish that comes in the package.

It is biodegradable.

Jaws uses a streak-free formula, which ensures that the granite is cleaned by a single wipe.

It is versatile because you can use it for other natural stone surfaces as well.

2. Granite Gold Daily Cleaner Spray and Refill Value Pack

If you are in search of a granite cleaner, which is not only affordable but efficient as well, then check the Granite Gold Daily Cleaner Spray and Refill Value Pack. This USA-made formula will cost you less than $10 but will make sure that the granite surface is spotless.

Pros:

The package contains a spray bottle (24-oz) and a refill container (64-oz).

It is biodegradable, non-toxic and non-acidic. Furthermore, it doesn’t contain ammonia or phosphates; therefore, you can use it on countertops where food is placed.

It has a pleasant citrusy smell.

It leaves no stains, thanks to its streak-free formula.

You can use it for other natural stones’ cleaning, including ceramic and porcelain tiles.

Cons:

As the name suggests, it is a daily cleanser, so you’ll need to wipe the surface daily to keep it shiny.

3. Weiman Granite Cleaner and Polish

As we promised, we are sharing our top pick among the best granite cleaners 2021, the Weiman Granite Cleaner and Polish. It is quite popular on Amazon due to its specialized formula, which not only cleans the surface but also adds depth to it. We chose it over other cleaners due to the following reasons:

Pros:

Its specialized formula removes stains without leaving a haze.

It accentuates the natural patterns of the granite surface by adding depth.

Weiman’s cleaner has a neutral pH, which safeguards the stone’s surface against discoloration.

You can use it on all types of natural stones.

4. TriNova Granite Cleaner and Polish for Daily Use

One major issue with daily cleaners is lack of shine. Their regular application dulls the surface, and you’re forced to get the granite professionally polished.

However, this won’t happen, if you use TriNova Granite Cleaner and Polish for Daily Use. What are its other advantages? Let’s have a look!

Pros:

It leaves a pleasant smell after cleaning.

It ensures that the granite surface is sparkling, without any residue or haze.

Its daily usage doesn’t result in dulling.

It has a neutral pH and doesn’t contain acids.

Apart from granite, you can use it for cleaning other surfaces, such as laminate, slate and Silestone.

Cons:

It is costly as compared to other granite cleaners.

It has a cancer warning on the packaging, which is concerning because many customers use it on surfaces that come in contact with food.

5. Howard GM5012 Natural Granite and Marble Cleaner

Are you in search of a natural granite cleaner to keep your countertops and floors clean and shiny?

If yes, then Howard GM5012 Natural Granite and Marble Cleaner is what you need in your cleaning supplies. It is derived from vegetables, so you can use it with confidence to clean the kitchen countertops.

Pros:

It doesn’t contain harsh chemicals.

It is made from natural ingredients, derived from plants.

You can order it either scent-free or with a lemongrass-lime fragrance.

It doesn’t contain any toxic materials; therefore, you can use it on surfaces where food is prepared.

Cons:

It contains coconut oil, which makes it slightly greasy.

6. MiracleWipes for Granite & Stone

The easiest process of granite cleaning, no doubt, is through wipes. All you need to do is open the cannister, pull out a wipe and scrub away the dirt and grease. The question is, which is the best wipe for this purpose?

Don’t worry! you don’t need to test out several hundred options on Amazon, we’ve done it for you. Our top pick in granite wipes 2021 is MiracleWipes for Granite and Stone. Here’s why:

Pros:

These wipes clean out the dirt and grime stuck on the countertops in just a few scrubs.

They have a neutral pH, which ensures that the granite doesn’t become dull after cleaning.

It is versatile and you can use it for multiple surfaces, such as soapstone, marble and quartz.

Each package contains 2 packs of wipes.

7. Magic Granite Cleaner and Polish

If you dislike ordering granite cleaning supplies frequently, then you should get your hands on the Magic Granite Cleaner and Polish. This package contains 4 packs of items and some freebies at av inexpensive price. You can also buy it in a pack of 6.

Now, coming towards its cleaning capabilities. Here’s why it is the best fit for your granite countertops:

Pros:

Its balanced pH protects the stone against deterioration.

It enhances the natural veins of the stone surface.

Its specialized formula makes sure that there aren’t any stains left.

You can use it on multiple stone surfaces, such as Quartz, Laminate and Marble etc.

8. Weiman Granite Wipes

Another Weiman product that qualifies to be a part of our best granite cleaners 2021 list is Weiman Granite Wipes. You can choose according to your usage from two packages, one contains 2 packs, while the other contains 4.

These wipes are an easy and inexpensive solution for quick cleaning sessions after every meal prep. Some of their note-worthy features include:

Pros:

These wipes improve the dull granite surface.

Their balanced pH makes sure that there aren’t any streaks left. Furthermore, it also protects against discoloration.

They accentuate the natural patterns of the stone surface.

These wipes work wonders on all type of non-porous sealed surfaces.

9. Theory. All-Purpose Cleaner

Do you dislike fragrance in your granite cleaners? Well, we have an option for you, which not only makes the countertops spotless, but it also doesn’t have any smell in it, the Theory. All-Purpose Cleaner. It has natural ingredients, which ensure that there aren’t any spots left behind after cleaning. Its other noteworthy features include:

It doesn’t have any smell or color.

It contains natural ingredients; therefore, it is safe to use around pets and kids.

It has a pH of 7.5, which is safe and highly suitable for streak-free cleaning.

You can also use it for cleaning carpets and glass.

10. HMK P324 Liquid Stone Maintenance Soap Concentrate 1-Liter Daily Granite & Marble Cleaner

Are you tired of ordering granite cleaners every now and then? Well, you won’t have to do that, if you buy HMK P324 Liquid Stone Maintenance Soap Concentrate 1-Liter Daily Granite & Marble Cleaner.

This cleaner has a coverage of 1,000 square feet/liter. All you need to do is add one cap of the cleaner in a spray bottle of 16-oz and use it to scrape away the grease and dirt accumulated on the granite surface.

Pros:

It has a neutral pH, which is compatible with all types of granite sealers.

It has a coverage of 8000 sq. ft/L.

You can use this cleaner to clean granite in two simple steps; first, spray it, and then wipe it off with a soft cloth.

Its specialized formula cleans all kinds of natural stones.

Lastly, we’d like to share our secret of picking the most suitable granite cleaner. First, check whether its ingredients are natural or not. Second, make sure that it has a neutral pH. Also, ensure that it works against dullness and discoloration.

The options reviewed earlier are our picks for the best granite cleaners in 2021. Choose one of them for your home’s granite cleaning purposes, and you’ll thank us later for your sparkling countertops. Furthermore, let us know your favorite cleaner in the comments. It’s always a pleasure to know about our beloved readers’ reviews on these items.

Here is how to properly clean Granite Countertops in your Kitchen

Granite countertops are among those few things that will make any kitchen look so much more professional and better. Since it is an expensive material to use, it should be taken care of properly. So, what is the best way to clean this surface? Some say you should use Windex, while others advise special granite-only cleaners. None of these are true however. There is an agreement among stone experts on how to properly care for things made from granite. The best thing about it is that it is very easy to do, and you will not need any special ingredients. Read on to learn more!

The Dos and Don’ts of Cleaning Granite Countertops

Make sure the granite countertop is sealed

Although granite is a very hard surface and less porous than marble, for example, it the surface is unsealed or poorly sealed, the granite will soak up the oils, stains, and spills present in every kitchen. In order to check if your granite countertop is sealed, you should test it by leaving a few drops of water on it. If the drops bead up, you have a securely sealed granite surface. However, if after several minutes the water has soaked into your granite kitchen counter, you should think about resealing the stone.

Never use harsh or abrasive sponges and cleaners

Chemicals like Windex, vinegar, acidic cleaners, lemon and lime, and basically anything containing ammonia or bleach is not the way to go when cleaning granite. If you use these cleaning solutions frequently, they will weaken the sealant over time and ruin your granite. The rule of thumb is, the harsher the cleaner, the quicker it will ruin your precious kitchen surface.

Be gentle

Always use warm water, a gentle and mild dish soap, and a soft or microfiber washcloth for your daily wipes after each food prep session.

Disinfecting

Granite countertops that are properly sealed are relatively resistant to bacteria. It will be more than enough to use hot water and dish soap for daily sanitation. If you require stronger disinfectant, you should mix together a half and half solution of water, and 91% isopropyl alcohol. Put it into a spray bottle, spray the surface, and allow it to sit between three to five minutes. Rinse it after with water and wipe with a clean dry microfiber cloth. Again, make sure to always avoid bleach and ammonia cleaners.

Special Granite-Safe Cleaners

Granite cleaners exist of course, for example by Method and Granite Gold. Some of the all-purpose surface cleaners say they are completely safe for granite surfaces. This means you are free to use them if you desire, but keep in mind that you do not have to. Our simple tutorial does the job with same precision and care!

You will need the following:

Warm water Mild or gentle dish soap Dish cloth Clean microfiber cloth/terrycloth towel Isopropyl alcohol (optional) Spray bottle (optional)

Instructions

Wet the dish cloth with warm and soapy water by filling your sink with it. Thoroughly wet the clean dish cloth into the mix and squeeze the excess water Wipe the granite countertops and clean away the spills and crumbs Dry the granite with a dry microfiber cloth in order to avoid streaking Mix water and isopropyl alcohol to make a disinfectant solution. Use it from time to time to remove soap residue and restore shine. Remember, you need a 50:50 mix of water and 91% isopropyl alcohol Spray this solution onto the granite and let it rest for 3 to 5 minutes. Rinse with water and dry with a clean microfiber cloth Enjoy your shiny and clean granite kitchen countertops!

Remember, you do not need special chemicals made for granite. This simple tutorial with basic supplies will do the trick just fine, and make your kitchen spotless!

Best Granite Cleaners FAQ

Every person on this planet can find dozens of granite cleaners on the market. Yet, cleaning with this sort of cleaners is different than usual cleaning. That’s why there are too many questions that deserve answers. We have noticed that there are 8 most common questions and that is the reason why we want to analyze them. Let’s get going.

What Cleaners Are Safe for Granite?

Windex is the safest cleaner for granite. However, it is good to mention which things users should avoid. For instance, acidic cleaners such as lemon, vinegar, and lime or any cleaner that has anything in common with bleach or ammonia are things you should avoid. This sort of substance will weaken and dull the sealant sooner or later. More precisely, avoid cleaners that have harsh structure.

How Do You Shine Dull Granite Countertops?

This question deserves attention. There are several different steps that you need to go through.

1. Warm Water & Mild Soap

Keep in mind that granite needs to be free of stains and spills before you start polishing it. Use warm water and mix it with a few drops of mild soap. After that, agitate the water in order to make it bubbly. Once again, do not use harsh chemicals! This is a hard-wearing material, but users need to be gentle to keep it looking good.

2. Use Soapy Water

First of all, dip a cleaning cloth into the warm water. After that, remove the excess water.

3. Use Microfiber Cloth to Dry the Granite Countertops

This is the best way to remove excess soapy water. Do that in a circular motion and only go over the whole countertop. If microfiber becomes too wet, replace it with the dry one.

4. Use Baking Soda

You are probably asking “Why baking soda?” It is the best way to make your polish for an easy remedy. Your mix should contain ¾ of soda and ¼ of water. Additionally, get rid of lumps before using the paste.

5. Use the Polish On the Countertop

First of all, an alternative to baking soda paste is retail granite polish. Both things will bring you the best results. Apply one of those two on your countertop. Still, there is a small difference. Be careful with baking soda paste because it is enough to use small dollops of it. Things about retail granite polish are easier. You can easily spray it on the countertop. It takes less than 3 minutes before it starts working.

6. Use Small, Circular Motions for Buffing

It is easier to clean this way because it will allow you to clean the corners and edges in a lot better way.

7. Remove the Remaining Water and Baking Soda

Find a soft cloth ad dampen it together with warm water. Use it to remove baking soda paste (or retail granite polish if you got one). Keep in mind that excess water will remain on the countertop. That’s the moment when you need to use another dry cloth.

8. Finish the Job as Professional

It can happen that granite is deeply scratched or even completely damaged. You won’t be able to use it again if you do not get it polished professionally. Still, you won’t be able to do that alone. We recommend you find a professional that will “refresh” the granite with different techniques.

Can Granite Be Sealed Permanently?

It depends. However, it is possible because some companies like Permashield and Sensa are offering granite with a permanent sealer. The granite is pre-applied “at the factory”.

What Happens If You Don’t Seal Granite?

Keep in mind that most granite countertops do not require sealing from the users. Still, if you choose to do that, it will help the stone resist spills and dirt. Spills and dirt can cause staining and etching. Granite is indeed moisture-resistant by its nature, but it is also porous. That’s why we suggest you seal granite when that’s necessary.

Can I Use Lysol Wipes On Granite?

You have probably heard that disinfecting wipes that we have on today’s market are super convenient for cleaning. Well, that really is the truth. Yet, when we talk about granite countertops, using Lysol wipes can lead to a problem. The reason is simple – citric acid, which wipes contain, is not good for the sealant used on granite countertops.

What’s the Best Way to Clean Granite Countertops?

The best results every user will have with only three different things. You will need a microfiber cloth, mild dishwashing liquid, and warm water. Your dishwashing liquid mustn’t contain citrus extracts. These extracts are too acidic for granite countertops.

The entire process is simple – Mix the water and soap in a bucket/sink; apply the granite cleaner with a microfiber cloth; dry off the cleaner.

Best Granite Cleaner Disinfectant

When we talk about granite cleaner disinfectant, the best way to sanitize granite is hot water and dish soap. The best way to make your product is to mix a 50:50 solution. More precisely, half of the bucket should be full of water and other with dish soap. Yet, it is also important to use isopropyl alcohol, 91% of the entire amount. Spray the mix that you made on the granite and wait for around three to five minutes.

Best Honed Granite Cleaner

Honed granite is the part of granite that does not get the final buffing. More precisely, it means that less polishing means less-shiny surface. Besides that, it has to be resealed more often than usual granite.

The best things to use for cleaning a honed granite countertop are soft-bristled brush and stone cleaner. The first thing you should do is to pray the stone cleaner on the countertop. After that, scrub away debris or any type of dirt that you see with the brush. Besides that, warm water and baking soda are always a good solution. These two are the best cleaners for stains on honed granite cleaner.

Conclusion

We hope that our answers gave you clear answers. If you want to find out more, let us now! We are there to help.