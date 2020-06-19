Beard Oil for Black Men – Buying Guide

Having a good beard enhances the manhood and physical appearance of a man. Every mature man desires a healthy and well-groomed stubble. Some people fail to achieve their resolutions. Indeed, growing healthy facial hair is an easy task, but maintaining it with time can be complicated. Beard oil for black men is the solution to deal with facial hair problems.
In the following write-up, we will discuss everything about beard oil, its benefits, ingredients, buying guides, products, and much more. You will get a complete idea to grow and maintain your beard with ease. Go through the details of the beard oils and listed products to know what is right for you.
About Beard Oil
It is a formulated oil that can be applied only on mustaches and whiskers. Beard oil helps in keeping your stubble hair soft, healthy, and hydrated. It acts as a conditioner to your facial hair and works differently than shampoo or shower gel. The hair on your head is less coarse than your facial hair. You must consider a few things before buying a beard oil for your hair on the face.
What Ingredients are Present in a Beard Oil?
Many contains many valuable ingredients that promote hair growth and keeps it soft and healthy. List of the ingredients are:
- Castor Oil
- Argan Oil
- Avocado Oil
- Pumpkin Seed Oil
- Almond Oil
- Flaxseed Oil
- Vitamin E Oil
- Jojoba Oil
- Coconut Oil
- Tea Tree Oil
- Grape Seed Oil
- Shea Butter
- Apricot Kernel Oil
- Macadamia Oil
- Moringa Oil
What Products are Involved in Beard Care?
Complete care of beard can be done if you use all the products like:
- Shampoo: Do not use regular shampoo or soap on your stubble. You should use a special shampoo, which should only be used on a beard. It should contain argan oil, shea butter, and jojoba oil. A regular soap or shampoo will make your skin dry and leads to dandruff and itchiness.
- Brush: If you use beard oil, then you must brush or comb your whiskers. It helps in distributing the oil properly on your facial hair. The brush also helps in exfoliating the skin and prevents ingrown hair.
- Oil: It is the most useful thing in beard care. The oil helps in nourishing and moisturizing the hair follicles. It prevents beard flakes and itchiness. The beard oil promotes the growth of facial hair and makes it soft, smooth, and shiny.
- Balm: It is a mixture of beard oils, kinds of butter, and beeswax. It helps in holding and styling your long and side-whiskers effectively.
What are the Benefits of Beard Oil?
There are many advantages of using beard oil. Such as:
- Moisture: No one likes to have a dry and rough beard. It happens when your facial hair lacks moisture. It leads to flaking of skin, and dandruff. The oil provides a sufficient amount of moisture to the follicles. You can apply 2 to 3 drops of oil on your face to prevent dryness and other problems.
- Maintenance: If you have a long and bulky mutton-chop hair, it should be adequately maintained. Nobody likes dull and unmanaged whiskers with hair pointing here and there. The beard oil will help you in managing and styling your facial hair. It will give a more enhancing appearance to your face.
- Cleanliness: It takes a lot of time to clean thick and long hair of your face. Washing your beard is not the only solution. The oil helps in removing the debris and buildup dirt. There will be fewer chances of facial hair tangling. It makes your hair smooth, soft, and clean.
- Enriching the Skin: Your skin gets hidden inside the beard, and it does not get enough sunlight. It leads to skin dryness and loss of hair shine. Your skin will get all the vitamins and minerals if you apply beard oil. It keeps your skin moisturized and healthy.
Tips to Apply Beard Oil Effectively
You need to consider specific tips for effective beard care.
- Apply Gently: There is a common mistake that almost every man makes is twisting and ripping the facial hair. The application process, in this way, seems quite painful. It is advisable to apply the oil and massage it gently. You need to put certain pressure if you are applying on long and thick mutton-chop whiskers.
- No Need to Overuse: If you want to avoid greasy stubble, try not to overuse it.
- . Take only 2 to 3 drops of oil on your palms, rub and apply it gently on standard-sized beards.
- Massaging Direction: You need to apply the beard oil in the direction of your length. It will make your facial hair frizz-free, detangled, and more manageable. Your hair will grow normally in that direction.
- Palm Exposure: Keep one thing in your mind that you are not using a shampoo with lather. There is no need to fill your palm with oil. You need to take a few drops of beard oil, and you are ready to apply.
- Consider Your Mustache: Many people forget about their mustache while caring for their beards. Apply some oil on it too.
Buying Guide
Things to consider while buying a beard oil are:
- Composition of Oils: As we know that facial hair oil is a combination of many essential oils. Make sure you go through with all the ingredients before using it. Check if you are not allergic to any oil or not. It is necessary to know the type of your skin and hair. If you have skin problems, then you should consult a dermatologist. Consider other factors like:
- Itchiness
- Dull facial hair
- Dryness
- Greasiness
- Rough beard
If you have such problems, then consider the ingredients very well. Jojoba or Grapeseed oil is necessary for sensitive skin. If you have dry skin, then consider Argan oil. Consider Apricot Kernel oil to prevent aging wrinkles, irritation, etc., due to dry skin. Almond oil is added to soften your facial hair. It is essential to consider the oil composition before buying any beard oil.
- Certified Product: Generally, we get attracted to any product by advertisements. We pay more without checking the product quality and certification. Do not consider to buy any cheap beard oil. Otherwise, you will have to suffer from side effects and skin problems. Buy an oil, which ISO-certified or clinically proven.
- Brand: There are several brands available in the market that offers different types of beard oils. You should buy the product which belongs to a reputed brand. You should not compromise the quality over price.
It is important to be aware of all the facts of the brand before buying the product. You should know the quality of ingredients they are using to develop a beard oil. Check if the brand suits your needs. You should search for the oils of different companies and select the effective one.
- Application Ease: It is an important factor to consider because the product should be easy to apply. The user guide should be available with the product. Excellent beard oil should not be too heavy to apply. Make sure that you apply the limited product on your facial according to the length and thickness. It should be in a liquid form with less greasiness. It should moisturize your skin and hair thoroughly.
- Scent: Some beard oil comes without any fragrance, that is quite preferable. If any product contains scent, then it should be mild. The scented oils not only disturb your mental peace but also worsen the quality of facial hair.
- Container: The beard oil must be packed in a good-quality container with an airtight cap. Anyone can determine the ease of application by its packaging. It is best if the oil is packed in a glass bottle. The oil-packed in amber glass are safe from UV light and has a more shelf life. Check if it contains a dropper or not. It is easy to take oil using a dropper, and you know how much you require for your facial hair.
- Price: The price of the oil depends on the ingredients, container quality, brand, and other essential factors. Expensive beard oil is certified, branded, and is made up of quality ingredients. Choose quality over quantity and get excellent beard oil for healthy and soft facial hair.
3 Top Best Beard Oils for Black Men
Cremo Beard Oil
It is the best beard oil for any length and thickness of the beard. The oil is full of essential oils that help in relieving dryness and itchiness. Your hair will get smooth, healthy, and smells fresh. If your skin loses its natural moisture, then you can consider this product. It contains Jojoba and Argan oils that are good enough to moisturize your skin and facial hair. Check out some of the exciting features of this product.
Features
- The oil softens the facial hair to minimize dryness and itchiness.
- It restores the natural skin moisture, which promotes new hair growth.
- There is a mild scent in the oil, which keeps your face smelling fresh and clean.
- If you have a short beard or aftershave hair, then the oil soothes the hair and prevents irritation.
- Any person with long, rough, damaged, and moisture-deficient mutton-chop hair should use the oil.
- The scent of the beard oil is nice and mild.
- It softens the beard and prevents skin irritation.
- The oil is made up of natural ingredients.
- The oil does not soak in your face and makes it a bit oily.
Woody’s Beard Oil
It is the perfect beard oil to balance the moisture on your face and facial hair. The oil is the mixture of three oils that helps in shining and conditioning the skin. Oils like Macadamia, Moringa, and Kukui are present in the oil. The combination of oils helps to protect the skin cells, moisturize the skin, and has a non-greasy effect on hair. Let us discuss some exciting features of the product in detail.
Features
- It is a hydrating and styling beard oil that helps in grooming and making yourself attractive.
- The oil works great on tattoos. You have to apply a few drops of oil to make it healthy and vibrant.
- It hydrates the skin very well and promotes healthy growth of hair.
- If you have dry and flaky patches of skin on knees, elbows, etc., apply oil for relief.
- It is made up of excellent ingredients to cleanse, protect, and boorish your facial hair.
- The package consists of Beard and Tattoo oil of 1 fl. oz.
- It is a two-in-one fantastic product at a reasonable price.
- The oil is non-sticky and non-greasy.
- Sometimes, the product leaks out from the top of the container.
- The consistency of the product is quite thick.
Shea Moisture Beard Kit
SheaMoisture offers a pack of four beard-care products. The beard products are sulfate-free, paraben-free, and are suitable for sensitive skin. The oil cleanses, detangles, and nourishes facial hair. It improves your face complexion. It contains shea butter, which helps in locking up the moisture and defining your whiskers.
Features
- The complete beard kit is infused with shea butter. It moisturizes and nourishes the facial hair and skin.
- The moisturizer is rich in Vitamin A, E, F to protect your skin from getting dry.
- SheaMoisture products can clean, detangle, and nourish beard of any length and size.
- Maracuja oil is infused in the products to hydrate your skin and gives a firmer look.
- It is easy to rejuvenate and repair the skin cells if you use this oil.
- Argan oil in products contains antioxidants that promote shine and soft hair.
- The products are made up of natural ingredients with no parabens, sulfates, glycol, etc.
- It moisturizes your skin and adds up the shine.
- The products rejuvenate and nourish your skin effectively.
- It is easy to manage and style beard by using the balm.
- The package of four items is not that good.
The Bottom Line
Choosing the best beard oil for black men can be a complicated task. You can get smooth, shiny, and soft skin and hair follicles after using the oil. The combination of natural oils does wonders on the health of your facial hair. The products not only promote the growth of stubble and mustache but also keep it maintained.
Beard oil is an essential product to care for and groom facial hair. Know your needs regarding the oil and choose the best one from the suggested ones. Get a glorious and mind-blowing beard by applying 2 to 3 drops of oil daily.