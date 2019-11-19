Should Sleepers Consider Adjustable Beds?

Everyone knows that having a good night’s sleep is one of the most important things that could have an influence on your mood the next day. The mood is always based on how you rested the night before. For example, if you slept in a position that you’re not familiar with, then there is a high possibility that you are going to experience some aches and pains the next day. You certainly know that there are a couple of positions that people could use during their sleep. As you probably know there are some people who can fall asleep in only one position.

Whatever is your preferred sleeping position, it is important to know that the mood you are going to experience the next day is based on the quality of your sleep for the biggest percentage. Plus, some people who are into this topic a little more than us are saying that the position you are sleeping in can provide the observers with some information about your personality. But there is a slight problem in cases where people are changing several positions in their dream. However, in this article of ours, we are going to focus on side sleepers.

What Side-Sleeping Means?

It is clear from the name of the position, people who are side sleepers are sleeping on one of their sides. This means that they are sleeping on one of their shoulders and one of their hips. If you sleep in this position, you can consider yourself a side sleeper.

Personalities of Side Sleepers

If you just think about it, every one of us, people, spends a third of his life sleeping. According to some psychologists, the position you are sleeping in is showing some traits of your personality. For example, Dr. Idzikowski, who is a director of Sleep and Assessment Advisory service, claims that our sleeping position has similar traits to the body language that people are displaying during the day.

He says that observing someone during his sleep can tell you something about that person’s personality traits. Different from other positions, side-sleepers have more variations during one night. This means that all of these variations can tell you something about the person in question. Now, we are going to talk about this in greater detail, showing the impact of all of the sleeping positions.

Fetal

With 41% of side-sleepers that participated in one study claiming that they are sleeping in a fetal position, this makes it the most popular side-sleeper position by far. When we are talking about the personality traits that are displayed with this position, it can be said that these people are strong on the outside, but they are sensitive inside.

Hugging the Pillow

This is another very popular position when it comes to side sleepers. When it comes to their personality traits, these people are loving and they value relationships with other people from their surroundings very much.

Log

This is a very narrow position when it comes to side-sleeping. Arms and legs are down, close to the body of the person. According to some psychiatrists, the two main personalities of these two people are that they are very easy-going people and very social at the same time.

Yearner

Now, we are going to talk about the side-sleeper variation that could be called the yearner. It means that a person is lying on a hip and a shoulder and both arms and legs are stretched in the front. People who are sleeping in this position are considered to be of open nature, but sometimes they can be suspicious of other people. Also, persons who are sleeping in this position can be considered as careful when it comes to personality traits.

Thinker

Now we are going to talk about a slight variation of the fetal position. The difference is that this one just has one little twist. The person’s chin is resting on the fist and it looks like the person in question is thinking about some important questions about life during their sleep. If we are talking about the traits of the personalities these are the people that when they are feeling good, all of the world is feeling good, and when it is the opposite, the whole world feels bad.

How Common is Side-Sleeping?

A few years ago, there was a survey that was conducted in order to provide us with some results about sleeping positions. According to that study, 74% of respondents are side sleepers, while 16% of them are stomach-sleepers and only 8% of them are back-sleepers.

Adjustable Beds Benefits

We’ve concluded that adjustable beds, especially those combined with a memory foam mattress can do wonders for side sleepers. If you are looking for adjustable bed reviews jonsguide.org will come in handy. There are some benefits of adjustable beds for side sleepers in greater detail. A bed that has an adjustable frame is one of the best things side sleepers can do for their good mood. Especially when it comes to sleeping.

Side-Sleeping and Adjustable Beds

The main question is, is choosing an adjustable bed a good choice for side-sleepers? The one thing that makes this statement valid is side sleepers are putting pressure only on one side of their body during sleep. This much is clear. This can cause some tenderness on the side they are sleeping on that night. This can have an influence on having strained their shoulders and hips, and sometimes necks. This is why adjustable beds can be just the thing that can help you with relieving all the potential harms and aches.

Probably the best thing about adjustable beds is that they can elevate the upper body into a more comfortable and relaxed position with their flexibility. Especially at relieving the pressure of the knees that could have some really good influence on their mobility in the morning. If you are interested in getting a full comfort, you should combine adjustable beds and memory foam mattress. This combination will ensure that you will not have to experience any hardships in the morning.