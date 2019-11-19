The Daily Squee: Little Boy With Down Syndrome Hugs Pushy Labrador Retriever

Pets are nothing if not persistent when there’s affection to be had. Nowhere is that better illustrated than this squee-adorable video of a little boy with Down Syndrome being won over with love by a pushy Labrador retriever. The boy, Hernan, lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and is shy about physical contact. At first, Hernan isn’t so sure about this big galoot shoving his wet nose in his face. But the Lab is persistent — in that gentle, perfect way all Labs are — and finally, Hernan gives him a big hug. Labs are the greatest, aren’t they? I dare you to watch this video — which is over a year old, but making the rounds on the “Today” show and Huffington Post just now — and not get the warm and fuzzies.

