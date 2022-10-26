4 Side Hustles for Independent Women

You’re an independent woman and you have some time left to spend. Why not make a little extra money on the side? There are plenty of side hustles that can be done in just a few hours a week, even if you’re a busy mom or a hard-working student. A side hustle is what the name already suggests: a way to make money, besides your main activity. Side hustles are very suitable for busy women, who want to make a little extra money to get through the month. Luckily, there are plenty of options to explore. Keep reading to find the perfect side hustle that fits your interest and schedule.

1. Make an OnlyFans account

OnlyFans is a website where men and women can post pictures of themselves, ranging from everyday activities to explicit content. The website is subscription-based and people who want to access pictures have to pay a small fee. OnlyFans empower women to be the boss of their own content. They decide what they post and what others can see and cannot see. The website works just as a social media platform and users with many followers will be sure to make a pretty penny of their photos.

You cannot become used by just going to the website itself. Instead, you’d have to be invited by an existing OnlyFans user to be able to create an account and sell your photos. By using an OnlyFans search page, you can find and contact users and ask them to invite you to the platform. Once you are on the platform, you can decide what photos you want to post.

Post pictures of your art, gym sessions or post explicit content, which is the platform’s best-selling content: it’s up to you. Users can buy your pictures or ask you to take a specific picture they like. Remember that you’re your own boss and that you should only do what you are comfortable with. OnlyFans is one of the best-paying side hustles for independent women at the moment.

2. Start your own Etsy shop

If you’re a creative person, you’ve probably heard about Etsy. Etsy is a website where artists can sell their homemade goods and ship them all over the world. This ranges from handmade jewelry and home decoration to artisanal candles, vases and mugs.

To sell on Etsy, you must join the platform and make your own catalog. Post pictures of your artwork and watch them sell-out quickly. A great upside of Etsy is that all products are unique. Everything is homemade and mass-produced products are hard to find on the platform. If a buyer is looking for a specific, handmade product, they’re usually willing to pay a little more and have it sent from abroad. Etsy makes all of this possible.

If you’re always creating things but don’t know what to do with them, selling your art on Etsy is the perfect side hustle for you. Selling on Etsy will be a great push for you to spend more time on your art, while relaxing and being happy doing the things you love. If you’re not really into claying pots or painting paintings, then you’d be glad to know that it is also possible to sell digital products on the platform. Think about day planners, posters and other digital artwork. Whatever it is that you are good at, make a little extra money by selling it on Etsy.

3. Sell clothing online

Are you into fashion? Use your passion as a side hustle and become your own boss. The first step is to write a good plan. Include information such as where you are going to sell your clothes. Selling on Instagram is free and widely popular, but with your own website you have more control over the information that you can post online and the looks of your store.

Do research about the kinds of clothes that you want to sell and find a wholesaler to order your clothes at. It is also necessary to do a photoshoot to be able to sell your products. You can make this as big as you want: shoot the pictures with your phone, or hire models and a photographer if you have a bigger budget.

Starting your own store does require an investment and therefore it is important to make a good plan and overview of the costs, before you start buying merchandise. When done right, selling clothes online can be a lucrative business. You can start with a small store on Instagram, and maybe after a couple of years you’ll have your own physical clothing store. If fashion is really your passion, it is a great side hustle that could one day turn into a full-time job.

4. Write an Ebook

Writing Ebooks has become a lucrative side hustle for many busy women who’ve always had the dream to write. Choose your favorite topic and write until you’re happy with what you’ve created. Consider writing about the topic that interests you the most. Maybe you’ve always wanted to write a novel or maybe you’ve always wanted to write an Ebook about motherhood: now is your chance to finally do it and even make money with it.

Your Ebook doesn’t have to be finished in one day. Take as much time as you need, as you will be publishing it yourself. There’s no editor to push you to finish your book within the deadline. Not everyone is good at writing, but this shouldn’t stop you from trying anyway. Besides, when your book is finished, you can have it proofread and edited by a freelancer on a platform such as Upwork.

Upwork is full of eager freelancers who will happily guide you in your writing process and help you find and correct mistakes. If you’d like your book to have an attractive cover, consider hiring a freelancer to make a unique cover design to attract customers to buy it. Publish your book on Amazon, Etsy or any other websites where you can sell Ebooks and watch the cash roll in.