9 Undeniable Signs That You Have Found the Right Person

While some people focus on building serious relationships, others choose casual dating and life without commitment. Both choices are absolutely normal and acceptable. As long as you and your date are happy, you don’t need to change a thing.

However, it’s important to understand that real love needs commitment. Once you realize you are dating someone you want to share your life with, you should revisit your commitment. Not sure whether your current partner is “the one” for you? Here are the signs you have met the right person.

1. You Chat Daily

No matter how busy you both are, you always find time to talk to each other. You call him every morning while on the way to the office. He calls you back after work to ask about your day and wish you good night. On top of that, you stay in touch on social media 24/7. He is the first person you share fun videos with.

A strong need to share small and big news with each other is a sign that you have met the right person. If you can’t leave a day without talking to each other, you are a perfect match, and you can be sure of it.

2. You Accept Their Flaws

When you truly love someone, you don’t try to idealize them. You are aware of their positive and negative traits, habits, and quirks and are ready to accept them all. You don’t try to “fix” or change this person.

Have you reached the point in your relationship when you understand that you want to be with this person despite all his flaws? It’s a sign that your relationships are based on true love and you have a future as a couple.

3. You Have the Same Values

Opposite attracts, so the chances are you and your current partner have totally different characters and preferences. Let’s say you are the kind of person who wakes up at 5 a.m. to meditate and drink a green smoothie; he is a person who wakes up at 9 a.m. to watch TV and drink Pepsi.

You are different in so many ways, but when it comes to your values – they perfectly match. Both of you love animals and volunteer at shelters; both of you have close relationships with your parents and believe that family is the most important thing in life.

Common values, beliefs, and life principles are the only things that matter in love relationships. So, if you don’t have any disagreement in this aspect, your relationship will work in the long run.

4. You Are Each Other’s Cheerleaders

Whatever happens in your life, you always support each other. When he says he wants to find a new job, you tell him, “It’s a great idea!” and help him edit his CV. When you say you want to lose weight, he starts cooking healthy dinners and offers to work out together to keep you motivated.

If this person is your biggest cheerleader, you should look no further than this relationship. It’s a sign that you have already found someone who can make you happy.

5. You Are on the Same Wavelength

When you first met on a dating app, you understood that you had found someone who totally “gets” you. The more time you spent chatting, the more connected you felt. Now, you finish each other’s sentences and anticipate each other’s every move and reaction.

The dating app helped you to find your partner in crime – the person who supports all your ideas and actions, even the craziest ones. Later, your feelings have grown into something big: now you are in romantic relationships and enjoy them to the fullest. You are on the same wavelength as this person; even a stranger can notice that. It’s a sign that you are meant to be together.

6. You Have Met His Friends and Family

Have you met his best friends, parents, or siblings? If he has already introduced you to his close people, it means he really likes you and wants to build long-term relationships with you. He already sees you as a part of his life and wants to bond with you on a deeper level.

Do you feel the same way towards him? If you do, it’s another sign that you are dating the right person.

7. Sex Is Great

Let’s face it. If you like someone, but he doesn’t meet your expectations in bed, you have little chance to become a happy couple. Well, in some cases, you can work on the problem to improve sex quality. But in most cases, if your sex drive doesn’t match, your relationship will likely die fast.

So, how can you describe your current sexual life? If you are totally satisfied with it, that’s a sign that you match on so many levels, including sexual level.

8. You Talk about the Future

Do you talk about your future? Do you have a list of countries you want to visit as a couple? Have you ever discussed in which neighborhood you would like to buy a house? If both of you are involved in discussing such questions, your relationships are moving in the right direction.

9. You Worry about Each Other

You worry about your partner when he gets sick or hurts his leg while playing basketball. You worry about him when he needs to work long hours or drive a long way through the night. This person already holds a special spot in your heart, and you can’t stop thinking about him and finding ways to help him.

If your partner worries about you as much as you do about him, that’s one more sign that you have already found each other. And even though this relationship adds some anxiety to your life, you should still see it as a good thing.

Wrapping Up

If you have already found the right person, don’t let him go. Put efforts into strengthening your bonds and improving your relationships. This person will fill your life with joy and happiness and make you a better person, so all your efforts will be worth it.