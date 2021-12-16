7 Hookup Sites for More Than Dating

Going to clubs, bars, and other social events for hookups has been going on for a while until now. Today, you can meet someone with similar sexual fantasies from the comfort of your home.

I am talking about hookup sites. Hookup sites have been around since the late 1990s, and they have helped millions of people connect. From one-night stands to gay hookups, these sites have made it easy to find people for casual encounters with no strings attached.

However, while most people meet for casual encounters, some have long-term relationships, and it all started online. Looking for hookup sites that are more than dating?

We have created a list of five websites for you, but if you feel that this isn’t enough for you, check out article made by MYSA.

1. Seeking

If you want to meet attractive and successful people for more than an open and honest relationship, check out Seeking. Launched in 2006 in San Francisco, California, the site boasts of more than 20 million people worldwide.

As a leading dating site, Seeking provides a platform where members can meet and date. While it’s designed for dating, people can meet for casual encounters with no strings attached. Seeking is a sugar baby, sugar daddy, and sugar momma dating site. So, if you’re into sugar dating, this is the site for you.

2. Tinder

Tinder is one of the most popular hookup sites and apps. With over 55 billion matches to date, Tinder is the go-to hookup site and app where you can meet new people. Using the app or site is easy. Just sign up and build your profile. Then you can swipe right for yes or left for no to match with your potential date.

Once you match with someone, you can chat and make arrangements to go on a date. Besides casual dating, Tinder allows like-minded people to meet for casual encounters. Some people have even dated and are now in long-term relationships or married.

You can choose Tinder Plus for unlimited matches, which goes for $19.99/month. Other features include Tinder Gold that goes for $14.99.

3. Adult Friend Finder

Adult Friend Finder is one of the oldest hookup sites. Launched in 1996, the site has millions of members worldwide. It’s is free to join, and members can find adult singles and swingers for casual sex and discreet hookups. In addition, you can chat with members via the site’s messaging system.

If you’re horny for sex, use the Nude Cam chat feature. This allows you to enjoy adult chat with other horny members 24 hours a day. In addition, as a fun way to spend sexy and quality time together, the chat system allows you to interact with members via video.

Adult Friend Finder is now on mobile. So, you can do all things you do on your PC right on your tablet or smartphone, that is, find sex hookups anywhere, anytime.

4. Hinge

Built on the belief that people looking for love should find it with ease, Hinge is a dating app for the young demographic. Like Tinder, Hinge can help you meet other people for casual hookups. It has a similar interface to Tinder and other swiping apps.

As a relationship app, you can scroll through to find singles who are down for a hookup. It has a free version, but you can opt for a paid subscription to access more features:

One month of Preferred membership – $29.99

Three months of Preferred membership – $59.99

While it’s designed for better dates and hookups, you can meet someone for a long-term relationship. Simply be upfront with your intentions.

5. eHarmony

While many people are looking for casual sex and hookups, others hope to marry the next person they date. So, if you’re looking for a long-term relationship, eHarmony is the site for you. With more than 5 million looking for serious relationships each month, eHarmony guarantees that you will meet the “one.”

eHarmony has an intense compatibility system with a lengthy quiz. By completing the questionnaire, you provide eHarmony with data to help you match with like-minded people. This eliminates the need to browse profiles.

Members have the choice of free and premium versions. Premium versions go for:

Six months of Premium – $335.40

12 months of Premium – $430.80

So, if you’re not great at choosing partners or don’t have a clue where to start, check out eHarmony.

6. Bumble

Here’s an interesting option. It is a dating application, intended primarily for women. In many ways, it is similar to Tinder with that one major difference. The good part about it is that’s free, and that women are those who have to start the conversation. It comes with a timer, so the message can’t stay in the air for more than 24 hours. If this deadline is broken, the chances of a date are non-existent. The time limit isn’t for everyone, but if you’re serious about dating, you won’t have any issues with this little perk.

The timer exists for a reason, and it is there for people to take matters seriously. Most people who are used to this app love the fact that it exists. It wastes little time and helps people not to get their hopes up. If you are one of those who loves to sit on a message before answering Bumble might be the wrong choice for you. It also helps with male insecurities considering that females are those who have to send the initial message. The downside is that many males become overconfident when the number of ladies contacting them starts growing. This is quite different compared to some of the other apps on this list, but it can be neglected. Furthermore, it has a BFF option which is there to help you meet new people. But, this is not what we’re focusing on here today, so we’ll skip explaining what comes with this feature.

7. Silver Singles

Silver Singles is a brilliant app. It is a serious one because it focuses on people older than fifty years old. Because of this, the matches it makes are quite serious. Furthermore, there’s no space for fake accounts that get removed rather quickly. It would seem that once you get older, there’s no time for kidding with these matters. The downside of this app is that it doesn’t have too many members, but it’s good to know that its’ database is growing. People over 50 who are interested in this website need to pass a personality test, which is quite serious and not easy to complete. Patience is the key. Considering that it tries to bond older individuals it relies heavily on the psychological side of a person, which is important if you ask us. Unlike other websites on this list, this one focuses on older people and has no space for younger members. It comes with a free trial, so you can check it out if it is the right app for you. We’re sure you’ll e satisfied with the matching quality which is especially on the high level considering that there are not too many members as we already told you.