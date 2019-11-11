Here are all the skincare products you should bring on the plane to keep your skin from turning into old paper

1.6k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Altitude plus your skin, for many people, is an equation that equals for disaster for some reason. I don’t know what it is, but there is some mysterious force in air travel that absorbs all the moisture from your skin, turning it into old paper. Sure, you board the plane energetic, moisturized, and full of life, but then you exit tired, dry, and feeling 115 years old. So are there skincare products you should bring on the plane to keep your skin from turning into paper? Of course.

And why wouldn’t you? It’s bad enough that you have to fly at all, what with that usually resulting in a series of bizarre experiences anyway. You shouldn’t have to also exit the damn thing looking and feeling dead as hell. Here are a few things you should pack.

Face wipes

Wipes are essential for air travel. First, you need disinfecting wipes so you can stretch, nap, and eat with ease after you give your area a good wipe down (seriously, you have no idea how gross it is). Plus, touching your face after touching all of the airplane handles and seats is just beyond ill-advised. Since airplane germs are not your friends, bringing a shit-ton of wipes of all kinds are a big help.

Face Moisturizer

Your face has the most sensitive skin on your body, so it’s prone to dryness more than anywhere else. And let’s be real, it is hard not to notice a seriously dry face, especially once you start adding make-up. Piling on heavy creams is one (wrong) way to go, but if you prefer a lightweight moisturizer that keeps your face hydrated for hours on end, these are some products you should check out.

Hand Cream

You use your hands for almost everything you do, so when they are dry, you are immediately, and painfully aware. When you can see your hands breaking apart like glass, it’s time for moisturizing (though, preferably before this happens). Here are some hand creams and lotions that have incredible scents and don’t compromise the amount of moisture they give.

Body Moisturizer

Although you’re usually pretty covered up when boarding a plane, your body still needs moisture, since all the dry air is sucking it out. These body lotions will keep your body both covered in clothing and covered in moisture.

Most of these skincare products are available in 3.4 oz or less to make your interactions with TSA a little less frightening. If you would rather buy in bulk, there is still a chance for you to have your moisturizers in your carry-on. Here are some reusable travel size bottles to ensure you are not a well-moisturized flight risk.

All of these products and tips will help you maintain moisture on your body when you traveling by plane. Avoid having your skin turning into paper the after you leave the plane by using these awesome skincare products.

Original by: Lindi Bobb