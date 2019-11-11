10 Ways To Make Holiday Travel A Little More Fabulous

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The phrase “holiday travel” instantly conjures up images of endless lines, delayed flights, cranky babies, and even crankier adults. We know that taking a trip during the hectic holiday season will never be the easiest endeavor, but there’s no reason you can’t make the experience a bit less hellish, and a bit more fabulous (yes, really!).

Here are 10 simple ways to make your holiday journey the best it can be….

1. Throw a pair of ridiculously soft, cozy socks in your purse. Lieutenant Dan knew what was up when he told Forrest Gump to take care of his feet. Swaddle your little piggies in a plush pair of socks and you’ll feel infinitely more comfortable on the plane, train, or car ride.

2. Grab a new book you’ve been dying to read. Traveling by plane or train? Noise-canceling headphones and a great book will make your journey go by so much faster. I started reading Caitlin Moran’s How To Be A Woman on the plane to Nashville a couple months ago, and I found myself sighing sadly when the pilot announced we had started our descent–I just wanted more reading time!

3. Try aromatherapy. Sometimes a whiff of essential oils can do wonders for your mood. Might we suggest this blend?

4. Give yourself some extra time. Arrive at the airport nice and early so you don’t have to be stressed by long lines, and use the extra time to sip a coffee (or a glass of wine) and watch everyone else sprinting for their terminals.

5. Make a fresh playlist for the journey. I like my travel mixes to have a bit of Beyonce so I can pretend I’m boarding a private jet to France, and some chilled out emo tunes to calm me down when I realize I’m actually going to see family members whose only joy in life is asking me if I’ve gained weight.

6. Bring powerful headphones. They’ll drown out all the screaming babies and chatty seatmates, and let you enjoy your favorite travel jams (or, you know, complete silence) in peace.

7. Splurge on a shoulder or neck rest. They might look dorky, but man, are they comfy, and you don’t want to arrive at your mom’s house with a massive crick in your neck, do you? If you’ve got extra time and a bit of extra cash, go for a 15-minute massage at the airport spa.

8. Eat well. Whether that means packing a fresh salad or popping Junior Mints throughout your road trip, try to choose foods that taste good and make you feel good. Most importantly, avoid those monochromatic airport kiosk sandwiches at all costs. Those gray mystery meats are decidedly un-fabulous.

9. Rock some red lipstick. We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: nothing adds a quick dose of glamour and brightens up a tired face better than a swipe of rosy lip tint.

10. Put a little “me time” in your itinerary. It’s really hard to enjoy holiday traveling when it feels like you’re doing it purely out of obligation. If your weekend schedule has become a hurricane of plans aimed at pleasing everyone else, be sure to devote a little time to something that you want to do. Whether it’s popping out for a milkshake at the little cafe in your hometown or taking a long walk around the lake behind your parents’ house, adding that little extra to your travel plans can make the trip feel like more of a blessing than a burden.

Original by Winona Dimeo-Ediger