Sleepover In Diane Von Furstenberg’s Room!

Tamara Vlahovicby:

October 23, 2019

GalleriesStyle

The lady who gets to stay in the Diane Von Furstenberg-designed suite at Claridge’s hotel in London is one lucky girl. DVF just unveiled her creation and it’s pure Furstenberg class, filled with deco-inspired furniture, a regal marble fireplace, and the designer’s iconic prints in a myriad of splashy colors. In the bathroom: DVF bathrobes, so you’ll definitely want to be stealing those. Or, you could just buy yourself one of her wrap dresses for the same price as a night in her hotel room. Some more pics after the jump! [BlackBook]

Source: amara

Source: pinterest

Source: pinterest

Source: claridges

Source: whatmakesusblog

Source: wwd

Original by: Leonora Epstein

Last modified: October 23, 2019

About the Author:

Tamara Vlahovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *