Sleepover In Diane Von Furstenberg’s Room!

The lady who gets to stay in the Diane Von Furstenberg-designed suite at Claridge’s hotel in London is one lucky girl. DVF just unveiled her creation and it’s pure Furstenberg class, filled with deco-inspired furniture, a regal marble fireplace, and the designer’s iconic prints in a myriad of splashy colors. In the bathroom: DVF bathrobes, so you’ll definitely want to be stealing those. Or, you could just buy yourself one of her wrap dresses for the same price as a night in her hotel room. Some more pics after the jump! [BlackBook]

Original by: Leonora Epstein