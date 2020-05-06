7 Most Interesting Slot Games to Play Online

Every person needs some thrill now and then, and one of the easiest and best ways to feel that is by taking a few spins on the slot machines. Gambling is a fun activity, we cannot deny that, but it needs to be done in moderation because otherwise, it’s an addiction, not a hobby.

When it comes to playing games at a casino, a person has a lot of choices, but in almost every place that you’ll ever go, you’ll find the slots. It’s a very old form of playing, and it doesn’t require any skill unlike other popular games such as Poker and Blackjack. This has both positives and negatives.

Those who don’t have any previous experience with casinos, usually prefer to find a way to play without worrying too much about what kind of a move they’ll make, and this is where slots begin to shine. Others, however, don’t like the fact that every outcome is determined by luck and luck only, so they choose to play something that’s more skilled-based, such as the two games we mentioned above.

Either way, today we’re going to focus on those who want to play the slots, so even if you don’t have any previous experience with these, worry not, because we’re here to help you make the best choice. As we all know already, there are a lot of different games that you can play on these machines, so let’s take a look at the top 7 that you can find in every online casino.

1. The Age of the Gods

Every slot game in a casino has a different theme, and this is solely to entertain the person who decides to play. However, that’s not where this uniqueness ends. Different titles will have different “mechanics” and unique winning elements and conditions.

For example, in the Age of the Gods, you’ll find out that everything you see is from Greek mythology, so try to line up as many gods as you can to get the best winnings. If you manage to make the famous “Pantheon of Power”, you’ll end up winning the amount that you’ve bet times two hundred, which is pretty huge if you ask us.

2. Beach Life

A title made by Playtech, a studio that’s very famous in the world of slot gaming, and you’ll find a lot of their products in every casino worldwide. Beach Life is a more “casual” title, meaning that you’ll see a lot of “chill” things on the screen, such as ice-cream, sun, surfers, and treasure chests. The game has a jackpot, meaning that you can earn a great amount of money if you are lucky enough to end up hitting it.

However, this is not just any type of jackpot. Beach Life has a progressive jackpot, meaning that the winnings slowly increase, but so do your chances of getting it as you keep playing. A great thing about this one is that you can customize the value of your bets a lot more than you can with other games, so you can be as specific as you want.

3. Book of Dead Slot

A great title that takes you back to the ancient times and gives you that amazing Indiana Jones vibe that we all like so much. You’ll find this one to be pretty similar to The Book of Ra, as well as a few other Egyptian mythology-themed titles, but it’s unique in its way. You can try it at playrealmoneyslots.co.uk, so go ahead and claim your bonus, you never really know what the ancient pyramids hide, maybe it’s the jackpot.

4. A night Out

Do you like partying, tasty drinks, and pretty looking girls? If you’re all about that life, then “A night Out” is the right title for you. This slot game features everything that we mentioned above, so if you find these things appealing, go ahead and check it out. It has a progressive jackpot and it is another title developed by Playtech, so there’s no doubt when it comes to its quality. If you are lucky enough, you’ll earn the free spins, and this is where everything becomes twice as fun.

5. Starburst

Even if you are not a casino enthusiast, chances are that you know about this game. It’s just so popular in every place that you go to, and it’s always in the top 5 list on online gaming websites. An amazing title made by an even more amazing studio called NetEnt. These developers are in the business for a very long time, and they have a lot of popular titles, all of them with unique gameplay.

If you want a fair and balanced game to play, Starburst is the right choice for you. It has a jackpot, free spins, a fair amount of wilds, and a lot of other things that you need to leave the place wealthier.

6. Desert Treasure

Something for all of you explorers out there, the most famous slot title from Playtech, named Desert Treasure. As you already guessed by the name, the jackpot is called a treasure in this one, and if you end up winning it, you’ll leave with the amount you’ve placed on the reel, times five thousand. So for a dollar of bet, it’s five thousand dollars, and so on and so on.

You can also end up hitting the interactive bonus where everything starts multiplying, and you end up winning a lot of money.

7. Jurassic Park

If you aren’t afraid of dinosaurs, Jurassic Park is the right slot title for you. We decided to put this one as our number seven choice because our experience with it has always been way too lucky. This one is developed by Microgaming and it’s a game that shows it’s presence on every online casino website, so you won’t have to look too much before you see it on the list.

It has a very unique gameplay mechanic and the free spins option, so if you end up hitting that, you’ll be able to keep on playing with all sorts of price multipliers.