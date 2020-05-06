Many Faces of Anxiety & How to Deal With It

I remember being at work one day and feeling like the ground was shaking. I braced myself onto a nearby table like a crazy person and yelled, “Do you guys feel that?” Everyone looked at me trying to figure out what I was talking about before they said, “No, we don’t feel anything.” It wasn’t long after that I put the pieces together and figured out I was experiencing anxiety. I guess I didn’t know immediately because the symptoms were different. I was light-headed, short of breath, and thought I was experiencing vertigo (but later figured out that the shaking I felt was stress-related). Anxiety can pop up in your life in a variety of ways. Thankfully, there are numerous ways you can deal with whatever anxiety symptoms come your way. I love that CBD is finally getting the recognition it deserves and people are using CBDfx tinctures for anxiety more than ever. Tinctures are a quick and easy way to alleviate your symptoms before they get the best of you and make you think you need to take a trip to the local emergency room (yes, I’ve done that too many times) because you just need a few drops under the tongue and you’ll feel the calm consume your body soon after.

Do I Have Anxiety?

The symptoms look different from person to person, because yes, we have unique chemical makeup and experience things in our own way. Some of the most common symptoms include:

Shortness of breath

Tight feeling in the chest area

Feeling of danger, panic, or feeling doomed

Insomnia

Shaking or tremors

Excessive worrying

Lack of concentration

Racing thoughts

Nausea

Experiencing these symptoms can be scary, especially if you haven’t experienced them before, but it’s all about knowing what to do when the time comes. These are signs of anxiety and are long term. If it happens once or twice in your life, chances are you don’t have it, but CBD can still come in handy for those moments in your life. Because the truth is, we’ve all experienced a few of these symptoms before – jumping to diagnose isn’t smart, but knowing the tell-tale signs and knowing how to combat these unwanted feelings are all about taking back your confidence in these situations. So, here are some ways to tackle the symptoms and feel in control again.

Just Breathe

Inhale slowly and deeply. Focus on your breathing by taking slow 4 counts in and a 4 count-out. If you can concentrate on your breathing, you can slow your heart rate. Slowing your heart rate means you will be able to think clearly again and return to your normal state of being.

Use Grounding Techniques

The most popular grounding method is the 5,4,3,2,1 method. It is basically grounding yourself using your 5 senses. What you’ll do is start by listing 5 things you can hear, then look for four things you can see, touch three things close to you, two things you can smell, and one you can taste. This is a mental trick that takes your mind off of the symptoms that are freaking you out.

You could also stick your hands in water or pick up items close to you and focus on the textures and colors. In a severe situation, biting into a lemon is the best grounding technique of all. Sinking your teeth deep into a lemon instantly shocks your mind back to reality and focuses on the burst of flavor – not on your panicked thoughts. Using this technique or telling others about it will always give a helpful escape from unwanted anxiety symptoms.

Go For A Walk, Get Some Fresh Air

I think sometimes we forget the most simple things that can help us calm down. If you are feeling short of breath go outside and get some fresh air by taking a quick walk. It will take your mind off the symptoms and taking in those deep breaths of fresh air will help ground you.

Calming Teas

Did you know there are a variety of teas that are useful for calming anxiety symptoms? Some of them include peppermint, lavender, chamomile, Rose, lemon balm, and more. So, put the kettle on mate and kick those symptoms to the curb!

Aromatherapy

This is kind or related to the last method but aromatherapy goes back to the times of Greek mythology when these fragrances were thought to be gifts from the Gods. You could run a bath and add a few drops of lavender, peppermint, ylang-ylang, bergamot orange, or any other you prefer. You could add a few drops in your body lotion or oil and use it or take a few sniffs quickly.

How Can I Prevent These Symptoms From Even Showing Up?

As annoying as anxiety symptoms can be, it makes us all wonder, how can I prevent this from happening? I’ve just had to take into account those things that trigger me, and you have to do the same. Oddly, one of my triggers was driving on the 405 freeway, but I’ve worked through that in my own way and can drive the freeway with ease now (after 10 years).

Some common triggers include:

Stressful work environment

Big events in your life

General stress

Caffeine

Certain medications

Depression

Trauma

Driving or traveling

Social gatherings

Of course, this list is not conclusive of every trigger, because like I said earlier, we are all different and react to things differently. I am no stranger to anxiety and have been coming up with my own ways of dealing with it over the last 10-15 years. You will find your own methods that work for you over time and be able to know what’s going on immediately when you feel those palms sweat or chest tighten. Life is full of ups and downs and anxiety can creep in at any time, but you can prevail and will prevail by being educated and knowing what works for you.