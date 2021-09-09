11 Tips on Smooth Recover From LASIK Surgery

LASIK ( Laser-Assisted in Situ Keratomileusis) is performed as a corrective measure to eyesight problems. It’s a perfect alternative to wearing contact lenses or glasses. This procedure has improved over time, and now it has become more precise with fewer side effects.

How the LASIK Surgery fixes the eyesight

The cornea is that transparent part of the eye, and its function is to control light entry into the eye. It accomplishes that by refracting the light with the help of the lens and anterior chamber. The cornea is smooth and curved evenly in all directions.

What are some tips for a smooth recovery from LASIK?

1. Get someone to stay with you after surgery

When going for eye surgery, get a friend who will take you back home. This is because, after the surgery, you’ll experience blurred vision and some sensitivity, you won’t be able to drive or even take public transport. When you get home, you’ll also need someone who can tuck you into bed, help prepare a meal for you and walk you around until you recover.

2. Wear some comfortable clothing

After the surgery, you will feel drowsy because of the relaxation medication, and your vision will be blurry. So you’ll not have time to change clothes. That’s why you should have flexible clothes, so you go straight to bed.

3. Organize your meals prior

After the surgery, you don’t have the laity to look for vegetables and foodstuffs at the shop. Thus you either look for someone who will prepare meals for you or prepare them prior. Better still, you can look for someone who will be preparing meals for you until you recover. Get some ready-to-eat salads, or you can order some delivery meals, so you avoid cooking. You can also consider paper plates and cups, so you don’t have utensils to wash for the first few days.

4. Eat well before

Get some balanced meals and eat to the fill. If you don’t eat something before the procedure, you will feel famished. That is because you don’t know how you’ll react to the procedure. You may need to sleep for many hours after, and if you’re hungry, you’ll not be comfortable. However, you should be careful with what you eat- don’t take too much and avoid strange food. You don’t have the freedom to keep rushing to the loo any time you wish.

5. Keep the eye drops in the refrigerator

After the LASIK surgery, the specialist will send you home with some anti-inflammatory eye drops. You will need these as your eyes heal. The eye drops enter the eye and soothe it- the first few days, you’ll experience dry eyes, and therefore you have to keep them lubricated through the eye drops. They contain preservative-free artificial tears. Consequently, you need to walk around with some vials and keep the rest in the fridge. That will maintain their freshness. They are not very effective at room temperature.

6. Get some lightweight cold compress

After the LASIK procedure, you will most likely have some irritation in your eyes. Thus you will need something cool to press on your eyes to lessen the irritation. That way, you will achieve sleep quickly. But before you use any compresses, confirm with your eye surgeon.

7. Avoid showers before the surgery

Water doesn’t work so well with eye surgery, and therefore you shouldn’t use water a few days before. All you can use is a damp cloth to wipe your face and your eyes before the surgery. You should avoid washing your face and hair with water at least 24 hours before the LASIK surgery. If you accidentally get soap into your eyes, clean such using natural tears to avoid irritation. Avoid saunas and hot tubs at least a month before and after the surgery.

8. Get your relaxing music before

You never know how you’re going to respond to the LASIK surgery, and therefore you have to get ready with enough music and entertainment that doesn’t involve watching. You want to “feel good” as you recover, and having a collection of your beloved songs or other pieces of entertainment is a great way to go through the post-surgery season.

9. Adjust your cell phone for comfort

Given the effects of the LASIK procedure, you may not be able to see things clearly as you used to before. Thus you have to get ready by adjusting the text size of your phone and the brightness. That minimizes the post-op eye strain and dry eyes because it will take you less time to make out texts. You can also download apps that read out texts loudly, so you don’t have to strain your eyes reading. Setting this up beforehand will save you a great deal.

10. Get some painkillers ready in case

Most of the patients who go through the LASIK surgery don’t experience extreme pain, but that does not mean you stay without some pain killers– you never know how your body will react. Therefore you need to have some acetaminophen on hand so that in case you experience some pain, you’ve some pain killers. Post-op pain is common, especially with PRK patients. You may be given some pain medication for the first few days, but having some acetaminophen with you will address the moderate pain you could experience between medication doses.

11. Rest is vital

Don’t jump back to life after the surgery. Yes, you may be excited to get back to life, but the excitement shouldn’t carry you. Your eyes need time to recover fully. During the early eyes recovery, allowing your eyes to rest is vital. That is even more important for those who work for long hours on the computer or staring at their phones.

Take time and rest; listen to that collection of your favorite music and let your eyes recover. Then after a short while, you can begin to get back to your daily routine.

