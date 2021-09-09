Saint Kitts and Nevis Citizenship – 2021 Guide

Many people dream of living on the islands of the Caribbean and obtaining citizenship there. Saint Kitts and Nevis is a beautiful small state that became independent quite recently. Tourists are happy to come here on vacation, but permanent residence is a higher priority.

To simplify the process of obtaining citizenship, you can use a simple scheme. You will need to invest in real estate. You must remain the full owner of a house for 5-7 years. An alternative option is to contribute to the development of the country. This can be a charitable organization, infrastructure development, and more. The country treats investors favorably, so you will obtain a citizenship and a passport.

Benefits of investing in this country

If you decide to invest a certain amount of money in Saint Kitts and Nevis, you will get a number of privileges. The programs for which the deposits are made are generally recognized and very popular with foreign tourists. Anyone who seeks to obtain citizenship can count on:

acceptable amounts for investment;

program selection;

obtaining citizenship without personal presence;

opportunity to visit and live in one of the safest countries with a low crime rate;

possibility of obtaining documents within two months.

You must act according to local laws. In this case, your documents need to be transferred to an agent who will help speed up the paperwork process. The probability of failure in this case is close to zero.

You do not need to renounce the citizenship of your country. If you have dual citizenship, you can easily obtain a new passport. A small nuance is taxes. Residents of each country must pay a small percentage to the city’s tax office. As a full citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis, you will have to follow the city’s rules and pay taxes.

Process of obtaining a passport in a few steps

The first stage is filling out an application. The specialists of Imperial & Legal assisting in the preparation of documents, will help you to fill out the necessary papers correctly. As a rule, it takes up to 4 months to process an application. To become a passport holder in 1.5-2 months, you will have to pay an additional fee.

You don’t have to go to the islands to get your documents. Contact local lawyers by phone or video link. Company managers will be able to quickly check your package of documents and your data. They will also suggest the most suitable investment program. You can pay in installments, after which you and your family will become citizens.

You will get a contract that you will have to read. When you sign it, you will need only to fill out additional documents. The processing time of information depends on the correctness of the specified data and your applications. At this stage, you will need to pay state fees. The application is not submitted by you, but by a company representative who lives in the country.

When your application is reviewed, you will receive a notification. You will need to make investments after your documents have been approved by the authorities of the country. You have up to four weeks for your investment. After making a contribution, you will be provided with a corresponding certificate. Next, an application for a civil passport is submitted. When your documents are ready, you can pick them up in person or contact the company representatives with a request for courier delivery.

Can I apply without a representative?

Most often, residents of other countries use the services of lawyers and consultants to speed up the process of obtaining documents. This is especially important for those who cannot leave their home country for a long time because of work or other reasons. Based on the laws, you can submit an application with the help of authorized representatives residing in the country.

Please note that you should be very careful when choosing a company. Lawyers must be highly qualified and experienced. They must be competent in obtaining documents after making contributions to the development of this country. So you can save your money and apply for citizenship the first time.

Privileges of citizens

What awaits you after receiving your passport? Each citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis is offered a unique opportunity to travel to 160 (and more) countries without a visa, such as:

countries of the European Union;

Britain;

South America;

Asian countries.

If you wish, you can apply for a visa to the United States for 10 years. Residents of a limited number of countries have this opportunity.

Choosing an investment option, you can invest in the development of any business. Many companies are registered in countries near the Caribbean. This is due to the simplified taxation system.

Also, you don’t have to pay income tax, contributions when receiving an inheritance, drawing up a donation agreement (and obtaining real estate/transport, and so on under this agreement), or property tax.

The information that you provide during the processing of your documents for obtaining citizenship stays under reliable protection. It is not disclosed to third parties and is not used except when submitting an application.

You can get a passport regardless of where you currently live. And after paperwork and obtaining citizenship, you will become a full citizen of this heavenly country. Tropical climate, safe living conditions – this is the best way to escape from the hustle and bustle in other states. You can enjoy sandy beaches untouched by civilization and bask in the sun near the ocean.

By contacting a company that provides such services, you will get a second citizenship in a few months. You will have many privileges available to the residents of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Just get the paperwork done and enjoy the wonderful life on the best islands in the world!