So much room for activities! How to give your kids bedroom more space

A child’s bedroom should be a place where they can feel safe, but it should also inspire their imagination. When the weather gets gloomy, the bedroom can become a welcome shelter. When long days of adventure take their toll and the specter of sleep looms closely, is there any other room they would rather rest?

Well, maybe… perhaps their room is now too messy! A kid’s bedroom can also be a war zone, strewn with the litter of previous playtimes and when a kid’s bedroom is cluttered and chaotic it might not be the most inspiring place to be. So how can you ensure your child’s bedroom has space and storage necessary to deal with everyday activities? It’s all in the furniture.

Bed, base and beyond

The success of a child’s bedroom rests (sorry I had to) with your choice of bed. Not all beds are created equal and the best are well built, with materials that can stand up to the rigors of childhood. It can prove difficult sometimes to choose the right bed for a growing child but stick to the basics and you should be fine. Be on the lookout for a bed that is designed for not only a good night’s rest, but to maximize space and keep your child’s room organized. A fantastic starting point would be Domayne, which carries the best range of kids’ bedroom furniture.

Trundling along

A popular option for keeping things clean and spacious is a trundle bed. Trundle beds are similar in design to a regular bedframe but have the taller ground clearance to accommodate a trundle. The trundle is essentially a mattress on wheels and can be stored snuggly under the bed when not in use. A kid’s trundle bed is a versatile bit of furniture and can accommodate sleepovers or siblings. Visit Domayne online to check out the Hunter Bed collection which not only looks good, however but is also well made and a perfect example of kids trundle bed.

Bunk up

Bunk beds are a mainstay of kid’s bedrooms all around the world and for good reason. Whilst a trundle bed looks to solve the issue of temporary bed space with a discrete, hideaway bed, the bunk bed offers something much more permanent. Buying a bunk bed gives you two permanent beds with the vertical footprint of one. If you regularly play host to a troupe of children, a quad bunk bed could also be very well worth a look.

Storing while they’re snoring

A clever bedding solution gets beds off the floor, now what about everything else littered across the room? A toy chest can be a neat and inspiring addition to the room, also reinforcing the idea of tidying up after yourself. Storage options are wide and varied and you should be able to find something that matches the character of your child and their bedroom.

But there’s a twist, you can buy beds with built-in storage! A perfect way to maximize space. Beds like “The Halo” which one can check out at Domayne are lusciously upholstered and offer generous storage draws.

Your child’s bedroom doesn’t have to be a jumbled mess of yesterday’s escapades and today’s discarded toys. With a clever bedding solution, you can give your child a recharging night’s sleep AND keep things tidy. Trundle beds are perfect for the occasional sleepover duties without taking up valuable space. If your castle plays host to bigger hordes, bunk beds are a tried and true answer. Provide your child with the space necessary to keep their space clean and ready for the next adventure.