Hit a Lockdown Low? Spice up Your Relationship with These Activities

Relationships have been put to the test during the COVID-19 pandemic. A myriad of challenges have presented themselves to even the strongest couples. From health issues to financial troubles, each has taken its toll on people’s well-being, harming interpersonal relationships in the process.

As the international situation continues to improve, countless couples are looking for ways to reignite their spark. After such a long time in various lockdowns, working from home, home-schooling children, and looking after relatives, breaking free from the pressures of everyday life has become more and more difficult.

Finding time for some adventurous activities can get you back in touch with who you once were and rediscover the excitement that made your relationship so great in the first place. So what can you do to make your relationship exciting again?

Spicing up Your Relationship through Activities

Planning activities was tricky throughout such a long period of uncertainty, but as the global situation stabilises, couples have more opportunities to do things together through exciting, indulgent, stimulating activities that might not have been possible in the midst of the pandemic.

1. Indulge in a Couples Massage

When the everyday stresses of life take over, dedicating some time to serious relaxation can work wonders. Your body carries your stress, so having a professional remove the tension from your neck, shoulders, back and body has remarkable benefits. You can add a romantic edge to your experience by booking a couples massage at london-tantric.com. The meditative, spiritual nature of a tantric massage can embolden your relationship, helping you both to relax and unwind in each other’s company.

2. Start Exercising Together

Working from home has affected everyone’s fitness, a vital aspect of maintaining physical and mental health. Not only does exercise release endorphins that improve mood, but it can also improve body confidence, an aspect of many relationships that often goes unaddressed. Physical appearance alone can be a challenging topic to tackle as a couple, but it starts with each person in the relationship feeling comfortable in their skin. Performing exercise together, whether that’s a yoga class, badminton practice, running or weight training, can make you closer together as you encourage each other to push your limits and improve yourself.

3. Get Back to Nature

Everyone’s working situation is different, but the value of getting some time in nature shouldn’t be underestimated. While working from home has many benefits, it can feel a bit like Groundhog Day, especially if you’re not getting much time outdoors. This can also make your relationship feel stale and uninteresting because you’re constantly doing the same things over and over again.

Escaping to the countryside can help you hit reset. In any season, getting in touch with nature can strip away all of the added stresses that life in the city or the suburbs can bring. A change of scene can boost your mental health, and your new surroundings can provide fantastic inspiration to rekindle your relationship.

4. Take On a DIY Project

As mentioned, your surroundings profoundly affect your overall well-being, which can dramatically affect your relationships. Taking on a DIY project with your partner can help you reconnect with each other. You’ll need to plan and execute any kind of DIY endeavour, which forces you both to think creatively and work in harmony. For the most adventurous couples, renovating your home can be a long-term task that’s incredibly rewarding, while it’s still fun to try and create flat-pack furniture together or spruce up a room with a new lick of paint.

5. Host a Games Night

These are great for competitive couples. Test your mettle with a range of activities; raise the stakes with a casino-themed evening of entertainment that you can get all dressed up for or have a fun-filled tournament on your games console. You might be surprised at how much fun playing together is, especially when your competitive side starts to show. Just remember to support your partner no matter the outcome; being a sore loser or an over-exuberant winner isn’t recommended.

6. Cook a Delicious Meal Together

There’s a chef in everyone; it just needs to be brought out. Cooking as a couple might not seem that adventurous, but if you’ve had one too many takeaways recently, cooking is a great activity that can bring you closer together. Create some ambience with some music, light some candles and have a romantic night together. Trying out some new dishes can enhance your evening, but you can stick to some household favourites if you’re in need of some comfort food.

7. Attend a Live Music Event

Music has the power to lift your spirits, even when you’re feeling low and uninspired. If music holds an important place in your relationship, going to a live music event as a couple can be an exhilarating experience. Whether you choose a small, intimate venue for a cosy night of entertainment or a large-scale festival, the unifying atmosphere is something truly special and can benefit your relationship in numerous ways.

8. Book a Last-Minute Holiday

Now that many travel restrictions have been lifted, why not discover a new location together? If you don’t like the idea of jetting off to somewhere new, you can find exciting, untravelled places closer to home by taking a road trip. The spontaneity of last-minute getaways can be thrilling while booking a mini-break for a point in the future gives you both something fun to look forward to in the days and weeks ahead.

Rekindling Your Relationship with Shared Experiences

There are a few themes throughout all of the activities. Learning or experiencing something new and exciting — or revisiting nostalgic memories — can help you strengthen your bond and revitalise your relationship. You don’t have to spend lots of money or take too much time out of your diary; just making time for each other outside of your everyday routine can help you remember your love for one another.