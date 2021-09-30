How to Throw Cigarettes Away – 2021 Guide

If you have been a smoker for a long time, you must have thought about switching to E-cigarettes. And you are not alone in this! Did you know, Long term smokers who started vaping see the health benefits within a month? E-cigs seem promising!!

Social and web media is a place where anyone can put any information. One day you hear good things about something, another day, you hear the negative things about the same thing. We can say information flow is biased. Whether there are negative and positive rumours about vaping, it’s getting popular, and the benefits of e-cigarettes are widely recognized. If you are trying to switch to vaping, you must buy from any reliable and professional e-cigarette shop. OnlineShopTerpy is a great place to shop from if you are a beginner!

What is the Hype All About?

E-cigarettes are known by different names like vapes, E-Hookah, electronic nicotine delivery systems, tank systems and mods. Some e-cigs look like normal conventional cigarettes, pipes and cigars, while others sometimes look like mobile phones or USB sticks. Most of the e-cigarettes have a single deposit place to keep e-liquids, heating elements and batteries. Furthermore, whenever somebody uses e-cigarettes for smoking, it’s usually known as Vaping.

Unlike traditional cigarettes, digital/electronic cigarettes are operated by a battery that keeps out a vaporized solution to inhale. There is nicotine in this solution, and the purpose of these cigarettes is to provide the inhaling sense of smoke without actually inhaling tobacco. The remarkable difference between electronic cigarettes and conventional cigarettes is the smoking quality. In fact, vaping offers a relatively good quality of smoking.

Believe us or not, when you discover the benefits of vaping, you will choose to vape over smoking without a second thought!

Pro-Benefit: You Have Different Flavours to Choose From!

Whether it’s ice cream or shakes, we all love to experiment with the different flavours, right? One of the striking benefits of e-cig is the variety of flavours it offers, and the best part is the flavoured e-liquids are available online and offline easily.

There are two main types of vaping/E-cig devices available in the market: permanent and disposable. They both can be workable and easy to use for the different e-liquids variations. Apart from device variety, people have different preferences for e-liquids, like many people prefer fruity or woody or sweet flavours, while others like strong flavours like menthol and cola.

E-juices are made up of nicotine and an artificial flavour base. You can select from the variety of flavours for an unbeatable vaping experience. In traditional cigarettes, you have to make yourself comfortable in the one tobacco flavour, while in the e-cigarettes, you can choose from several yummy and amazing flavours.

Tell us which flavour you are going to try?

How Can You Easily Switch From Traditional Cigarettes to E-Cigarettes?

Take Help from Your Friends and Family

We are not denying that quitting the habit of smoking is pretty difficult, but think of those associated with you, think of them if you quit smoking, how good they’ll feel. Instead of expecting yourself to leave the smoking at once, switch to vaping for good. Make sure you are letting your close friends and family know what you are up to in your life, and if you are struggling, don’t shy away from talking to them and get the free therapy and tons of love you most wanted in such times.

Make A Proper Plan How You Can Quit!

Ever heard “a goal without a plan is just a wish”. If you want to switch to vaping without any plan, it’s similar to walking to an empty path without any direction. Try to choose the date on which you want to quit smoking, and you really want to get out of the stigma of “one last cigarette” each day.

Moreover, whatever date you set, make sure you are not going to touch the cigarettes from that day, and you will throw away all the leftover cigarette packets, lighters and ashtrays. Take away all the things which will enhance your cravings for smoking.

There must be you and your commitment even on your tough and rough days.

Indulge in the Right Amount of Nicotine

You are all set to switch to vaping from smoking, but there is one difficult thing that you have to experience. While buying the eliquid/juice for the first time, you have to find the right nicotine strength according to yourself. Usually, the normal dosage of eliquids should start at 18 mg/ml; if you are vaping a pack of e-liquid per day or if you are vaping lower, then a pack of 12 ml/mg would be enough for the day. If you want to consume an extremely lower amount you can consider 6 mg/ml (for this quantity you can use the tank/mod e-cigarette devices).

The Bottom Line

Don’t blow smoke. Blow clouds!

If you genuinely want to help yourself and can’t directly quit smoking, vaping is an amazing option then. However, nothing feels good in abundance and nicotine intake should be managed properly to save yourself from the adverse effects of vaping.

Final Verdict

If you are a heavy smoker who wants to quit this habit but has been unsuccessful in quitting smoking using other proven methods, switch towards the e-cigarettes. Follow the steps of effective smoke quitting by gradually reducing your nicotine intake.

Get your eliquid packets, or if you want the raw material for a d-i-y e-liquid to ensure smoke cessation! Thanks to these methods that we have listed in this article you can try to stop smoking traditional cigarettes.

If you succeed, there will be nothing but benefits, both for your health because, as we have already explained in detail, you will eliminate all the toxic substances contained in cigarettes, from tar to nicotine, that are caused by combustion. Your wallet will also benefit, as it is well known that switching to an electronic cigarette guarantees guaranteed savings.

Moreover, thanks to the liquids you can create yourself, you’ll be able to find the perfect mix you like best and vaping will be a pleasure.