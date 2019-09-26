Stacey Dales Life, Career, Net Worth

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Stacey Dales was born on the 5th September in 1979. Her birthplace is Collingwood in Canada. As far as her zodiac sign is concerned, she is a Virgo.

Personal Life

As far as her education is concerned, it should be pointed out that she attended Thousand Island Secondary School (TISS). It should be also mentioned that she used to play basketball during her secondary education and that she also played for her high school basketball team. She was a very good player and this was the reason why her team won three championships, in 1994, 1995 and in 1996. When she finished her high school, she decided to enroll at the University of Oklahoma.

During her studies, she used to play for the basketball team of the university. She was an active member of this team from 1998 until 2002. It needs to be mentioned that she was the first player who played in Oklahoma who succeeded in making 1700 points, 600 rebounds and she also had 700 assists. She was the one who should be thanked for because her team went into the fight for the NCAA championship. Unfortunately, they lost and Connecticut won it that year. She has a brother who is a football punter and it should be mentioned that Jason Arnott, NHL payer, is her cousin.

Love Life

When she finished her studies in Alabama she and her boyfriend decided to tie the knot so she married Dales-Schuman. Unfortunately, the couple had numerous problems and they finally decided to get divorced. From that moment onward, she has been keeping her love and personal life a secret and it is currently not known whether she is single or not.

Stacey Dales Career

She was always in love with basketball and her professional career started when she finished her college studies, i.e. in 2002. She signed the contract with Washington Mystics. It should be also noted that it was the time when she discover that she is suffering from Raynaud’s Phenomenon of hands. This was the reason for her retirement from basketball. However, ESPN recognized her talent and they decided to hire her.

She started to work in the analyst department for male and female college basketball. However, this was not all since she also started to get involved into reporting in relation to college football. In 2008 she decided to leave ESPN. It should be also mentioned that she is an active correspondent for Universal Sports. Furthermore, she started to work with NFL Network on the 31st August in 2009 and she is currently engaged here.

Net Worth

Stacey Dales was very active from her high school and she has had a very good, even though short, professional career. Also, she did not stop working after her career ended but she continued to pursue various positions on TV. All this resulted in her earning some significant amounts of money. It has been estimated that her net worth in 2018 was $2 million. She would just pile it up in the years to come.