Keep Healthy: Use Stainless Steel Water Bottles

The use of stainless steel bottles is becoming more and more frequent, and this is due to different reasons that are of great benefit to both humans and planet earth.

In general, they can store any type of drink that can be transported in different ways for the comfort of the person since there are different sizes.

You have decided to take your reusable water bottle to work every day because you know that plastic ones are very polluting. But what are the advantages of using stainless steel bottles compared to bottles made of other materials?

You Avoid using Plastic Bottles

And we will keep repeating it ad nauseam. Maybe you think there is no problem because you have good practice of throwing the bottle into the yellow container. Please keep doing it.

But you should know that not all bottles are recycled, even if the container says that they go to the yellow container. You can view more information here. And even if they do, the recycling process itself is a costly process that generates air pollution.

That is why it is better to reuse the bottles, but not the plastic ones. Why? There are several reasons. One is that disposable plastic jugs contain a dangerous element: bisphenol A, or BPA. Another important reason is that with use, micro-breaks can be created in the plastic where bacteria lodge and can contaminate the drinking water inside the bottle.

Stainless steel is a harmless material, like glass, but it has additional advantages: it does not break with shocks, maintains temperature and better preserves the properties of liquids by being isolated from light.

Stainless steel bottles have drawbacks, greater weight and price.

Advantages of using Stainless Steel Bottles

Being able to keep track of the amount of water you drink is the best benefit that a bottle can give you, in addition to the portability it offers you by being able to carry it everywhere. In the same way, there are a series of benefits and advantages that you can enjoy when using Steel bottles model, among these are:

They are Totally Reusable

What does this really mean? It means that if you give it a minimum of care you can reuse it as many times as you want. Stainless steel does not react with any liquid, so the bottle does not acquire odors or flavors.

In addition, unlike plastic bottles, stainless steel bottles are 100% recyclable and the material does not lose quality in the process.

Environmentally Friendly, Reusable and Recyclable

Billions of plastic cups and bottles end up in landfills every year, if placed end to end, they could go around the entire planet. On the other hand, stainless steel glasses can be reused for years, they can even be recycled at the end of their useful life without degradation, and they can also be kept out of landfills. Stainless steel tumblers are durable, recyclable, reusable, and environmentally friendly. They really are a great addition to your kitchen.

They are Light

Bottles made of another material, such as glass, can be very heavy. And if we add the water, it does not seem very comfortable to carry that weight in the bag. Although some may consider that they are already lifting weights before going to the gym.

If, like me, you think that water bottles are not good weights and that it is not pleasant to carry that extra weight in your backpack when you are doing a route, stainless steel bottles are a better option for you.

They are Shock Resistant

Let’s understand each other. Stainless steel bottles are not The Incredible Hulk. They are not unbreakable. If you apply enough force to them, they can end up breaking or deforming.

However, if you compare them with other materials, they are much more resistant than plastic ones, which deform at the slightest blow or glass ones, which break very easily.

They Keep the Temperature

Thanks to their double layer of stainless steel, these bottles can act as a thermos, keeping the drink hot for 12 hours and cold for 24.

Fantastic functionality in both summer and winter.

In addition, the double layer of the bottles also prevents them from “sweating”. When you pour a very cold drink, the single-layer bottles condense, giving that wet look. With double-layer stainless steel bottles that won’t happen to you.

They are BPA Free

Stainless steel is the safest material, as it is free of chemical agents that are susceptible to transfer. We have already seen that plastic bottles can have these toxic agents, but they are not the only ones. Aluminum bottles often have epoxy resin coatings, which release the same amount of BPA toxins.

Last Longer

It can last a lifetime as stainless steel is quite indestructible. They are proven to have lifelong properties that do not diminish with repeated use, plus they have a superior strength-to-weight ratio compared to glass and plastic cups.

Aluminum bottles may be tough, but they are susceptible to corrosion and leakage. Plastic can crack or disintegrate with excessive use and washing. Both cannot hold hot liquids. The truth is that when it comes to longevity, the glasses in material steel win them all.

Easy to Clean and Maintain

Unlike plastic and glass, stainless steel is incredibly easy to clean, these things are resistant to stains, rust and corrosion. They are considerably easy to wash and do not require careful handling, unlike glass tumblers, they can even be washed by hand or in the dishwasher.

Ideal for Outdoor Activities

Due to the durability of stainless steel tumblers, they work well for outdoor activities like camping and picnics. Paper cups are convenient, but leaving drinks in them can cause them to get soggy. The steel glasses are ideal not only for hot or cold drinks in general, but also facilitate the mixing of drinks. They are also highly stackable, making it easy to transport them to any outdoor party or event.

In addition, steel is a resistant and light material, being ideal for running or taking anywhere in your backpack. As you can see, there are multiple benefits to using stainless steel bottles.