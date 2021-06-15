Dos and Don’ts of Water Damage – Guide 2021

Water damage can be a horrible experience. It may exhaust a considerable amount from your saving account. Such damages can occur anywhere, whether you live in Charleston, Medford or Carolina. One of the biggest reasons behind them is the leakage in an internal pipe.

It would help if you never ignored the sign of water damage. Water damage can lead to peeling of the wall, leakage in drywall, water dripping from the roof, and many more. The only way to solve this issue is by rectifying the situation. But several things need to be kept in mind whether you hire a professional restoration service or not. Here Smofmedford sharing a list of some of the Do’s and Don’ts that should be kept in mind during water damage.

DO’S:

1. Remove the water immediately

Keep in mind that standing water is an issue. The longer it stays, the more will be the damage. Remove the water in the first 24-48 hours. You should remove this water with the help of a gas pump, electric pump or wet vacuum. They will increase the pace of the process significantly. You only have to set them up, and the rest will be taken care of by it.

2. Dry out the place completely:

After removing the water, you must dry out the complete area properly. Drying out the place will reduce the chances of mold growth as it is attracted to dampness and humidity developed by the water damage.

It would help if you adequately opened all the windows and fan in the space. The fresh air will reduce the odor and allow dry the place, while sunlight will kill all the pathogens in the area. Ensure proper ventilation all the time. You can also install dehumidifiers as they will increase the pace of the process. You can also open the heating/cooling system as it will also increase the speed of the process.

3. Disposing of the waste:

Many things get spoiled by the water damage. The standing water can damage your furniture, drywall, carpeting, clothing, appliances, and many more things present in your house. Dispose of the electrical devices which will not function properly. There are chances that they will not work again.

You must replace the drywall and carpeting as they are entirely damaged by water and can attract mold growth which can be a big issue. Throw all those items which are of no use now and replace them with new ones.

4. Check for Mold Growth:

Water damage accompanies humidity and dampness. Therefore, mold is attractive to them. Mold is a type of fungi that grows in less than 24-48 hours after water damage. They reproduce through spore formation and can travel all around your house quickly.

The spores can cause respiratory disorders such as asthma, lung and skin infection etc. you must hire a professional restoration company that can carry an overall assessment of the place and identify the traces. You should also clean the home and disinfect it to stop its growth.

5. Do not let your guard down

One should take proper precaution while moving in standing water. Follow these safety precautions while entering such a place:

Wear long sleeves shirt and trouser to keep yourself safe from any infection.

Wear an N-95 mask along with a heat shield.

Wear boots and gloves.

Always hire a restoration company to have expertise on the subject and carry the operation with much more safety.

DONT’S:

1. Remove water manually

Removing water is the first and the deciding step towards the pace of the restoration process. Delay in this process affects the other part of the restoration, including removing debris, cleaning the place, drying the area, and many more such steps. Thus, do not remove water manually as this process is exhausting as well as time-consuming. Lifting so many buckets of water may even affect your spin and back. You may even spill while removing water. It can be very dangerous for your body.

2. Disposing of the food

Never consume food items after you have witnessed massive water damage or flood in your area. Because the water was there for more than 24-48 hours, then there are chances of mold growth. In addition, the spores produced by mold might have infected the food badly.

Flood water has many contaminants, and hence, consuming it might infect you with many types of infections. If the water has reached your refrigerator, then it is wise that you through the food away.

3. Do not roam

After the occurrence of water damage, you should not roam in places containing water. This water is contaminated and has effluents like leaves, branches, bio-hazards, sewage etc. These substances can cause many types of infections. The water can also conduct electricity if there is any open-wire. You may get electrocuted if precautions are not taken.

4. Delayed Assistance

Another important thing is that “Don’t delay”. Many a time, people ignore the sign of water damage. They think that they should wait and see if there is any problem. It is a bad idea, and also it can cost you more than your think.

Delayed water damage can harm the structure. Sometimes the damage is internal, and you may notice it much longer. You may need to carry more advanced research to identify these damages. Thus, hire a restoration company as they can rectify the issue quickly. A timely assessment will save you a lot of money.

Last few words!

Issue related to water can arise in both commercial as well as residential places. Never panic in such a situation. If you have no idea what should be done, call a professional restoration company to assist you through the process.

You can avoid these damages by carrying out regular assessment of the place. In case of damage, rectify the problem simultaneously so that it does not spread further. For restoration, you should hire a good company after carrying complete research.