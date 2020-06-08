4 Tips for Starting a Private Practice in Counseling

It is said that self-employment is the best and the worst thing that could happen to you. If you have a vision, you will be able to make your dreams come true, but you have to be able to rise to the challenge and work through the pain. If you are interested in starting a private practice in counseling, you should be aware that some things are going to be harder than others.

To help you with your goal, we compiled this list of tips you should follow to make sure that your business is successful. Pay attention to even the smallest details and have the patience that everything will work out.

1. Business plan

Even though the main goal when starting a practice in counseling is to help people, unless you have another way to earn money, you have to think about your budget and what you need to do to keep that practice alive.

Before you open up your business, you need to come up with a good plan and crunch some numbers. Think about the space that you need to buy and rent and remember that it needs to be safe and secure so your patients will feel comfortable coming there. Calculate the budget for the equipment, software, furniture, and decorations. You also need to think about things, including additional security that may include a panic button.

After you are done with the preliminary budget, the next part of your plan should be the money you are going to earn. What is the minimal amount you have to make per year to be able to keep working? Think about the money you will need to make enough for a comfortable life and if you plan on working alone or hiring more therapists.

Think about the overall goals, starting from the first month up to the next 3-5 years. You don’t have to follow these things by the dot, but it is a good start that will keep you on the right path. If you plan on taking a loan, you also need to calculate how much money you are going to need to fully pay back the loan, to be able to keep up with the bills and to make enough for a decent life.

In the business plan, you need to add the costs of the marketing, things that may break and need to be repaired, and if you have any funding options.

2. Legal

Once you are done with the business plan, and if everything looks good, you have to think about the legal part of the business. You may want to hire a lawyer or at least consult with one before you start your practice so that you are sure that everything is done correctly and by all the laws.

The first thing you will probably need is a business license and once you acquire it, check if you are allowed to have a counseling service in your location. Remember that depending on the state or the country you live in, those laws can change.

You also need to check things like professional liability insurance and the malpractice one. Check out other needed documents, certificates, licenses, and insurance policies you may need depending on your location and country laws.

3. Business Challenges

When you are setting up a counseling business it is important to create a suitable atmosphere for your clients/patients to feel relaxed and at home.

In the area such as this, it is important to keep everything clean and immaculate and having someone to take care of that is also something you need to think about.

Running a counseling business means that you need to adjust your time to your clients and, therefore, offer them to choose the schedule which suits them. They can pick the time – mornings, evenings, or even the entire day – and they can book it online. That’s what you need in order to reach success.

4. Marketing

Marketing is a huge part of having a successful business. Think about your targeted audience and don’t forget to be in touch with potential customers on social media.

You can even create some special offers for people that come through different networks and give them a discount for referring a friend.

Having a good website is a must since everyone is online these days. Remember to give some special tips to the people who check your site, and it is good if you have a blog section where you can write helpful articles. If you don’t have time for this, you may start slow, with just basic tips and tricks, and further on, hire a content creator who will do these things for you.

Ads are a huge part of the marketing plan, so think about your budget when doing this. The great thing about Google and Facebook ads is that you will be able to spend as much or as little money as you want. You can tweak the ads depending on your targeted audience and draw in more potential clients.

Other things you need to consider include networking and payment policies. Networking is a great way to get some free marketing, meet other therapists, and learn more things about how to improve your business. You can cooperate and collaborate with them and get some tips free of charge.

When it comes to payment, think about the options that you are going to accept, overall charges and discounts. Make sure you have these numbers on your website so that potential clients can check the prices before making an appointment.

Every private business takes time, so invest in yourself and your practice and take things slowly. In the beginning, you may experience some issues, but soon you will realize that you are living your dream.