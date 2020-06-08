8 Best MMORPG Games You Should Play in 2020

It is for sure that almost everyone played some games on PC, mobile phone, or console at least once in a lifetime. Younger generations are more and more interested in it. What they prefer is playing online and being connected with people all around the world. New technology shows that the world is small and well connected. Several years ago, it seemed impossible to imagine that people from one continent will be directly connected with people on another one by playing online together. The Internet made it possible. MMORPG (massively-multiplayer online role-playing) made it possible. People accepted it and it became the way of life, to sit in front of the PC and to challenge a person from another city or country to play with you.

Some people found it attractive not only for fun but for earning some money as well. Maybe it sounds too easy, but real gamers know it is not. It takes a lot of time and effort to master a game or to attract enough followers to watch your videos on youtube.

Although it has some negative influence on children, new researches showed that games also have a positive impact on developing creativity in children. Experts said that video games are changing our brain the same way as reading or playing the piano. Gamers can learn a lot by playing it. For example, it is possible to learn a language. If other players are using English for communication, you will also learn the basics of the language very quickly. Besides that, logical skills are being developed as well. If you play a complex level, you are becoming aware of the fact that as much effort you have to put in to find a solution, which could also be applicable in real life. Also, motor and special skills and precision are developing.

Many people are feeling nostalgic about OSRS even though the graphic quality is incomparable to modern games. British company Runescape official created OSRS in 2013. Developing OSRS gave players a chance to buy weapons, armor, food, potions, skilling supplies, and to put more excitement in it. You can read more about it on WinRSGold. This will provide you the opportunity to improve the game and to revive it by using additional gadgets. Just when you think that you finished with some, you will find it more and more interesting!

Before you start playing, you should know that these games will take all your free time – once when you start playing, you can’t stop, you will have too much fun. So, take your seat and start your journey with us.

Many of them earn our respect and saying a few words about it, but we will try to represent you TOP MMORPG to play:

1. Raid

Shadow Legends (2018) – If you like fantasy-themed games, this is the right choice for you. The game was developed by Plarium games and the story takes place in the fictional realm of Teleria which has been yielded by the Dark Lord Siroth. To save Teleria, you will have to recruit the best warriors from the forces of Light and Darkness. This game is available on Android, PC, and IOS. Graphics are excellent with the Western art style and realistic characters.

2. World of Warcraft (Battle for Azeroth 2018)

This game was developed by Blizzard Entertainment. It is the 7th expansion of the World of Warcraft. Available on Macintosh and Microsoft Windows. If you are a Warcraft fan, this is the right game for you. This game will put you in the middle of the war between the Alliance and Horde. This release is a great time for new and old players to dive back into World of Warcraft.

3. The Lord of the Rings (2007)

This game still earns some respect. It is an MMORPG for Microsoft Windows and OS X. Dramatic and brilliant story-telling, players can create characters of four races and seven classes in adventure throughout the region of Eriador. Two new playable classes and new region Moria were added in the version from 2008. The game continued with constant improvement until the last version from 2019 whereas various inhabitants of the Middle-earth are dealing with the downfall of Sauron. A new improvement is announced in 2021.

4. Final Fantasy

The first version was released in 1987 and the latest version in April 2020. Available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, IOS, and Android. This is a Japanese role-playing game with many settings and stories between each installment, being focused on fantasy and science fantasy settings.

5. Darkfall (2001-2011)

Developed by Aventurine SA – six playable races are divided into 3 factions. Each race starts in its homeland with unique storytelling and racial alliances/enemies. The major aim of the game is to conquer pre-made cities. Available on PC.

6. Dragon Awaken (2017)

Dangerous fantasy in which your task is to save or to destroy the world. You are a warrior destined to do great things. With your comrades, you attack dragon residence when something goes wrong. Your task is also to build your character and to participate in various dungeons: defeat the army, escape from the enemy, etc. Available on Macintosh and Microsoft Windows, founded by Global Genom Corporate.

7. New World is an upcoming game

Released at the end of August 2020. The story is set in the middle of the 1600s. In this game, you will combine skill and strength, precise attacks, or master hidden attacks. Remove the wilderness on your own by hunting wild beasts and supplying yourself with food, harvest valuable resources from the land to accent your power.

8. Skyforge

The last, but not the least is Skyforge. Released in 2015, publishers My.com, MY.GAMES. If you like to feel superior and mighty as God, this is the right choice for you. This is a very exciting dynamic combat. The planet Aelion was protected by the great God Ali, but when Ali vanishes, the world of followers is protected by immortals (players). Hostile gods and aliens are attacking it.

It doesn’t matter which game you choose, we are sure you will have good fun.