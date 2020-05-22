States Where Online Gambling is Legal

Gambling has always attracted the attention of the people around the world, and while some were simply enjoying the fun side of it, others were determined to stop it. It is true that sometimes gambling can cause some issues when the person is not strong enough to set boundaries. It can slip into an addiction, which is why some states want to protect their citizens from harmful consequences. With the development of online gambling, people started wondering if they are breaking any laws by gambling online. We will try to help you understand it better.

What’s the deal?

US citizens are quite confused about the status of online gambling in their respective states. It can be quite confusing. We must admit because various games have a different status, which can be very problematic to comprehend. It is important to say that online gambling is not prohibited by Federal law. However, every state has different laws. The history concerning gambling is slightly complicated, and it is not easy to explain it. The situation has changed over the years, which, of course, left many people pretty confused about the status that gambling has in general in the US.

Even though the overall answer is that it is legal, the complete answer is much more complicated. Simply put, even if it is legal in one state, if it involves a player from the other state, it may be illegal. We know, it is pretty confusing. Also, sports betting is limited and different rules apply. The trick was that the states who already had sports betting could continue doing it, while the states that didn’t have it in place were prevented from legalizing it. On the other hand, online gambling turned the world upside down. With the development of technology and the enormous possibilities that started appearing, lots of people started seeing it as a possibility to engage in playing without even leaving the house. This has its advantages, but it left people wondering about the legal side of it.

As previously mentioned, the laws differ depending on the state. Each state is responsible for determining the rules that their citizens must keep in mind. The states that completely banned online gambling are Hawaii and Utah, but it is not completely black and white. Other states may allow it in general, but in order to be fully informed, you must find in-depth information for your state, respectively. For more information, check out this guide on casinoguide.com.

A general guide

When it comes to the countries that have allowed online casinos, online poker, and online sports betting, those are New Jersey and Pennsylvania. On the other hand, countries that have allowed only sports betting are Indiana, West Virginia, Iowa, New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island, Montana, and Colorado.

If you want to engage in online poker and online sports betting, but not join the online casino, then Nevada is the only one with such laws. New Jersey is the state with the most regulated market in the US. There is more than $220 million involved in online gambling per year. West Virginia has numerous apps for sports betting, while Indiana has online sportsbooks, which makes it easier for players to place bets. Iowa has made progress pretty fast, so they quickly came from one to five sportsbooks.

When it comes to Nevada, they have online sportsbooks for the last ten years, so it is considered a pioneer in this field. This also applies to Delaware, since they are the first one to start with the online gambling activities. Colorado has more than 30 casinos, and they legalized sports betting last year. Rhode Island is expected to launch sports betting online at some point this year.

As you can see, the situation differs depending on the state, so it is truly necessary to do your research concerning the state you live in if you want to avoid getting yourself in trouble.

Numerous advantages of online casinos

We are sure that as time goes, online gambling will become accessible to numerous players because there are certainly many advantages. The most important one is certainly a convenience. The fact that the player can access the game of his choice at any point is very beneficial. There is no travel, no inconvenience whatsoever. You only need internet access, and that is it. You can start playing on your computer or even your phone.

Many players choose to play in online casinos because of the numerous bonuses that casinos offer. Of course, they are closely connected to playing, which is, in a way, an incentive for players to engage. There are also loyalty points that can be useful when you decide to stick to one casino. The more points you have, the bigger prize you will get. Also, there are numerous ways of payment, which also makes the situation much easier. You can simply choose the one that you are comfortable with the most, and the registration process is simple.

The game selection is pretty impressive. Last few years, casinos started offering a bigger selection of games that players can choose from, which is truly admirable. There are classic games, and there are the latest games available for players to choose from. Besides, just the possibility of being at home and having the possibility to access the games easily is rewarding enough. Land-based casinos have their charm, but this century is all about comfort and using all the possibilities that the Internet has given us.

Besides, we now have global access to any casino we want and meet other players. Just make sure you get familiar with all the rules that your state has, so you can completely enjoy the games of your choice and start cashing out the prizes. We hope our guide will be helpful to you, so you can truly engage in playing your favorite games and stay on the safe side. The only thing left to say is good luck and have fun!