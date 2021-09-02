Do You Like Your Stats In Apex Legends?

By Season 10, there are enough legends in the game to suit every playstyle. Surely, we still wish that the devs add this one character or ability in the game, like wall running. But the current roster is so good and offers so much, it’s a real joy to play the game. And we don’t even see the same meta from season to season.

Every time the Apex Legends rankings change, the underdog legends become meta. So, it really doesn’t matter who you like, chances are there are the top picks right now. At the same time, the game has become way more competitive. The ranked ladder has been in the game for a while now, but with the addition of ranked Arenas, even practicing firefights has become a job for some fans. In terms of the popularity of the new mode, this isn’t such a bad thing.

On the other hand, players who can’t spend lots of time increasing their skill passively as they play suffer. Let’s explain this situation. As long as a player has enough free time to play all day long, it doesn’t matter if they win or not. They will still be getting better. Slowly, but surely. This isn’t the most effective way to improve one’s skill, but it works. At the same time, if a gamer can’t spend that much time improving their skill over time, chances are they’ll be stuck on the same skill level for a long time. The bigger the gaps between sessions the slower the improvement. Especially if a gamer wants to advance their Apex rank. To find out more about Apex Legends rankings, visit apex.legionfarm.com

It’s one thing to practice in casual matchmaking and another thing entirely to try to rank up in the ranked matchmaking.

What to do if you are not satisfied with your stats?

If you happen to be unsatisfied with the numbers that you have showed in the previous time playing, you should consider doing research on how to make them better. To show better stats, you will have to improve your game and find ways on how to become better.

The first thing that you should do if you are not happy with the results of the stats shown is to find a solution for that. You go on the internet and type your problem down, and there will be many guides and videos of people showing you what should you do to become better. While playing, you should focus on learning from the others, especially if you have better players in your team, or if you have a strong opponent.

Watching the games after playing will help you understand where you have made a mistake and how you can avoid that in the future. Other than that, you can watch videos of players that are professional and try to use their tactics in your matches and see if they work. Also, there are videos that these professionals make where they explain what they do so you can learn from that and implement it afterwards. If you are a fan of reading, you should spend time on reading the note that is posted after every update to see the changes so you can use them effectively. Other than that, you will learn everything with playing.

This is the best way of getting better with implementing everything that you have learned using the help of the internet and the videos of professional players. You can see the results coming slowly but they will surely come. The only problem is if you don’t have much time of studying and watching videos, or you are not able to play for a lot of time in the day. What should you do so you can improve the numbers of your game if you are in that situation, you will see in the following.

How To Improve Effectively?

Now that we’ve established the main problem, we can start talking about the potential solutions. There are many ways of how one may improve one’s skills. Reading guides, watching videos online, even playing in a const group helps.

Studying the game’s mechanics, reading the patch notes, and trying to remember all those damage numbers and other statistical data is hard. It’ll test how committed you are to getting better at the game. But none of these methods are particularly fun. Luckily for you, there’s a better way. A method that involves paid VIP services that allow you to play together with professional players.

That is no joke, lots of super-skilled players are actually eager to share their experience with anyone who’s interested in learning and increasing their skill. You literally get to learn first-hand what to do in a game, how to communicate with teammates, how to get better at aiming, how to analyze tactical situations, be able to see an advantage and seize it in a fight. This is a priceless opportunity that will make your apex stats go through the roof faster than you watching all those game bloggers and so-called masters.

This is the real deal, as you can actually check the stats of the pro you’re playing with any apex stats tracker and make sure they’re legit. This is the kind of thing lots of players who are trying to get into the pro scene would kill for, don’t let it go to waste!

Conclusion

The options of getting better are many so you can choose whatever you think will work the best for you. However, you will definitely have to spend some time, and depending on how much you can afford, that is how fast the results will come. In the end, it is important to be satisfied while playing this game.

With constant playing, there is no way that you will not become better, you just have to be a little bit patient. After some time, when the results come, and the stats keep getting better, you can display them so your friends can see how good of a player you have become.