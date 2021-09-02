Recycled Plastics Are the Future of Lego Minifigures – 2021 Guide

Lego – a company that wakes up the nostalgia of many people. The mini figures that we were all playing with are still popular and attractive among kids of different ages. They represent excellent entertainment and replacement for the online world. It is much better to buy Lego mini figures for your child than a new smartphone. They can wake up in their imaginary world and improve different forms of intelligence thanks to these toys.

For those that do not know, this Danish company has some big plans for the future. Believe it or not, the goal of the company owners is to invest around 400 million dollars in the next 10 years in different innovations. However, their goal is not to follow the latest trends and become “modern”. Their goal is a bit more valuable than that!

Lego Is Becoming Sustainable

As mentioned, Lego will invest around 400 million dollars to achieve a 10-year-long goal. The good news for planet earth is that more and more companies are aware of the global problems that the entire world is facing. Logically, we are talking here about global warming, climate changes, air pollution, and other stuff.

The way how Lego plans to become sustainable is very interesting. Their plan is to use only recycled plastic to design and develop the mini figures that we have been all enjoying for many years.

This change is not completely new. If you recently bought some of their products, then you already know that the boxes they use are made of bio-polyethylene that contains sustainably sourced sugarcane.

So, What Exactly This Means for Their Customers?

In the short terms, these changes mean a lot for every person on this planet, not just for the customers that are regularly buying Lego mini figures. As mentioned, the planet Earth is soon going to experience an environmental disaster if we do not start to change our habits. This sort of change does not only protect Earth; it also inspires people to start doing everything they can to leave a healthier place for future generations.

Speaking of products, customers can be satisfied as well. Recycled plastics are amazing for many reasons, and we would like to highlight all the benefits that both companies and people can get.

Products Will Become More Durable

It would be unfair to say that Lego mini figures have not been durable so far. Most kids can play with them for a couple of years. However, recycled plastic has the capacity to last even longer. It is hard to predict how long their quality will remain the same, but it will certainly last longer.

Products Will Become Safer for Kids

Tim Brooks, the Vice President of Environmental Responsibility at the Lego group said an amazing thing. He said that the responsible individuals within the company are aware of the concerns that even kids have. They are happy to see there are companies that are trying to make the entire world more suitable throughout the products.

However, he also says that the development process will last long. He compared their changes with the way kids play with their products. Just like kids are building, unbuilding, and rebuilding the Lego bricks or any other type of toy, the company is also experimenting with different solutions that could improve the sustainability of their products. That could mean that Lego is preparing something new in the future, but, for now, we are pretty sure the entire world would be happy to play with mini figures made of recycled plastics.

Recycled plastics are not harmful at all which boosts the safety level of Lego products (not just mini figures). For now, the entire world had the opportunity to see the prototype of Lego bricks. For ten 2 x 4 Lego bricks, it was necessary to spend one liter of plastic PET bottle. The suppliers of the Pet bottle possess the license of the US Food and Drug Administration as well as the European Food Safety Authority. These two licenses only confirm that mini figures in the future are going to be safe and feature quality.

So, How Exactly Does Lego Help Planet Earth with Recycled Plastics?

This is a very interesting question that deserves answers. For starters, it is good to mention that Lego is not the only company that has this sort of plan. More and more companies know that their products have to change soon. Most of them will strive to use renewable energy as well as recycled materials for the development of the products. Speaking of recycled plastics, there are a couple of benefits that planet Earth will get.

Fossil Fuel Consumption Will Go Down

Do you know that the planet earth is spending millions of barrels of crude oil only because of plastics demand? On the other hand, recycled plastic to not have such “requirements”. Because of that, if other companies decide on the same move like Lego group, then fossil fuel consumption will surely go down.

Less Energy Will Be Spent

The production of plastic requires a lot of electric energy. Despite that, we could use petroleum as an example as well. Do you know that the consumption of petroleum would go down by around 40% if we start using recycled plastics? It seems that people like Tim Brooks are aware of that, and we hope the number of that sort of individuals will grow in the future.

Air Pollution Will Go Down As Well

You are probably aware of the negative effect that greenhouse gases have on the planet Earth. The experts claim they are the main cause of the climate changes that planet Earth is experiencing. As mentioned, petroleum is burnt during the plastic manufacturing processes. However, if we replace the harmful materials with recycled ones (plastic in this case) the air pollution will be a less harmful problem.

Final Thought

We have finally come to the end of this article. Lego is planning to turn the ideas into reality as soon as possible. We are pretty sure the reaction of society is going to be positive. Our kids can play with Lego mini figures that are not harmful to the planet Earth at all. The good thing is that there are many websites such as toypro.com where you can buy different kinds of Lego mini figures and make the childhood of your kids more entertaining. Besides, who says that you can’t join them as well?