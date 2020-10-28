Stay Cool or Stay Sheltered with These Patio Shade Ideas

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, many people spend much of their free time in their yard in the fresh air. When that is the case, many begin to notice the shortcomings and start looking for something that could beautify their yard.

Also, with the growing awareness of skin cancer and heat stroke, Americans have learned to give the sun the respect it deserves. Although it’s impossible and undesirable to avoid sun exposure altogether, taking simple steps to lower the risk of sun-related health conditions can help.

Some common examples include applying sunscreen every few hours when outdoors, wearing wide-brimmed hats and light-colored clothes, and avoiding direct sun exposure during the peak early afternoon hours if possible. Sometimes it is very nice to relax in a place in the shade, which provides much-needed protection from harmful UV radiation, but during the day, sooner or later, the sun’s rays can be brutal. That is why there are plenty of ideas that can help us block all the harmful effects of our precious but also pretty dangerous sun rays, and we gathered some of the best solutions for you.

Gazebos

A gazebo is a freestanding wooden structure that comes in a variety of sizes, colors, and styles. The most typical shades include square, round, and multi-angular with either six or eight walls. Gazebos are often decorative and have an angled roof to add to their aesthetic appeal.

From a sun safety perspective, gazebos provide excellent relief from UV rays. They also offer protection from other weather elements such as strong wind or/and rain. From a design standpoint, adding a gazebo can instantly improve curb appeal and help draw the eyes to a favorite garden feature.

It is what many would call the perfect place to relax and socialize, and everyone who has a yard must have thought about the possibility of setting up a gazebo house. As another bonus, as much as you may lack free time, with the gazebo, you will unquestionably find a few more minutes.

Shade Sail

Those with a fenced-in yard or those who place patio furniture between a fence and the roof of the house can provide themselves with excellent sun protection by installing a shade sail. A shade sail resembles the material used for sailboats. It stretches over the patio and attaches to grommets using locking clips. The shape of a shade sail can be rectangular, square, or triangular, and the typical sail can stretch up to 20 feet.

Retractable Awning or Screen Tent

A motorized retractable awning allows homeowners to control how the screens surround them with the touch of a button. The downside to this product is that it can be expensive. A pre-made screen tent offers protection from the sun, as do awnings that people can adjust manually. Each of these products can be especially useful in climates where the weather changes significantly and abruptly from one day to the next. Another great advantage of the motorized awning is the sun and wind sensors. As soon as the sun rises, whether you are at home at that moment or not, the awning automatically lowers. By installing a sun sensor, you achieve greater energy savings, and it will also protect your furniture and plants from the sun’s rays and heat.

In addition, if the only role of the awning so far has been about protection from the sun and rain, by motorizing, you will significantly expand the previous function of the tent. Manual control of the awning with the tedious turning of the lever is a thing of the past. From now on, just one click will be enough to activate the system and enjoy spending the time outdoor.

Plant Potted Trees on the Patio

Smaller trees like crab apple or a Japanese maple tree are a great solution for your backyard. Japanese trees typically grow to at least six feet and as much as 10 feet. While the tree won’t grow overnight, with some careful planning, it will provide excellent sun protection when it does come to maturity. However, homeowners must be willing to care for the potted tree by watering it daily and performing periodic maintenance tasks such as trimming the branches.

Outdoor curtains

The popularity of outdoor curtains is growing more and more as they become much more affordable in the market. What is so good about these items? They add a mighty and spectacular artistic look.

If your yard is just a little more than a lush landscape, adding a do-it-yourself seating area can be the right way to turn an ordinary grassy area into a relaxing outdoor setting.

Curtains for patio terraces and seating areas come in a variety of shapes and sizes. They protect from UV radiation and can reduce the temperature by about 15 to 20 degrees.

There are many ways you can add shade to an outdoor space. You can build a stand-alone structure or enlarge the already available surface of the patio or pergola by adding curtains. Many of these screens can be from fiber or canvas, but materials like bamboo are also becoming popular options to brighten outdoor seating areas more stylishly.

Patio Umbrella

Large umbrellas made for outdoor use offer sun protection for large sections of a backyard or patio, as demonstrated by Terra Outdoor Living. Like with other types of outdoor furniture and accessories, there is something for everyone’s taste as patio umbrellas also come in a variety of sizes, colors, and styles. Homeowners must consider how much tilt they prefer their outdoor umbrella to have when selecting one to provide shade for the patio.

They should also be aware that the umbrella will come with a separate stand and base that they will need to assemble on their own. Another benefit of choosing a large patio umbrella for shade is that it also protects outdoor furniture from premature wear.

Final thoughts

The number of days people can spend outside each year never seems to be enough. By investing in one or more of these products, they can thoroughly enjoy the outdoor time they do have. The look of the yard can change a lot with just a few little things, creativity, and a little money. There is nothing more beautiful than enjoying in the backyard of your home, with a cold drink, a good book, and a few pillows for comfort.