Study: Emoji Users Have More Sex

An annual Match.com dating survey found that people who regularly use emojis get it on more often. The survey polled 5,675 singles who don’t use Match. Emoji users not only have more sex, they go on more dates and are more likely to want to get married. Women who use kiss-related emojis were also found to have an easier time reaching orgasm with familiar partners. In 2018, 54 percent of emoji users in the survey got laid — and as a participant’s emoji use increased, so did the amount of action they got. The data applies to men and women in their 20s, 30s and 40s. Study leader Dr. Helen Fisher told Time, “[Emoji users] want to give their texts more personality. Here we have a new technology that absolutely jeopardizes your ability to express your emotion … there is no more subtle inflection of the voice … and so we have created another way to express emotions and that is the emoji.” Next time you’re into someone, whip out the smiling pile of poo and see if it gets you any closer to sexytime!

Original by: Claire Hannum