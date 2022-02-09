Style A Living Room You Won’t Want To Leave

Designing your living room can be a fun time. It’s a chance for you to show off your creativity and personality. With all of the options out there, the most difficult part of the process could be settling on a style of furniture.

But before you pick a style, you have to decide which pieces of furniture are needed. Most designs begin with the sofa. The sofa is usually the focal point of the space, and its positioning will determine the other furniture’s placement. The sofa’s position and additional furnishings for the space are going to rely heavily on its main function. The room’s size is another deciding factor for the number of pieces that will occupy the space.

If storage is a need, there are ottomans you can use to store magazines and other reading materials. Decorative accent cabinets are a great way to add style and storage. The additional surface space allows you to display your unique accessories. You can use bookshelves and storage cabinets to declutter the area and keep it tidy.

Floating shelves are another option for small book collections or beautifully framed photo collections. They’re also a good spot for any awards you want to proudly show off.

Floating entertainment walls keep the room’s look sleek. If your living room space is limited, a floating entertainment wall adds character without using the floor space a traditional entertainment center would. You can add a two-tiered coffee table to the additional space. The second tier gives you another shelf for tv remotes, reading material, and other small items.

Or reclining seats, you can use the extra room for reclining seating. Now household members and guests can kick back and put their feet up without obstructing the walkways. Floating furniture options open up your space and give your home a more modern feel.

Bar carts are a chic way to stylishly add more storage to the living room. They have shelf space and can be used as side tables. They’re great options for smaller apartments with open floor designs. You don’t have to only display wine bottles on them; bar carts can store other necessities and give your guests a glimpse into your creativity.

Many different styles of sofa sets have built-in storage drawers. If you have a large family, you’ll benefit from the organizing qualities they bring to the room. Does the room have built-in shelving or a fireplace? If so, you have more surface space to work with. Use the space’s natural elements to complement your design.

Living room set furniture for your home you can shop here https://www.1stopbedrooms.com/living/living-room-furniture/living-room-sets

Now that you know what pieces will go in the room, it’s time to choose a color palette to tie the room together. What kind of vibe are you trying to create? Is it fuzzy and warm or cool and relaxed? Do you want a formal, classy look or a laid-back, casual feel?

Dark furniture adds a formal feel to the room, but it also shrinks a room, so be sure the pieces are proportionate to the room’s size. Light-colored furniture brightens the room and makes it feel bigger.

For a warm feel, shades of orange, yellow, and red will invite everyone to come in and get cozy. Cooler hues like greens, purples, and blues are calming and relaxing. The coolness or warmth of a neutral color palette depends on the shade’s undertones.

Any decorative accents like pillows, throw blankets, picture frames, baskets, and more should stay within the chosen color palette to keep the space cohesive.

Lighting is another way to affect the mood. It can completely transform the space by brightening dark corners. The living room should have more than one source of light. The mix should include accent, task, and overhead lights.

Accent lights are great for highlighting art, while task lights placed beside seating adds an extra layer of light. Ceiling fixtures with lighting placed in the center of the room add to the aesthetic while providing illumination. The light placed around the room’s perimeter should contrast with the room’s center lighting.

This will add a layer of ambiance as the room’s quieter, darker spaces add to its character. The lighting setup will keep the space from being flat and boring.

Floor lamps can be used as decorative accents and light up a dark, empty corner, taking care of two problems at once. You’ll fill the space and add another layer of light to the room. Make sure the lamp complements the other finishes and materials in the space. You may even find one with shelves for plants and other knick-knacks that give the room a dose of your personality.

There’s a price-match guarantee, so if you find the exact set on another site or a retail location, feel free to contact customer service for a price adjustment.

If you’re budget-conscious, there are plenty of options to keep your costs low. There are coupons on the site you can apply to your order, and financing is available. Choose from a 12, 24, or 36-month plan. Take advantage of the free in-home shipping. Certain sets are marked for free white glove delivery, so keep an eye out for them as you browse the website.

Top brands are available for you to shop from Ashley to Modway. You won’t have to worry about sacrificing quality for the price as the brands are well-known in the furniture industry. Feel free to check the customer reviews on the sets to get a realistic idea of whether it will work in your home.

If you have more questions about the furniture, call and speak with a design specialist for a free consultation. It’s a service that’s available to all shoppers, and the professionals are non-commissioned, so they’re only interested in helping you make the right choice. Don’t wait; style the living room you’ve always wanted now.