Success Through Laughter: Examples of Fun and Creative Marketing Campaigns

It is often said that laughter makes the world go around. While the world of business and competitive industries may not be a laughing matter, a fun approach can help companies engage with their target audience.

Marketing is an unavoidable part of running a company, as a business relies on it for relevance. Fortunately, it does not always have to be a serious endeavour. Here are a few examples of fun and creative marketing campaigns that achieve success through laughter.

How a simple slogan can have far-reaching effects

Snickers came up with the slogan, “You aren’t you if you’re hungry”. While there are plenty of ways to try to market such a slogan, they decided to go all out, resulting in one of the most popular Super Bowl adverts of all time. Betty White is playing a game of football during which she is tackled, and one of her friends comments that she is playing ‘like Betty White’. She then has a Snickers bar and transforms into a male footballer.

It states the slogan in an innovative way, and the advert is executed with humour, demonstrating that the company is willing not to take itself too seriously. Considering it resulted in perhaps the most popular ad in the Super Bowl, it is safe to say that the campaign was a success for Snickers.

How to make effective use of comedians

The main problem with using well-known funny men and women for a marketing campaign is it can often feel ham-fisted and too obvious. However, if they are used in a subtle manner, it can make for an effective marketing campaign. Take, for example, the use of Melissa McCarthy in the Kia Motors ad and campaign. It infused her humours nature with beautiful shots of the car being advertised.

How dogs transform television

When you think of hotdogs, you probably do not envision a group of dachshunds running about dressed up in hotdog buns. However, this is the exact pun that Heinz made use of when advertising their ketchup. There is just something about an adorable dog and a television screen that makes for such a compelling combination. In a similar vein, Antibodies, a company that provides research material to scientists, shares the love through their adorable mascot, Penny, the dog!

While crafting an innovative and funny marketing campaign is easier said than done, there are plenty of ways to go about doing it. It can be silly, witty, or ironic. When it comes to crafting a humorous marketing campaign, the possibilities are endless!