Summer Attire For Men! How To Dress And Look Good

Summer is already knocking on our door, and with all the warm temperatures that we’ll have to survive through, summer attire is definitely our best friend. When it comes to fashion and clothing styles, all other seasons tend to be more complicated than summer in terms of dressing accordingly, but that doesn’t mean that we should be more careful and picky about what we wear in the warmest season.

People who care about aesthetics want to look like the best version of themselves, and this applies for all four seasons. With that being said, today we’re here to discuss summer attire for men, some efficient ways to look good while avoiding the heat, and most importantly, where to get all the goodies. If your summer wardrobe is currently empty, we suggest that you read until the end in order to learn more. Without further ado, here’s what you need to know.

Why summer clothes?

Just like we’ve mentioned earlier, the entire point of summer clothing is to look good, while not wearing too much because of the heat. Which means, that we’re left with not many options. Unlike the fall season for example, in summer you can’t really wear many accessories and whatever you would wear during fall, simply because you need to have the minimum amount of clothes on you. And while we’re at wearing minimum clothes, here’s what you need to know about looking cool by the pool.

Pool Clothes

There’s no neglecting that a big part of the summer is pool events and parties, which means that you should have something cool ready to wear for those days. Since fashion tends to change almost all the time, and each year new things are trendy, it might be kind of hard to keep up with everything. But, there are already known trends that are in for 2019, and here are some of them.

According to JayArr Threads, the military-look is coming back stronger than ever, so if you are the type of person who likes wearing camo or dark green colored shirts and shorts, this is the year for you. Camo swimming trunks are definitely in the center of attention this year, so if you are ready to set a pool party on fire, make sure to wear one of those.

Next, on the list are the white-striped swimming shorts. And although they were also popular a few years ago, many fashion experts say that you shouldn’t be using your old ones for this season as well, simply because the ones that are trendy in 2019 are a bit different than the ones in the past. Here’s what changed.

The stripes are much thinner and in the larger count, and are now popular in both forms. Horizontal and vertical. However, you need to be careful which ones you’ll choose, simply because horizontal stripes make you look thicker, and they’re not a really good choice if you happen to be a bit overweight. However, the vertical ones will make you look slimmer, so if that’s your case, feel free to choose them.

And last but not least, the botanical prints which never fail to disappoint are one of the trends for this summer as well. Almost everyone has a pair of these, so if you have nothing else to wear for this summer’s pool events, the flower print swimwear will definitely be really useful.