16 Most Surprising Things You can Buy With Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is taking over the world very slowly, but surely. It’s come to a point where you can buy almost anything with it, whereas a few years ago, it was still kind of new and undiscovered. However, people are taking a lot of interest in Bitcoin and other currencies for their high expense rate, and we don’t blame them. The big changes in their rate are a little alarming, but if you know how to play it smart, this won’t be a big problem for you.

From buying clothing online to cars, business deals, food, gamble, real estate investments or deals and so much more. Here you’ll be able to read about what you can buy with crypto money, that you probably didn’t know you could.

How to purchase online with cryptocurrency

Alright, if you’re still testing out the grounds for this territory and you’re unsure how the paying process actually works, we’ll explain it the best way possible. When buying something, cryptocurrencies work in a similar strategy as a normal bank account, but with additional benefits that banks don’t offer.

Not all, but a big number of companies started implementing Bitcoin and other currencies as a formal way of payment. To place a purchase, you can trade some money into

Bitcoin, to get help with this process, go https://thebitqtapp.com/

After doing so, you can place your order as you normally would and select your way of payment. You’ll probably have to scan some QR codes and confirm your identity and that’s it. Very easy to understand.

1. Food, drinks, and clothes in shops

Independent coffee shops and clothing stores often accept Bitcoin for payment. This is very common in the US. Internet services and stores also apply this method of purchase.

2. Car parts

This may sound weird, but it’s true. Whether you’re looking for a pair of headlights, turbo, exhaust pipe, pretty much any part of a car that you can buy online. Many companies accept crypto money.

3. Online bets

It became possible recently to gamble with crypto-cash online, and if your state allows it, you can too. Although it’s not recommended, it’s very easily accessible. But if you decide to do this, make sure you read everything the website displays for you. Some sites are known for scamming.

4. A taxi ride

In some countries, it’s amazingly interesting in how many ways you can order and pay for transport. Countries like Hungary and Argentina are Bitcoin and other currency-friendly which makes the payment for rides much more accessible and quicker.

5. Precious metals

Metals like gold, silver, and others are available for purchase online on many websites that accept crypto coins for payment.

6. Video game

Many companies now offer video games in exchange for Bitcoin, as well as streaming accounts. Some games like Minecraft, are using cryptocurrencies for in-game network power.

7. A trip

If you were planning on traveling soon, you can also book and pay for anything with Bitcoin. From a hotel room, plane ticket, a cruise ship ticket, and any other accommodation you might want or need. On some websites, you can even book a ticket for space. It’s all super easy to book and pay for.

8. Books

If you’re a fan of reading a lot or like to collect comic books and magazines, you’re in luck because you can also purchase them with crypto cash. It’s much easier and sometimes more affordable to buy big with Bitcoin because it holds more value.

9. Charity donations

Cryptocurrencies don’t have to be used only for illegal purchases and sketchy transactions or buying a regular coffee. If you have some extra coins lying around, some charities accept this type of payment. It doesn’t happen often, unfortunately, but even one coin makes an amazing donation.

10. Membership on Dating sites

This is not common amongst dating sites, but some do have it as an option. You can buy memberships, skips, likes and if the site allows it, send your potential future partner some crypto coins as a gift.

11. A Tesla

Elon Musk is a big influencer in the crypto world, so it’s no surprise he made it possible to buy his cars with it. By going to his website, you can just place an order and it will be delivered to you in a short time. A bonus with this is that you know who you’re buying from, so there’s no chance of getting scammed.

12. Restaurant services

After enjoying a delicious meal, you can finish the payment quickly and easily through a digital wallet on your phone.

13. Firearm equipment

This is where it can get illegal. In the US and many other states, you need a permit to purchase firearms of any kind. Although while online purchasing you will be asked for your permit identification, someone who knows their way with computers can easily avoid this step.

14. Coffins for funerals

It sounds kind of morbid, but it’s in some cases needed. This makes the transactions and delivery quicker than normal, which is why some funeral homes have it as an option.

15. Enhancement surgeries

The extent continues even to surgeries to your preference. Although this field is still yet to completely accept cryptocurrencies as a valid form of payment, some doctors already do.

16. A college degree

If all of the above didn’t surprise you, then you probably won’t be surprised by the fact that now you can also pay for a master’s degree in digital currency. The first university to make this possible is from Cyprus. Also, If you opt for this method of payment, you can get a 5% discount.

This is just a shortlist of ideas of what you can do or buy with your crypto-money, as it is still a growing economy and we can only expect the unexpected from this field. Don’t be afraid to step into new horizons and explore what more Bitcoin has to offer to the public. It doesn’t have to be a long term experience, but it will become very popular soon, so you might as well get to know the true nature behind it all.