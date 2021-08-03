7 Ways How to Swear Off Bad Habits for Good – 2021 Guide

Even health-conscious individuals often have trouble quitting bad habits that have a negative impact on their well-being. As a rule, bad habits are addictive and tough to kick. And quitting a bad habit can take months –– if not years –– of hard work and dedication. Thankfully, there are some tips you can use along the way to make quitting a bad habit easier for yourself (and by extension, easier on everyone else in your life). Here are seven ways that you can swear off bad habits –– for good this time!

1. Communicate

The first step to solving a problem is admitting that you have one. Unfortunately, talking about issues that are bothering you may not always be easy. What’s more, some people may not even realize that a bad habit is negatively affecting their life. That’s why it’s key to maintain constant dialogue with your close friends and family members to ensure that you can always identify bad habits as soon as they develop. As you might imagine, the sooner you take action to cull a bad habit, the better off you’ll be in the long run.

In addition, talking to your friends and family about habits that are detrimental can provide you with the support and motivation you need to make positive changes to your lifestyle. Remember, bad health habits can affect more than just you. Smoking, for instance, can be an unhealthy habit that affects people who are just around smokers on a regular basis. The decisions you make on a daily basis may have an impact on those you care about most! Never underestimate the power of a straightforward conversation about your health and wellness.

2. Ask for Help

Moral support and encouragement can be powerful motivating factors for people battling addictive bad habits. Still, there's no substitute for actual medical guidance and treatment. Some bad habits may lead to conditions that require medical intervention to address. As such, you should never hesitate to reach out to medical professionals who can help you bolster your health and wellness. In the end, you may benefit from speaking to a wide range of medical professionals about your overall well-being too. Whether you need to speak to a psychologist or a podiatrist, medical professionals are your best ally in the fight for a healthier life.

3. Start Small

Rome wasn’t built in a day. In the same way, it’s impossible to make big life adjustments in a short period of time. This can be demoralizing to many people –– and for obvious reasons. Starting out on a journey that could last for years will often seem like a daunting task. That’s why it’s so important to set modest health goals for yourself when you first set out to eliminate a bad habit. Cutting down on fast-food consumption from five times a week to three-five times a month, for instance, represents meaningful progress under a small period of time. As with any big undertaking, patience is key to anyone looking to significantly improve their health.

4. Find New Hobbies

Many bad habits are as time-consuming as they are detrimental. Unfortunately, cutting out a bad habit can lead some people to feel bored or unfulfilled. After all, if you usually spend five hours a day watching TV, then you may struggle to fill that time at first. Unsurprisingly, developing new hobbies is one of the best ways to ease yourself away from bad health practices. Instead of scrolling on your phone, take a walk in the park. Instead of stopping for a smoke break, call up an old friend to see how they’re doing. And of course, consider healthy hobbies like yoga or bicycling if you find yourself with lots of free time.

5. Bounce Back

Health progress is rarely linear. A person looking to lose weight may drop ten pounds one week only to gain a few back the next. In the same way, eradicating bad habits is normally a topsy-turvy affair. One day you may feel great about your life choices and the next despondent. Don’t let minor setbacks get you down and disrupt your focus. Everyone is bound to make mistakes and to experience difficult times on occasion. Just remember to keep trying and to rely on your friends, family members, and support network when you feel overwhelmed. Sometimes you have to take a step backward before you can advance forward!

6. Reward Yourself

Only you know how hard it will be to cut out whatever bad habit is affecting your health and wellness. While it may not seem like much, it’s a smart play to reward yourself for making the effort to improve yourself. Obviously, don’t reward yourself from abstaining from one bad habit by starting another. It won’t do you much good to quit smoking only to take up chewing tobacco the next week. Instead, look for healthy and productive ways to reward yourself for sticking to your plan. Plus, don’t be afraid to share your accomplishments with those closest to you. Odds are, your friends and family members will be just as invested in your progress as you are. So give them updates and be sure to thank them for all the help they’ve given you along the way.

7. Remain Diligent

Eliminating a bad habit is one of the most difficult, but important things you can do for your long-term health. However, it is of course vital to remain diligent and to stay on top of your well-being long after you’ve kicked a damaging habit. You never know when you may be tempted to fall back into bad practices or engage in unhealthy activities again. Every day is a new challenge. Again, though this may seem overwhelming to some, the truth is that if you can improve your health a little bit each day, you can accomplish your wellness goals with time and patience. Staying positive and moving in the right direction are choices you can make that will improve your life in more ways than you can count!