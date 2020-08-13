Our beautiful country is surrounded by water and swimming is something that many of us enjoy doing. It is not only fun but a great form of fitness too. It is a low impact sport that can be done by people of all ages. Swimming is a fantastic way to improve cardiovascular health, make friends and tone muscles.

Let’s jump into the health benefits of swimming

They include:

Helps to burn calories Sleep Tones your muscles Relaxation Improves strength and stamina A form of meditation Increases your flexibility A great exercise solution for asthmatics Time off technology Improve your mental health and reduce stress Time to socialise Physiotherapy Exercise

Helps to burn calories

Swimming burns double the number of calories that walking does, so if you want to burn some energy fast, swimming is a good option. In fact, you burn more calories with a high-intensity swim than you do running or cycling helpfor the same amount of time. The great thing about exercising in water is you don’t have to worry about getting sweaty as it cools you down as you go.

Sleep

Most types of exercise are going to help you sleep better, however the combination of swimming with the soothing effects of water have shown to drastically improve sleep. It is especially great for those who are sleep deprived or suffer from insomnia.

Tones your muscles

Regardless of the speed, swimming forces our bodies to use every muscle to glide through the water. This results in muscle gain in the entire body.

Relaxation

Water provides a feeling of weightlessness that is soothing and calming. Swimming is a great way to relax after a long day’s work. Having a pool to swim and unwind in has many psychological benefits.

Improve strength and stamina

Swimming helps to increase strength and stamina and is great way to keep fit and destress. It offers all the benefits of high intensity workout that is done on land just without the impact on the bones and joints.

A form of meditation

The motion of swimming laps is repetitive which has mediative effects. Focusing on the strokes and rhythm is calming and can provide a feeling of wellness.

Increases your flexibility

When we swim, our entire body is stretched with each stroke to glide us through the water. This with the resistance of the water makes our bodies more flexible.

A great exercise solution for asthmatics

Having asthma can inhibit one’s ability to work out to their full potential. Breathing in warm, moist air when swimming can reduce the risk of exercise induced asthma attacks. Research conducted by Wiley-Blackwell states that swimming can relieve asthma symptoms as well improve the quality of the lungs.

Time off technology

Whist many of us enjoy staying “connected”, it is good for our mind, body, and soul to disconnect every now and then. Time spent away from technology is a good way to be at one with our thoughts and has been shown to have a positive impact on our mental health.

Improve your mental health and reduce stress levels

Swimming is fantastic way to manage and cope with stress. It gets the heart rate up, gets the blood pumping and helps the body to produce feel-good endorphins. Endorphins can reduce blood pressure and provide a sense of euphoria. Jumping in the pool for a bit of exercise is the perfect way to clear your head and alleviate tension.

Time to socialise

Swimming laps is an exercise that is often done solo. However, swimming can be done with others. It provides a social opportunity to catch up with friends on a regular basis whilst getting in some exercise. Socialising and having friendships are undoubtedly good for our mental health.

Physiotherapy

Swimming is a great way to support your body if you suffer from chronic pain or an injury. If you have a pool at home, it’s a great way to practice your exercises. Water supports the body making it easier to move without the risk of falling.

Exercise

As mentioned above, swimming is a low impact exercise that anyone can do at any age. It has many benefits both physical and psychological. Those who exercise often feel less stressed and are generally happier and more satisfied in their lives. It can even reduce the effects of depression and anxiety.

Benefits of swimming for children

Learning to swim is an essential life skill here in Australia. With warm weather for most part of the year, many of us spend our spare time near water. Safety isn’t the only benefit children gain from swimming, it is also a great form of exercise and fun too. It increases stamina and posture and improves strength and flexibility. Most children love the water and find swimming enjoyable; the best thing is they don’t even realise that they are exercising. Once a child has learned to swim it is unlikely that they will forget how to. This provides the opportunity of many years spent in the water.

Swimming helps children to learn

Studies from Griffith University state that children who learn how to swim at a young age are reaching many developmental milestones earlier than the norm.

Researchers from the Griffith Institute for Educational Research surveyed parents of 7000 under-fives from Australia, New Zealand and the US over three years.

A further 180 children aged 3, 4 and 5 years have been involved in intensive testing, making it the world’s most comprehensive study into early-years swimming.

Lead researcher Professor Robyn Jorgensen says the study shows young children who participate in early-years swimming achieve a wide range of skills earlier than the normal population.

“Many of these skills are those that help young children into the transition into formal learning contexts such as pre-school or school.

As well as achieving physical milestones faster, children also scored significantly better in visual-motor skills such as cutting paper, colouring in, and drawing lines and shapes, and many mathematically related tasks. Their oral expression was also better as well as in the general areas of literacy and numeracy.

“Many of these skills are highly valuable in other learning environments and will be of considerable benefit for young children as they transition into pre-schools and school.”

The study was a joint project between Griffith University, Kids Alive Swim Program and Swim Australia.

Swimming is for everyone

One of the best things about swimming is that anyone can do it, from babies to 90 plus year olds. It is an exercise that can be done for a lifetime. Swimming is a safe exercise option for those who are:

Pregnant Elderly Disabled Limited in their mobility Dealing with an injury or pain Unable to weight bear Suffering with arthritis

Regardless of whether you are a beginner or a serious swimmer, there is no denying the numerous benefits that swimming offers. It improves overall health and wellbeing. Having a swimming pool at your home can overhaul your lifestyle completely and provide you with happy and healthy lifestyle. If you have any questions regarding fibreglass pools for your home, give NewcastleSwimmingPools a call, such companies can help you a lot in this domain!

Enjoy your summer!