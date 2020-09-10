How to Take Care of Your Skin During the Hot Weather of Dubai?

Skin is the largest organ of our body. It acts like a multitasker, performing numerous functions. Its most important function is to be the first line of protection between our bodies and the outside environment, protecting us against the viruses, bacteria, contaminants, and chemical substances that we are exposed to, both at work and home. It works hard to protect us, but when it’s compromised, it loses its ability to act as a barrier. Therefore, it’s imperative to take proper care and measures to maintain healthy skin for a healthy life.

Multiple factors affect the health of our skin. Unhealthy diets, lack of sleep, body hormones, dehydration, or excess sun exposure are some factors that have an adverse effect on it. On one hand, the sunlight proves to be beneficial for our health by killing the surface bacteria and providing Vitamin D, but on the flip side, excess radiation poses a great risk.

In Dubai, the temperature in summer is at its peak, especially from May to September. The air is hot and dry, and the temperature can soar beyond 50 degrees Celsius. The intense rays of the sun can have a significant negative effect on the skin, with a high chance of developing wrinkles, and spots. A large amount of oiliness and open pores can cause rashes and pimples too. Excessive exposure to the sun can also lead to cancer. In such times, it becomes challenging to take good care of yourself. Below are some tips to maintain healthy and glowing skin during the summer of Dubai:

Hydrate – Drink a lot of water! Staying hydrated at all times in a climate such as Dubai’s is very important. The body loses extra water in form of sweat during summer. Make sure to drink excess water to offset this loss. Other than water, you can consume fruits and vegetables to increase the water intake. If you exercise, you can also include sports electrolyte drinks.

Sitting all day in air-conditioning can also prove harmful. If you don’t moisturize regularly, it makes your skin extremely dry. So, even if you are not out in the sun, consume enough water to keep yourself hydrated.

Wear sunscreen – Wearing sunscreen must be a daily ritual, especially during summer. Sunscreen reflects or absorbs some of the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiations and helps to protect against sunburn. Dark spots and wrinkles can be temporarily prevented with meticulous use of sunscreen.

Select the product that suits your skin type, and with at least 30 SPF. Apply enough sunscreen on the exposed areas 20-30 minutes before you step out in the sun. Reapply the lotion as it washes off when heading to beaches or pool, or as and when appropriate, for maximum efficiency.

Exfoliate – Exfoliate regularly to remove dead skin from the surface. It brightens and improves appearance, by removing dry or dull tissues. There are different methods available to exfoliate (like facial, scrubs, etc.), choose the one which suits you the best. Don’t be harsh on your skin during the exfoliation process. If it has cuts or wounds, avoid exfoliation.

Different skin types determine how often you must exfoliate. Usually, 2-3 times in a week is effective. Visit 7 Dimensions Medical Centre or a reputed clinic in Dubai to determine your skin type and the frequency of exfoliation.

Cleansing – The dusty atmosphere of Dubai is built up by sand and dirt carried around by winds. And it becomes worse when a sandstorm hits. If you are exposed to this atmosphere, all this dirt accumulates on your skin, especially on the face. To offset this, ensure to have a good cleansing habit, both during morning and night.

Some cleansers have alcohol content in them. Alcohol may turn out to be excessively dry and cause irritation. Avoid using the cleanser with alcohol. Depending on your skin type, choose the right cleanser. The tissues around the eyes are most delicate, treat it gently while cleaning. Don’t over-wash your face, it might be damaging. It is very important to get rid of all the make-up before going to bed at night.

Moisturize – Moisturizing your skin should not be done in winter alone. It’s a myth. You need moisturizer throughout the year. It replenishes the loss of moisture due to heat, aging, sweat, and multiple other factors. Moisturizing every day is important for healthy skin.

Make sure to moisturize after a bath or exfoliation. These times are very important as your skin becomes dry and loses all its moisture. Gently massage the lotion, as massaging increases the blood circulation and keeps it healthy. To protect it throughout the day, select a lotion with lots of vitamins. Use oil-free and dermatologist-tested lotions.

Protective clothing – When you are outside, choose your clothing carefully. Choose comfortable and loose clothing, made of lightweight and light-colored fabrics, to fight the heat effects. This would also show respect for Dubai’s local culture and customs, where wearing skimpy clothes may attract undesirable trouble, particularly in public places.

Keep yourself covered from head to toe, to protect you from intense sun rays. Pair your clothing with sunglasses and a wide-brimmed sun hat. They not only protect you from harmful UV radiation but also make a good style statement.

Watch your diet – Nutrition is critical to health. An unhealthy diet can affect your metabolism, and even damage your organs, including the skin. What you eat significantly affects the health of your all parts of your body. For example, tomatoes are an antioxidant. Consuming tomatoes may help protect skin damage from the sun. Another rich source of antioxidants is Bell-pepper. They increase the blood flow, prevent acne, and keep you glowing, fresh, and clear all summer long.

Soothing beverages such as iced tea, cold soups, and plenty of fresh vegetables and fruits (like pineapple, papaya, watermelon, etc.) are all excellent summer foods. They provide the body with the nutrients it needs, without wasting its digestive resources.

The exposure to the sun isn’t all bad. Too little exposure makes you deficient in vitamin D, while too much can do more harm than good. During summer, your skin needs special attention and treatment. This season can be pretty rough. An extended stay under the direct sun can cause permanent damage to your tissues.

So, just like your wardrobe, your skincare also needs alteration with every season. With a few quick changes in your daily routine, you can make sure you’re all set to shine through the summer season of Dubai too.